Class in the Long Eighteenth Century : Britain and Beyond (Duisburg-Essen, Germany)

Class in the Long Eighteenth Century: Britain and Beyond

University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany, 4-6 April 2025

Christoph Heyl (Univ. Duisburg-Essen) and Rémy Duthille (Univ. Bordeaux Montaigne) are continuing the long tradition of the Landau-Paris Symposia on the Eighteenth Century, welcoming both established scholars and early career researchers. The LAPASEC series focuses on the literature and culture of the British Isles of the period, but it is also open to topics relating to the British colonies, France, Germany, and further afield.

The conference on "Class in the Long Eighteenth Century: Britain and Beyond" is due to take place on 4-6 April 2025 at the University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany.

Selected contributions will be considered for inclusion in a volume of conference proceedings.

Conference languages: English and French

Convenors: Prof. Dr. Christoph Heyl, Anjali Rampersad, M.A., Christian Feser, M.A.

Deadline: Please e-mail your proposal* (c. 250 words), contact information and a brief biographical note (c. 100 words) to the conference organisers (lapasec_essen@uni-due.de) by 5 June 2024.