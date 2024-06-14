À la lecture de Kenneth White : démarche anthropo(ï)étique, expérience de la terre et du vivant (CY Cergy Paris Université)

Colloque international « À la lecture de Kenneth White : démarche anthropo(ï)étique, expérience de la terre et du vivant »



Organisé par Peggy Pacini, AMarie Petitjean et Gerald Peloux (CY Cergy Paris Université, UMR Héritages)

21-22 novembre 2024

MSH (CY Cergy Paris Université)

Pour faire suite au premier colloque consacré au dialogue entre anthropologie et poésie contemporaine dans le cadre des recherches de l'axe 2 de l'UMR Héritages (écriture et création / recherche-création), ce deuxième volet se propose de prolonger la réflexion au prisme de l’œuvre du poète Kenneth White (1936-2023). Né en Ecosse, ce « nomade intellectuel », Breton d’adoption, a parcouru physiquement et intellectuellement le monde pour faire émerger une poétique universelle / de l’universel. Sa pensée, son écriture et son œuvre opèrent une traversée des territoires et des cultures tout aussi poétique qu’anthropologique.

« Toutes les cultures sont partielles (…) chacune insiste sur un ou deux aspects de la potentialité humaine (…) et pour arriver à une notion de culture tant soit peu complète, on a intérêt à ‘nomadiser’ d’une culture à l’autre à travers le monde » (K. White, Le Lieu et la parole, p. 55). Kenneth White est un poète et il ne peut, d’un point de vue disciplinaire, être défini comme un anthropologue, ni comme un ethnologue. Pourtant, sa démarche, sa pensée, son œuvre invitent à interroger son parcours et ses écrits dans une démarche anthropoétique ou anthropoïétique, si l’on suit la proposition de la recherche-création contemporaine de considérer le processus de création littéraire comme un mode d’enquête (cf. les emplois du terme « poïétique » par René Passeron ou Richard Conte, repris et développés dans la recherche-création contemporaine). En 2006, Michèle Duclos proposait précisément d’explorer l’œuvre et la pensée du poète au regard de la traversée des cultures entreprise par Kenneth White et d’une nouvelle anthropologie « nomade ». Comment, presque un an après la disparition du poète, relire son œuvre et éclairer nos propres sujets et objets de recherche au regard du travail qu’il a mené ? Que nous disent sa poésie et ses essais sur notre culture occidentale ? Comment son œuvre poétique et critique invite-t-elle les chercheurs en littérature, recherche-création et anthropologie à une réflexion critique sur la porosité et le dialogue entre les disciplines. Est-ce une invitation à ouvrir de nouveaux champs, de nouvelles modalités de recherche ? Quel enrichissement réflexif en découle ?

Le « champ ouvert » que certains poètes américains (Walt Whitman, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Robinson Jeffers, et, son contemporain Gary Snyder), entre autres, lui offraient était un espace idéal au développement d’une pensée-praxis, d’une poésie inscrite dans un prolongement littéraire, philosophique, tout en lui permettant d’ouvrir son propre chemin dans l’indépendance d’une pensée ontologique. Pour pallier les blancs que les poètes qu’il admirait avaient laissés, il a développé sa propre pensée conceptuelle qui trouvera son champ en la géopoétique.

Ci-après, une liste non exhaustive des pistes de réflexion qui pourraient être abordées :

Les tropismes et concepts qui sous-tendent l’œuvre de Kenneth White : la blancheur / le monde blanc, le froid, l’espace, l’énergie, la clarté solaire ; le nomadisme, la pérégrination, l’errance, le nomade intellectuel, la conscience cosmique, la nordicité

La convergence des champs et frontières disciplinaires, les pensées archipélagiques : penser le rapport de l’être au monde, dire le paysage, le monde, les êtres et les choses ; dire le lien direct entre la pensée, le corps et le dehors

l’esthétique du dépouillement ; les dimensions phénoménologiques du langage ; le langage comme relation, comme expérience ; la grammaire des pierres, la parole poétique, la pensée poétique, l’œuvre « analogue », la prose du monde, les poèmes-méditations

Nature et culture, la relation au non humain, l’archaïque, le primitif, le chamanisme, le sacré, l’altérité, la cosmologie, le ruissellement du monde et des choses

Conférencier invité : Ullrich Kochel, Professor of Creative Ethnology, University of the Highlands and Inlands (UHI), UK

Propositions de communications à envoyer jusqu’au 20 juillet 2024 à Peggy Pacini (peggy.pacini@cyu.fr), AMarie Petitjean (anne-marie.petitjean@cyu.fr) et Gérald Peloux (gerald.peloux@cyu.fr)

_

Reading Kenneth White. Anthropoetry/anthropoiesis, experiencing the earth and the living

| November 21-22, 2024, MSH (CY Cergy Paris Université, France)

Organizers : Peggy Pacini, Anne-Marie Petitjean, Gerald Peloux (CY Cergy Paris Université, UMR Héritages)

In the wake of our first conference on making anthropology resonate in contemporary poetry, this sequel would like to continue the stimulating exchanges and the dialogue between these two fields looking at the work (poetry and essays) of poet Kenneth White (1936-2023). Born in Scotland, rooted in Brittany, this “intellectual nomad” traveled the world and wrote extensively, conceptualizing a universal poetics / a poetics of the universal. His thought, writing and work journey into territories and cultures to offer an experience, which is altogether poetic and anthropological.

“All cultures are incomplete (…) each one insists on one or two aspects of the human potentiality (…) and to come up with a somewhat exhaustive notion of culture, one should ‘nomadize’ around the world from one culture to the next” (K. White). Kenneth White is a poet, not an anthropologist nor an ethnologist per se. Yet his work is an invitation to examine his academic life and poetry and essays with an anthropo(i)etic critical eye. As such the field of contemporary research-creation which considers the literary creative process as a mode of enquiry is one that we would also like to be explored in this conference. In 2006, Michele Duclos suggested White’s work and thought be looked at from the perspective of his journey into the world’s cultures and from a new ‘nomadic’ anthropology. Almost a year now since he passed away, a considerable body of poetry and critical thinking is left for us to consider. What is it that his work is telling us on our Western society and culture? How does it resonate with our own fields of research? How does his poetic and theoretical work invites a critical examination of the porosity and shift of the dialogue between fields of research and the attempt to find and conceptualize new fields to speak of these possible contacts and the fluid circulation between disciplines.

The “open field” some American poets (Whitman, Emerson, Jeffers, and Snyder), for instance, offered White was a perfect space to develop a thought-praxis, a poetry which followed in the footsteps of a literary and philosophical heritage, while allowing him to open his own road with a free ontological thought. And to fill the gaps the poets he admired had left, he developed his own concepts and founded the field of geopoetics.

The conference invites proposals on the following topics, but not exclusively:

tropisms and concepts in White’s work: the white world, whiteness, space, energy; nomadism, wandering, intellectual nomadism; cosmic consciousness; nordicity

converging fields and academic territories, changing the categories, archipelagic thoughts: thinking the state of the human being in the universe, the relationship between human being and planet Earth; writing the landscape, the world, sentient beings and things; writing the relationship between thought, body and the world; being in / to the world; regrounding

poiesis as presence-in-the-world, the experience of field and territory, the cosmological poetics of the universe, aesthetic experience of being-in-the-world

the phenomenological dimensions of language; language as relational, as experience; the poetic word, thought; the work “analogue”; the poem-meditation; the grammar of rocks

nature and culture, the relationship to the non-human, the archaic, the primitive, shamanism, the sacred, otherness, cosmology.



Confirmed keynote speaker: Ullrich Kochel, Professor of Creative Ethnology, University of the Highlands and Inlands (UHI), UK.

Proposals can be sent to: Peggy Pacini (peggy.pacini@cyu.fr), AMarie Petitjean (anne-marie.petitjean@cyu.fr) and Gérald Peloux (gerald.peloux@cyu.fr) until July 20, 2024.

_

Bibliographie indicative, non exhaustive / Bibliography :

https://www.institut-geopoetique.org/fr/ / https://www.institut-geopoetique.org/en

Nathalie Blanc, « De l’esthétique environnementale à la recherche création », Nouvelle revue d’esthétique, vol. 22, n.° 2, 2018, p. 107-117.

Rachel Bouvet & Kenneth White (dir.), Le nouveau territoire. L’exploration géopoétique de l’espace, Montréal, Centre de recherche sur le texte et l’imaginaire, coll. « Cahiers Figura », 2008.

Rachel Bouvet, André Carpentier & Daniel Chartier (dir.), Nomades, voyageurs, explorateurs, déambulateurs. Les exigences du parcours dans la littérature, L'Harmattan, 2006.

Geertz Clifford, Works and Lives: the Anthropologist as Author, Cambridge, Polity Press, 1988.

Richard Conte, “Recherche et création”, Filozofski vestnik, vol. XX, n° 2, 1999-XIV ICA Supplement, p. 303-315.

Hymes Dell, “Anthropology and poetry,” Dialectical Anthropology, vol. 11, n°°2/4, 1986, p. 407-410.

Michèle Duclos, Le Monde ouvert de Kenneth White, Presses Universitaires de Bordeaux, 1995.

Michèle Duclos, Kenneth White, nomade intellectuel, poète du monde, Ulga, 2006.

Violaine Houdart-Merot & AMarie Petitjean, La Recherche-création littéraire, Peter Lang, 2021.

Ullrich Kockel, “Liberating the Ethnological Imagination,” Ethnologia Europaea: Journal of European Ethnology, vol. 38, n° 1, 2008, p. 8-12.

Kateri Lemmens, Alice Bergeron & Guillaume Dufour Morin, Explorer, créer, bouleverser. L'essai littéraire comme espace de recherche-création, Nota bene, La ligne du risque, 2019.

Tony McManus, The Radical Field, Kenneth White and Geopoetics, Dingwall, Sandstone Press, 2007.

Laurent Margentin, Kenneth White et la géopoétique, L’Harmattan, 2006.

Kent Maynard & Melisa Cahnmann-Taylor, “Anthropology at the Edge of Words: Where Poetry and Anthropology Meet.” Anthropology and Humanism, vol. 35, n° 1, 2010, p. 2–19.

Maurice Merleau-Ponty, Phenomenology of Perception, 1945.

René Passeron, Pour une philosophie de la création, Klincksieck, 1989.

Milhai Popa, The Anthropology of Poiesis, Cambridge Scholars Publishing, 2022.

Miles Richardson, “Writing Poetry and Doing Ethnography: Aesthetics and Observation on the Page and in the Field.” Anthropology and Humanism, vol. 19, n° 1, 1994, p. 77­87.

Kenneth White, Scènes d’un monde flottant, Grasset, 1983.

Kenneth White, L’Esprit nomade, Grasset, 1985.

Kenneth White, Le Plateau de l’Albatros, introduction à la géopoétique, essais, Grasset, 1994.

Kenneth White & Jorge Camacho, La Danse du chamane sur le glacier, L’instant perpétuel, 1996.

Kenneth White, Le Lieu et la Parole : entretiens 1987-1997, Ed. du Scorff, 1997.

Kenneth White, The Wanderer and his Charts: Essays on Cultural Renewal, 2004.

Kenneth White, Un Monde ouvert: Anthologie personnelle, Gallimard, 2007 / Open World:The Collected Poems 1960 – 2000, Tostada Speaks Book Blo., 2010.

Kenneth White, Investigation dans l’espace nomade, Isolato, 2014.

Kenneth White, Les Vents de Vancouver, Le mot et le reste [nouvelle édition], 2014 / The Winds of Vancouver: A Nomadic Report from the North Pacific Edge, Research Institute of Irish and Scottish Studies, 2013.

Kenneth White, Le Gang du Kosmos, Wildproject, 2015.

Kenneth White, Au large de l’Histoire, Le mot et le reste, 2015.

Kenneth White, Un Monde à part, Éditions Héros-limite, 2015.

Kenneth White, La Figure du dehors, Le mot et le reste, 2015.

Kenneth White, The Collected Works of Kenneth White, Volume I: Underground to Otherground, Aberdeen: Aberdeen University Press, 2016.

Kenneth White, La Traversée des territoires, Le mot et le reste, 2017.

Kenneth White, L’Archipel du songe, Le mot et le reste, 2018.

Kenneth White, Les Cygnes sauvages, Le mot et le reste [nouvelle édition], 2018.

Kenneth White, Territoires chamaniques : Premiers temps, espaces premiers, Éditions Héros-Limite, 2018.

Kenneth White, Gary Snyder. Biographie poétique, Wildproject, 2021.

Kenneth White, Hokusai ou l’horizon sensible : Prélude à une esthétique du monde, L'Atelier Contemporain, 2021.

Kenneth White, Le Mouvement géopoétique, Poésis, 2023.

Jean-Jacques Wunenburger, « La géopoétique ou la question des frontières de l’art », Philosophique, vol. 2, 1999, p. 3-13.