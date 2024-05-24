Épopées méditerranéennes, de la prise de Constantinople à la campagne d’Égypte / Epics of the Mediterranean, from the fall of Constantinople to Napoleon’s campaign in Egypt (Perpignan)

Ce colloque propose de rassembler des spécialistes du genre épique autour d’un chronotope particulier : le monde méditerranéen étendu (de Gibraltar à la mer Noire) dans une première modernité comprise de la prise de Constantinople (1453) à la campagne d’Égypte emmenée par Bonaparte (qui s’achève en 1801). À ce titre seront abordés des corpus épiques d’Europe occidentale et orientale, du Levant et de la côte nord de l’Afrique, issus de toutes les langues et cultures du pourtour méditerranéen. L’objectif sera double : d’une part, proposer une synthèse de l’histoire du genre dans le chronotope visé, d’autre part, construire un dialogue entre des spécialistes des études épiques qui ont rarement l'occasion de se croiser. Cet inventaire et ces rencontres permettront d’analyser à nouveaux frais les lignes de force nord-sud et est-ouest qui structurent l’espace méditerrannéen moderne : sont-elles aussi pertinentes pour analyser les circulations épiques ?

Traditions et circulations épiques dans la Méditerranée moderne.

La grande diversité des peuples du pourtour méditerranéen engendre une dynamique de différenciation linguistique, esthétique et intertextuelle au sein d’un espace partagé. Les multiples littératures vernaculaires qui s’y consolident à partir du XVIe siècle évoluent selon des rythmes propres, qui justifient le large empan chronologique retenu dans l’intitulé du colloque.

La conquête ottomane de Constantinople, puis du Levant et de l’Égypte, repousse vers l’ouest les frontières de la chrétienté et renouvelle en Occident un esprit de croisade qui se vit sur terre (e.g. dans les Balkans ou la plaine de Pannonie) mais aussi largement sur la mer (sur les galères du roi de France ou de l’Ordre de Malte), et se cultive dans l’épopée (Gerusalemme liberata). À l’issue de la première modernité, l’expédition d’Égypte menée par Bonaparte marque le début de la question d’Orient et donc l’émergence en Europe d’un nouvel imaginaire du sud et de l’est méditerranéens.

La Méditerranée moderne est alors un monde pluriel et souvent conflictuel sur les plans religieux et politiques : s’y croisent le judaïsme, le christianisme (catholique ou orthodoxe) et l’islam ; les logiques coloniales de grands blocs impériaux (Empire ottoman, couronnes d’Espagne et du Portugal, Saint-Empire) et d’autres entités indépendantes (République de Venise, petites républiques maritimes, Ordre de Malte, Saint Siège).

Le colloque s’attachera donc à rendre compte de la diversité des traditions épiques pratiquées dans ce cadre et interrogera les circulations et les évolutions de textes, modèles, thèmes, motifs, formes…

Les modèles antiques et leur diffusion.

Le monde méditerranéen est, du fait de son extrême pluralité, un espace de contacts et d’échanges, fertile pour la production et la circulation d’épopées. Matière commune aux traditions épiques d’Occident et d’Orient, le Roman d’Alexandre a été traduit très tôt en différentes langues orientales (certains épisodes en ont aussi été intégrés dans d’autres textes, les Mille et une nuits par exemple), puis européennes.

Le nostos d’Ulysse dessine, dans le canon occidental, la première carte littéraire de la Méditerranée. Le récit homérique inaugure une longue tradition de géographies héroïques, qui constituent la Méditerranée en un espace privilégié de l’imaginaire et, partant, en un espace littéraire promis à une très longue postérité. Arrière-plan constant du récit militaire de l’Iliade (le catalogue des vaisseaux, le rivage où campent les Achéens), la Méditerranée devient, dans l’Odyssée, l’espace de l’action héroïque et son générateur.

Apollonios de Rhodes, dans les Argonautiques, systématise cette logique et propose un modèle d’épopée géographique et exploratrice. Virgile, quant à lui, fait la synthèse des deux poèmes homériques et déplace les enjeux du récit : en développant les origines levantines de Didon et des Carthaginois, ou en rappelant systématiquement l’exil et le projet de refondation d’Énée et de ses compagnons, il dépeint la Méditerranée comme un espace de migrations. L’époque moderne hérite cette tradition multiple, partiellement transmise par les réécritures médiévales, mais aussi ressaisie par le biais des rééditions et traductions de la Renaissance. La Méditerranée des poètes devient alors un véritable lieu commun de la littérature humaniste, dont il s’agira d’apprécier la portée et la postérité.

La Méditerranée comme espace de circulations littéraires.

Un certain nombre d’épopées arabes – l’épopée d’Antar, celle de Sayf bin Dhi Yazan, des Bani Hilal, de Baybars, nées tantôt dans la péninsule Arabique, tantôt en Egypte, tantôt en Syrie – ont circulé tout autour du bassin méditerranéen, et étaient racontées tant par les aèdes du Proche-Orient que du Maghreb jusqu’au XXe siècle dans certains cas. Certaines se déroulent dans l’Arabie préislamique, d’autres dans le Maghreb du XIe siècle ou dans la Syrie mamlouke.

Dans le monde turcophone, des épopées qui circulaient en Anatolie, dans le Caucase et en Asie centrale mettent en scène des héros tels que Köroglu – sorte de Robin des Bois anatolien – ou encore Shah Ismail, rappelant la rivalité entre sunnites et chiites dans la région. Les épopées arabes ou turques, à côté de leur originalité respective, reflètent de nombreuses interactions avec les cultures environnantes, intégrant des éléments byzantins, persans, etc.

En Europe, c’est le modèle italien (l’Orlando et la Gerusalemme) qui s’impose à l’épopée chrétienne. L’esprit de croisade qui imprègne le poème du Tasse rencontre dans les épopées balkaniques, en particulier, des échos immédiats, et l’Arioste a ouvert à l’imagination épique des directions nouvelles, à la limite du romanesque.

La Méditerranée comme théâtre épique.

Dans la lignée d’Homère, Virgile ou Apollonios, l’épopée européenne moderne voit le monde méditerranéen depuis la mer : ses héros sont souvent des navigateurs. Les épopées orientales le voient plutôt depuis la terre où circulent des héros cavaliers, développant une tradition plus chevaleresque qui se diffuse largement. Si la dimension géopolitique semble parfois s’effacer derrière ces intrigues chevaleresques, elle reste visible à travers les différences religieuses qui y jouent souvent un rôle déterminant. Inversement, l’actualité politique et militaire méditerranéenne apparaît parfois au premier plan de poèmes qui, à l’est comme à l’ouest, en tirent directement leur matière.

Ces affrontements déterminent par ailleurs différentes conceptions modernes de l’héroïsme. À la suite des guerres italiennes se jouent, sur la mer aussi, les grandes évolutions techniques des « guerres de la poudre » – la généralisation de l’artillerie et de la mousquèterie ou les progrès de la construction navale. Dès le début du XVIe siècle, l’Arioste et Rabelais interrogent la possible dissolution de l’héroïsme dans la guerre moderne : massifiée, technicisée, elle implique de redéfinir les vertus et la prouesse des héros antiques ou médiévaux. La Méditerranée moderne est ainsi parcourue par une somme de conflits dont les moyens et les enjeux nouveaux appellent une réinvention de l’individualité épique et de l’ensemble des codes esthétiques du récit militaire et/ou chevaleresque.

Notre colloque cherche donc à comprendre comment, au croisement de ces dimensions historiques et poétologiques, les poètes épiques de la première modernité ont remodelé l’imaginaire méditerranéen.

—

Modalités pratiques

Les langues de travail du colloque seront l’anglais et le français.

Chaque communication devra porter sur des textes composés entre la deuxième moitié du XVe siècle et la première décennie du XIXe, reconnus comme des épopées dans leur système littéraire, sans toutefois hésiter à les rapprocher des genres connexes (historiographies, autres genres narratifs…)

Ces textes devront être issus de l’une ou l’autre des traditions épiques du pourtour méditerranéen, mais on tiendra compte aussi des épopées composées à l’époque moderne hors de cet espace, dès lors que leur objet principal est la représentation d’aventures, de voyages ou d’engagements militaires situés en Méditerranée et sur son pourtour (errance terrestre ou odysséenne, migrations, croisades, batailles navales…).

Les propositions de communication (en français ou en anglais, d’un page maximum, comprenant un titre, un bref résumé de la communication, et une courte bio-bibliographie de l’auteur) sont à envoyer pour le 1er juillet 2024 aux deux organisateurs.

Le colloque se tiendra à Perpignan et dans ses environs les mercredi 14, jeudi 15 et vendredi 16 mai 2025.

—

This conference invites specialists of the epic genre to focus on corpora from the extended Mediterranean world (from the Strait of Gibraltar to the Black Sea) during the early modern period (defined here as running from the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453 to Napoleon Bonaparte’s campaign in Egypt and Syria, which ends in 1801). It is hoped the discussions will bear on a variety of epic corpora from Western and Eastern Europe, the Levant, and the northern coast of Africa, originating from all the languages and cultures of the Mediterranean basin. The objectives of the conference are: first, to offer a synthesis of the history of the genre in this specified time and place; second, to open a broad conversation on the topic, involving specialists of as many aspects as possible of this vast expanse of epic literature. The discussions of texts and the conversations between specialists should cast a new light on the North-South and East-West dynamics which structure the early modern Mediterranean region, and their relevance to epic studies.

Epic traditions and circulations in the early modern Mediterranean world.

The great diversity of peoples around the Mediterranean resulted in a dynamic of linguistic, aesthetic and intertextual differentiation within a shared space. The multiple vernacular literatures which consolidated there from the 16th century onwards each evolved at their own pace, which justify the broad chronological scope of the conference.

The Ottoman conquest of Constantinople, the Levant and Egypt pushed the borders of Christianity westwards and revivified the European crusading spirit on land (in Poland, Hungary or the Balkans) and at sea (on the galleys of the King of France or the Order of Malta), and was cultivated in the epic (Gerusalemme liberata). At the other end of our time frame, the Egyptian expedition led by Bonaparte precipitated the Eastern Question and the emergence in Europe of new representations of the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean.

The early modern Mediterranean world is plural and often laced with conflicts on religious and political levels: Judaism, Christianity (Catholic or Orthodox) and Islam intersect, as do the colonial ambitions of imperial blocs (Ottoman Empire, crowns of Spain and Portugal, Holy Roman Empire) and other independent entities (Republic of Venice, maritime republics, the Order of Malta or the Holy See).

The conference will therefore endeavour to account for the diversity of epic traditions practiced in this context and will question the circulation and evolution of texts, models, themes, motifs, forms, etc.

Ancient models and their diffusion.

Its extreme plurality makes the Mediterranean world a theatre of contacts and exchanges, particularly conducive to the production and circulation of epics. A shared heritage of the Western and Eastern epic traditions, the Alexander Romance was translated very early into different Eastern languages (certain episodes were also integrated into other texts, The Thousand and One Nights, for example), then European.

Odysseus’ nostos delineated, in the Western canon, the first literary map of the Mediterranean. Homer’s narrative inaugurates a long tradition of heroic geographies, which render the Mediterranean a privileged imaginative space with a rich literary afterlife. The Mediterranean is the constant background to the military tale of the Iliad (the catalogue of ships, the beach where the Achaeans set up camp) and becomes, in the Odyssey, both the space and the very motor of heroic action.

Apollonius of Rhodes, in the Argonautica, systematizes this pattern and proposes a model of a geographical and exploratory epic. Virgil, on the other hand, synthesizes the two Homeric poems and shifts the stakes of the story: by developing the Levantine origins of Dido and the Carthaginians and by recalling Aeneas and his companions’ exile and their quest to refound a homeland, he depicts the Mediterranean as a space of migrations. The early modern era inherits this multiple tradition, partially transmitted by mediaeval rewritings, but also recaptured through Renaissance reissues and translations. The poets’ Mediterranean thus became a proper locus communis of humanist literature, the scope and posterity of which is open for discussion at the conference.

The Mediterranean as a space of literary circulation.

A number of Arab epics – from the Arabian Peninsula, Egypt or Syria, including the epics of Antar, of Sayf bin Dhi Yazan, of Bani Hilal, or of Baybars – circulated all around the Mediterranean basin, and were told by bards in the Near East as well as in the Maghreb, until the 20th century in certain cases. Some take place in pre-Islamic Arabia, others in the 11th century Maghreb or in Mamluk Syria.

In the Turkish-speaking world, epics which circulated in Anatolia, the Caucasus and Central Asia feature heroes such as Köroglu – a sort of Anatolian Robin Hood – or even Shah Ismail, recalling the rivalry between Sunnis and Shi’ites in the region. The Arabic or Turkish epics, each in its own original way, reflect numerous interactions with surrounding cultures, integrating Byzantine, Persian elements, etc.

In Europe, the early modern Christian epic is dominated by the Italian models of Orlando furioso and Gerusalemme liberata. The crusading spirit which permeates Tasso's poem found immediate echoes in Balkan epics, in particular, while Ariosto’s poem opened new, romance-like avenues to the epic imagination.

The Mediterranean as a theatre of the epic.

Following the example of Homer, Virgil or Apollonius, the early modern European epic sees the Mediterranean world from the sea, as they follow the voyages of their seafaring heroes. Conversely, the Eastern epics see it mostly from the lands across which their knights-errant-like heroes ride horses or camels, with immense success in the Near East. While the geopolitical dimension of the genre is sometimes eclipsed in such poems by this chivalrous aspect, it still transpires in the religious differences which often play an important role. Other poems, however, feature the contemporary political and military events in the Mediterranean world prominently as an integral part of their subject matter.

The many conflicts in the Mediterranean also impact the early modern conception of heroism itself. In the wake of the Italian wars, terrestrial and naval engagements saw the technical progress of artillery, musketry and shipbuilding, giving rise to “gunpowder warfare”. In the early sixteenth century, writers such as Ludovico Ariosto and François Rabelais had already warned of a possible dissolution of traditional heroism and chivalry in the face of the new scale and technology of modern warfare: the new art of war radically questions the relevance of the virtues and prowess that were the stuff of ancient and mediaeval heroes. The new means and stakes of early modern conflicts across the Mediterranean thus calls for a reinvention of epic individuality, and of the entire aesthetics of military/chivalrous narrative poetry.

The conference will therefore be a prime occasion to understand how, with these historical and critical perspectives in mind, early modern epic poets reshaped the Mediterranean imagery.

—

Practical informations

The languages of the conference are French and English.

Proposed talks must focus on texts composed between the second half of the fifteenth and the first decade of the nineteenth century which answer to their contemporaries’ definition of an epic; additional references to texts outside the epic genre or to related genres (historiography, other genres of narrative poetry, etc.) are of course welcome.

While it is expected these epics will originate in the epic tradition of a Mediterranean culture, contributions concerning early modern epics from non-Mediterranean areas will be considered so long as their main subject matter consists of tales of adventures, travels, or military engagements in the Mediterranean or on its shores (wanderings on land or at sea, migrations, crusades, sea battles, etc.)

The abstracts, in French or English, will not exceed the length of one page and will include a title, a summary of the proposed talk, and a short résumé of the author; they should be sent before 1 July 2024 to the main organisers of the conference.

The conference itself will take place at Perpignan (southern France) and its surroundings on 14-16 May 2025.

—

Comité scientifique / Scientific Committee

Dimitri Garncarzyk, maître de conférences en littérature comparée, Université de Perpignan-Via Domitia.

Florence Goyet, professeure émérite en littérature comparée, Université Grenoble-Alpes.

Xavier Luffin, professeur de littérature arabe, Université libre de Bruxelles.

Aude Plagnard, maîtresse de conférences en littérature comparée, Université Paul-Valéry, Montpellier 3.

Adresses pour l’envoi des propositions / Proposals to be sent to:

dimitri.garncarzyk [a] univ-perp.fr

aude.plagnard [a] gmail.com