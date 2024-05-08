Mémoires divisées et imaginaires politico-culturels en Europe après la guerre froide (revue Europe : cultures, mémoires, identités)

Europe : cultures, mémoires, identités

Revue semestrielle multidisciplinaire

Université « Dunărea de Jos » de Galați, Roumanie

Europe : cultures, mémoires, identités est une revue semestrielle multidisciplinaire consacrée notamment à l’étude de la dynamique des mémoires et des représentations culturelles-identitaires qui ont façonné les espaces d’expérience, les horizons d’attente et les imaginaires socioculturels dans les « Europes de l’Europe » aux XXe – XXIe siècles. En accordant un espace particulier aux approches tributaires des Cultural Memory Studies, et surtout des théories actuelles de la « mémoire agonistique », en tant que « troisième voie », celle de la recherche d’un équilibre entre les contraires représentés par les deux paradigmes compétitifs qui se disputent l’hégémonie dans l’espace européen notamment depuis la fin de la guerre froide – cosmopolite/ transnationale et national(ist)e/ antagoniste –, la revue reste ouverte à toute contribution, de préférence transdisciplinaire, sur la problématique générale susmentionnée. Les propositions d’articles peuvent être ancrées dans tout champ disciplinaire des sciences socio-humaines : les études sur la mémoire et sur la nostalgie, l’historiographie, la philosophie de l’histoire et la mnémohistoire, les sciences sociales et politiques, les études sur les diasporas et les migrations, les études sur les médias, l’anthropologie, les études culturelles et littéraires, les études sur le théâtre et le film, les études de genre etc. Structurés autour des dossiers thématiques, mais incluant également des sections varia, des comptes rendus et des recensions d’ouvrages, les deux numéros publiés chaque année vont accueillir des contributions originales rédigées en français et en anglais, dont la pertinence et la rigueur scientifiques seront évaluées par au moins deux référents indépendants anonymes, spécialistes dans les domaines envisagés (double blind peer review).

Appel à articles

No. 1 / 2025 (Premier numéro)

Mémoires divisées et imaginaires politico-culturels en Europe après la guerre froide

La politisation partisane des histoires nationales, en tant qu’aires-clés de la mémoire culturelle (Assmann, 2008), dans la structuration des narrations caractérisées par la « sélectivité mnémonique », par « la fabrication expresse, la distorsion ou l’escamotage des faits » ainsi que par le discrédit des narrations concurrentes, a eu pour conséquence, bien des fois, des « guerres de mémoires », au cours desquelles les représentations du passé ont été cartographiées sur des « “cartes du temps” distinctes, souvent compétitives » (Zerubavel, 2003). À présent, les « stratégies d’historicisation » évoquées ci-dessus (Mink, 2008) ont acquis des dimensions politiques et culturelles de plus en plus complexes, dans le contexte de l’essor des cultures politiques modelées par l’émergence des nouvelles versions du nationalisme incorporées dans le populisme conspirationniste et dans les « politiques de la désinformation » (Bergmann, 2018), de la transnationalisation de la mémoire du fascisme (Levi & Rothberg, 2018) et de la promotion des « politiques de la peur » simultanément avec « la normalisation indécente du discours de l’extrême droite » (Wodak, 2021). En intégrant, à la manière néo-populiste du « bricolage identitaire » et de l’« hétérogénéité thématique » (Mișcoiu, 2011), des éléments nativistes et autoritaristes (Mudde, 2016), ces discours contribuent à la configuration des new master narratives (Alexander, 2004) à travers l’instrumentalisation abusive des mémoires historiques et la mobilisation de la « nostalgie restauratrice » (Boym, 2001). Du point de vue du remodelage des mémoires politiques et culturelles (Wodak, 2020), mais aussi de la prolifération des histoires contrefactuelles et des interprétations diviseuses du passé (Erll, 2020), les effets négatifs sont visibles tant au niveau national, qu’à celui européen : « If the dominant paradigm, grounded in the remembrance of the Holocaust, sees memory as fostering an inclusive political culture and a cosmopolitan morality, far-right-wing populist political forces have turned this model upside down in the service of altogether different political agendas […]. » (Kaya & De Cesari, 2020) Étant donné la diversité et la complexité des manifestations populistes-extrémistes, dont les mutations déterminent – à partir des années ’80 en Occident et, après le collapsus des régimes communistes de l’Est, des deux côtés de l’ancien rideau de fer – l’hétérogénéité des paysages politiques, tributaire des expériences historiques, des cultures politiques et des traditions démocratiques différentes, les généralisations seraient imprudentes. Quand même, dans tous les cas, le rôle des héritages historiques dans les évolutions asymétriques des phénomènes en cause reste déterminant, comme l’attestent tant les « cartes mentales » (Trimçev et al., 2020) façonnées par les mémoires « compétitives » (Rothberg, 2009) de l’Europe divisée sur l’axe Est–Ouest, selon la conception bipolaire de la guerre froide, que celles des « mnémorégions » configurées après sa fin (Lewis, Wawrzyniak et al., 2022). Dans le cas des sociétés de l’Est – hormis l’ex-Yougoslavie, dont la rupture politique de l’URSS, en 1948, suivie du rapprochement de l’Occident a eu pour conséquences non seulement sa transformation dans « l’État le plus prospère de l’Europe de l’Est socialiste », mais aussi l’édification d’une forme de « communisme à visage humain » (Hayden, 2020) –, la « double expérience » traumatisante du nazisme et du communisme léniniste-stalinien a été cruciale pour leurs trajectoires ultérieures. Dans ces conditions, c’était normal que le processus de la « réinvention », postérieur aux séismes de 1989/ 1991, des États-nations et des identités nationales, comprenne l’intégration d’« au moins deux histoires dans les mémoires collectives » (Wodak, 2021). Aux « histoires contestées » (Pakier, Stråth et al., 2010) et aux mémoires conflictuelles « embrouillées », malgré la persistance, au niveau européen, de certaines « îles de consensus » (Trimçev et al., 2020), vient s’ajouter la gestion de manières différentes et souvent controversées des processus transitionnels, y compris celle de la justice de transition (Pettai & Pettai, 2018). De fait, les transformations postsocialistes deviennent elles-mêmes, à partir des années 2000, « un territoire du conflit mnémonique » instrumentalisé dans les narrations légitimatrices des acteurs du champ populiste-autoritariste, illibéral ou extrémiste (Wawrzyniak & Pehe, 2023). En fait, ces dernières années, « les transitions ont changé d’un sujet de la “mémoire froide” en un thème de la “mémoire chaude”, dans les termes utilisés par Charles Maier (2002) pour décrire la dynamique des mémoires du communisme et du fascisme en Europe, [discernable] il y a deux décennies » : « The mnemonic instrumentalization of transitions in political discourse takes diverging forms and directions, and it is propelled by different political actors, even within a single region of East-Central Europe […]. » (Robbe, 2023)

Les mnémohistoires divergentes du passé récent ou plus lointain – dans le second cas le « filon mémoriel » (Mink & Neumayer, 2013) ou le lieu de mémoire central (Nora, 1989), dans l’Ouest comme à l’Est de l’Europe, étant la seconde guerre mondiale – qui façonnent les dynamiques contemporaines de la mémoire politique sont reflétées dans les tensions persistantes entre les deux paradigmes compétitifs : celui cosmopolite/ transnational, soutenu par la narration « fondatrice » de l’Holocauste et par les « utopies de la réconciliation », et celui antagoniste/ national(iste) (Berger & Kansteiner, 2021), tributaire des représentations autochtones des « passés douloureux » (Keightley & Pickering, 2012). Sur ce terrain, celui des jeux politiques de la mémoire (Mink & Neumayer, 2013), les acteurs populistes qui instrumentalisent le paradigme (néo)nationaliste dans des formes extrémistes, de plus en plus agressifs et ouverts aux hybridations idéologiques – qu’ils se situent dans l’aire mainstream des scènes politiques, ou qu’ils se mobilisent dans leurs zones marginales (fringes) –, exploitent les crises de l’EUrope à travers des actions qui indiquent la transgression des cadres antérieurement connus de l’euroscepticisme. Les eurosceptiques du présent ne se limitent plus à la contestation de l’intégration européenne, mais ils construisent leurs narrations antagonistes dans le cadre d’une compétition perpétuelle et de l’« interaction complexe » avec celles favorables à l’intégration : « In this narrative ju-jitsu, they turn pro-integration narrative themes such as peace and democracy against the EU. » (McMahon & Kaiser, 2022) La situation est d’autant plus difficile que le projet européen se trouve aujourd’hui non seulement « à [un nouveau] carrefour » (Mouffe, 2013), mais aussi dans l’un des « moments de danger » les plus significatifs (Levi & Rothberg, 2018), d’après l’« ère des extrêmes » (Hobsbawm, 1995). Il y a plus d’une décennie déjà, Chantal Mouffe – la théoricienne d’un « modèle agonistique de la démocratie » libérale (2013), conçu comme une alternative aux versions problématiques tributaires des perspectives néolibérales et néo-nationalistes hégémoniques, et exploité ultérieurement dans la structuration du paradigme rééquilibrant de la « mémoire agonistique » (Berger, Kansteiner et al., 2021) – signalait une « crise civilisationnelle », qui rappellait les anxiétés exprimées au début de la guerre froide par Hannah Arendt (1950). Dans la même étude, la théoricienne belge offrait l’esquisse d’une « approche agonistique de l’avenir de l’Europe », tout en avertissant sur les vulnérabilités de l’architecture communautaire :

The EU is currently composed of consumers, not of citizens. It has been mainly constructed around a common market, and it has never really created an European common will. No wonder that, in times of economic crisis and austerity policies, some people begin to question its utility, forgetting what has been its important achievement in bringing peace to the continent. (Mouffe, 2013)

Peu après l’apparition de l’étude citée, où Mouffe plaidait pour « une Europe agonistique », en évoquant la configuration du premier projet communautaire, initié par Jean Monnet et Robert Schuman, de l’équilibre des contraires représentés en ce moment-là par la France et l’Allemagne – le modèle qui avait fourni les pilotis géopolitiques, économiques et culturels de l’architecture de la future Union Européenne –, l’idéal de la paix fondée sur une volonté commune révélait, à nouveau, sa fragilité. Après les chocs associés aux transitions vers la démocratie dans l’ancien bloc de l’Est – contemporains avec les tragédies de l’ex-Yougoslavie – et après les crises entraînées, partout dans les « Europes de l’Europe », par la Grande Récession de 2008 – qui a été aussi l’année de la guerre en Géorgie –, les séismes se succèdent de manière accélérée : à l’annexion de la Crimée, en 2014, se suit l’« annus horribilis de l’Europe », marqué par la crise de Grèce, par les attaques terroristes de Paris, par la « crise des refugiés » etc. (Mudde, 2018), pour que, peu après les troubles de la pandémie de COVID-19, éclate la guerre en Ukraine. Tout comme les phénomènes économiques, sociaux et politiques interconnectés susmentionnés, les confrontations militaires et les tragédies collectives subséquentes surviennent sur le fond des dynamiques mnémoniques fort conflictuelles, dont les manifestations sont visibles déjà dans le dernier quart du siècle passé. Amorcés en Occident dans le contexte du boom mémoriel des années ’80, postérieur au déclin des États-Providence et des États-nations (Hartog, 2015), les « guerres des mémoires » (Veyrat-Masson et al., 2008) se propagent après 1989 sur le continent, en se manifestant le plus intensivement dans la première décennie de notre siècle, une tendance évidente dans l’ancien bloc socialiste surtout après l’intégration dans l’OTAN des Pays Baltes (2005) et après les deux vagues de l’élargissement à l’Est de l’Union Européenne (2004 et 2007). Ces processus prennent de l’envergure depuis les premières années ’90, dans les conditions du déclenchement de la compétition entre les « mémoires divisées » de l’Europe (Assmann, 2013) et de la « renationalisation de la mémoire » (Mink, 2008) des deux côtés de l’ancien rideau de fer. À la même époque, les guerres yougoslaves semblaient rendre compte, comme l’avait observé Tony Judt en 1999, d’une certaine incapacité de l’Europe « d’échapper à son propre passé ». Dans cette perspective, les guerres des mémoires débutées toujours dans les années ’80 et perpétuées après la fin des conflits armés qui ont dévasté l’ancienne république fédérative ont illustré au plus haut degré les risques impliqués par la « nationalisation de l’histoire » (Karlsson, 2010).

Les paysages mnémoniques troubles configurés dans la décennie qui suit à l’effervescence de « la fin de l’histoire » (Fukuyama, 1992) se complexifient et se dynamisent à partir des années 2000. Dans le climat européen dominé par l’incertitude, l’amplification des chocs générés par les séismes géopolitiques d’après la fin de la guerre froide et la réémergence du néonationalisme mobilisé dans les guerres mnémoniques à travers l’instrumentalisation des « rétro-utopies » (Bauman, 2017) associées à la « nostalgie restauratrice » sont des facteurs qui ont fait du recours à la mémoire la modalité principale d’ancrage dans un « temps qui dure » (Hartog, 2015). Englobé dans le « présent sans fin » (Cercel, 2020), ce dernier apparaît comme un temps du trauma et également comme un âge la nostalgie. Ce présent multiforme est une ère de « la fin de la fin de la fin de l’idéologie », mais aussi de « la fin de l’utopie [progressiste] » (Jacoby, 1999). Dans ce contexte, à l’Est, l’incertitude entraînée par « la fin de la tyrannie de l’avenir » (Hartog, 2015) trouve son reflet au niveau des reconstructions du passé récent, converti en objet des révisions souvent peu intéressées aux nuances. Or, l’histoire en train d’être redécouverte était loin d’offrir l’image d’un temps « linéaire ou dépourvu d’ambiguïtés » : « …it was construed as a field crisscrossed by pasts that had for a time been possible futures, including those which had begun to exist and which had been prevented from doing so. » (Ibidem) Dans l’« archipel des territoires historiques fragiles » (Judt, 2004) qu’est la « nouvelle Europe », la réinterprétation, à partir des années ’90, de ce passé « multidirectionnel et multiple » (Hartog, 2015) s’est avéré un processus plus problématique que ne l’avait été celui initié en Occident presque deux décennies avant. Éclatés sur le fond de l’« asymétrie géopolitique » (Mink & Neumayer, 2013) reflétée par les tensions entre les mémoires de l’Holocauste et du Goulag, les conflits mnémoniques amplifiés dans les arènes institutionnelles communautaires, comme sur les scènes politiques et culturelles nationales, ont eu pour conséquence, partout à l’Est, la construction, dans la première décennie transitionnelle, des histoires officielles tributaires du paradigme totalitaire, avec des implications significatives dans la sphère des mémoires collectives. Ces dernières font l’objet d’un processus de « dislocation » (Karge, 2010) qui augmente la fragmentation déjà présente à l’époque communiste et qui s’ajoute aux autres facteurs propices à l’apparition de la « nostalgie rouge » (Velikonja, 2009).

Par-delà les contextes nationaux des transitions, l’intervalle où l’on voit sur le continent un « climax des guerres des mémoires » (Kasianov, 2022) – depuis la seconde étape de l’intégration (2007) jusqu’à l’adoption de la résolution La conscience européenne et le totalitarisme (2009) dans le Parlement Européen –, c’est également celui où l’on assiste à la multiplication des manifestations eurosceptiques, repérables parfois dans les arènes institutionnelles mêmes de l’Union. À la même époque se laisse percevoir non seulement un schisme dans les mémoires de l’Europe – « a memorial divide », avec les mots de Claus Leggewie qui constatait, toujours en 2009, que, pour les esprits nationalistes, « l’Europe est essentiellement une zone du marché libre qui agit comme une collectivité exclusivement en cas d’attaque de l’extérieur » –, mais aussi une tendance vers la dissolution de la cohésion sociale. Dans une étude dédiée au postcommunisme de l’Est, publié en 2005 – l’année, d’une part, de la soixantième commémoration de la « Grande Guerre Patriotique » à Moscou, où le président de la Fédération Russe rééditait le « spectacle »/ « le jeu de la mémoire » initié en 2000, centré sur la revivification du culte de Staline et sur la restauration de la « grandeur » de l’Union Soviétique (Wolfe, 2006), peinte comme « le sauveur héroïque de l’Europe de la malédiction nazie » (Mälksoo, 2010), mais aussi, d’autre part, celle de l’adoption de la « Résolution Yalta » dans le Parlement Européen (Neumayer, 2019) –, William Outhwaite et Larry Ray décrivaient deux scénarios négatifs à même d’expliquer les causes de la disparition de la solidarité sociale. Il s’agit de l’anomie et du schisme :

One is where consensus and moral regulation are lacking – the Hobbesian scenario (anomie). But there is also the (unacknowledged) possibility of polarization of society around two competing and internally solidaristic value and belief systems (schism). The first is the termination of society; the second requires that some social force other than morals disunite common value systems. (Outhwaite & Ray, 2009)



Transformée, à nouveau, dans un « champ de bataille », l’Europe des Europes polarisées semble aujourd’hui, plus que jamais, menacée tant par l’anomie (Țăranu & Pîrvulescu, 2022), que par les schismes préfigurés par les conflits mémoriels. Dans ce contexte, les politiques symboliques focalisées sur les passes douloureux, conformément aux exigences d’une « éthique de la mémoire » (Margalit, 2004) tout à fait légitime, laissent entrevoir, sur le fond de la distorsion des représentations de la mémoire traumatique dans la sphère des imaginaires socioculturels, un potentiel déstabilisateur significatif : « Even if drawing on different, criss-crossing and partially conflicting memories is in principle possible, it has to be remembered that European memories are not just divided – they are also divisive. » (Müller, 2010) Ce potentiel a été activé lorsque les narrations qui ont servi comme des médias desdites politiques – y compris certains textes culturels (Erll, 2011) – ont été abusivement annexées, déformées par la dé-contextualisation ou la sur-contextualisation (Lim, 2010) et intégrées dans les stratégies de légitimation mobilisées par les acteurs illibéraux ou extrémistes convertis en « guerriers mnémoniques » (Kubik & Bernhard, 2014), tributaires soit du « nationalisme victimaire » (Lim, 2010), soit du hybride « suspect du point de vue politique » nommé « cosmopolitisme national » (Kansteiner & Berger, 2022). Les effets dramatiques de ces mobilisations qui ne cessent de ravitailler les guerres mnémoniques sont évidents – pour rester au cœur des « mémoires disputées » européennes (Sindbæk Andersen & Törnquist-Plewa, 2016) – dans l’expérience actuelle de l’Ukraine, comme l’avaient été, environ trois décennies auparavant, dans les tragédies de la ex-Yougoslavie. Or, il ne faut pas oublier que la double expérience, « radieuse » et douloureuse, de l’ancien État multinational, considéré jadis l’étoile resplendissante de l’Europe de l’Est par ses souteneurs de l’Occident” (Todorova, 2009), est souvent évoquée comme « un [contra-]exemple structurel pour l’Union Européenne actuelle » (Mayr, 2020; cf. Hayden, 2013, 2020), alors que les expériences historiques des trois Yougoslavies (Velikonja, 2017) sont perçues comme une « métonymie, voire [une] synecdoque » (Bago, 2018) du « court XXe siècle » (Hobsbawm, 1995) :

From the anti-imperialist assassination of Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo in 1914, the communist-led resistance during WW2, the anti-Stalinist socialist state and its prominent role in the Non-Aligned Movement, to the war-ridden, postcommunist transition, the Yugoslav century is not only co-extensive with the dreams and disasters of the “short twentieth century” (1914-1991), but can be seen as this century’s metonymy, or even, synecdoche. […] The engagement of contemporary artists, scholars and curators with the aesthetic and political legacies of the Yugoslav century […] opens up the possibility to read Yugoslavia both as a proper name, designating a particular history, and as a universally valid signifier for a number of unresolved and persisting questions of the past that continue to inform the globalized horizon of the present: the quest for social equality, ongoing forms of colonialism and decolonization, the return(s) of nationalism, and the crises of capitalism and democracy. (Bago, 2018)

Dans le même temps, l’expérience de la Yougoslavie est significative du point de vue de la résilience de l’autre pôle des mémoires divisées de l’Europe de l’Est, celui de la nostalgie qui « coexiste en conflit » (Velikonja, 2021) avec la mémoire des traumatismes collectifs. On pense, dans ce cas, seulement à la dynamique des mémoires sociales fragmentées, reflétée dans des pratiques culturelles nostalgiques démunies de la dimension politique-instrumentale évoquée ci-dessus. En fait, cette dynamique vient équilibrer celle des narrations politiques qui intègrent la nostalgie restauratrice, comme l’atteste la contre-mémoire yougonostalgique, émergée à l’ère des guerres yougoslaves. Similairement aux autres versions « existentielles » ou « vernaculaires » (Koleva, 2022) de la nostalgie postsocialiste, la yougonostalgie – dont les pratiques et les représentations contemporaines ont été assimilées à une « stratégie » culturelle émancipatrice « pluristratifiée, plurivoque, polymorphe et multidirectionnelle » (Popović, 2021) et associées aux « politiques de l’avenir » (Petrović, 2013) – reste ancrée dans les transformations radicales des années ’90, qui ont pris des formes catastrophiques sur l’ancien territoire du « pays qui n’existe plus ». La condition essentielle de son émergence est, par ailleurs, « l’appréhension du fait que le retour au passé n’est plus possible » : « … Yugonostalgia has emerged only after the civil wars in former Yugoslavia, most quickly and most noticeably in Slovenia, where the irreversibility of these processes became evident much sooner than in other post-Yugoslav countries. » (Koleva, 2022) À la même époque, dans les autres sociétés de l’Est, en proie des crises économiques, mais aussi des conflits mnémopolitiques alimentés par les mobilisations néo-nationalistes et populistes-extrémistes, une « angoisse postrévolutionnaire », caractéristique, d’ailleurs, aux contextes transitionnels, se laissait percevoir peu après l’épuisement des énergies déchaînées en 1989 sous la forme de l’ainsi dit « syndrome des 5 E » (« enthusiasm, elation, excitement, exhilaration, and effervescence ») (Sztompka, 2003).

Sur le fond d’une « mutation décisive dans le Zeitgeist », d’un « tournant séismique sur le plan des réalités politiques et culturelles » (Jacoby, 1999), la fragmentation de la mémoire sociale, repérable surtout chez les représentants de l’ancien prolétariat, fort affecté par les crises économiques, favorise la quasi-généralisation de cette « émotion historique » (Boym, 2001), en tant que forme de « l’interaction entre les mémoires hégémoniques et celles antagonistes » (Berdahl, 1999). Dans le climat marqué par les émotions défensives et négatives (Jacobsen, 2021) telles « l’anxiété, l’insécurité et l’incertitude », « la désorientation quant à l’identité collective », « l’apathie, la passivité et l’impuissance », doublées du « pessimisme vis-à-vis de l’avenir, mêlé aux images nostalgiques du passé » (Sztompka, 2004), les crises de l’imaginaire socioculturel européen se sont associées – dans l’Est postsocialiste, comme, dans les années ’70–’80, dans l’Occident bouleversé par le déclin des États-Providence – aux tentatives de récupérer « les visages de l’utopisme » (Sargent, 1994) complémentaires aux grandes idéologies et intimement liées à l’histoire des grandes idées revisitées avec nostalgie par Francis Fukuyama en 1989, peu avant la publication de son livre célèbre sur « la fin de l’histoire », dans un moment où se laissaient entrevoir déjà les inquiétudes liées à « la mort de l’utopie ». « La clé d’interprétation » de la « nostalgie rouge », dans ses versions non-instrumentales et prospectives – y compris la yougonostalgie, Ostalgie, certaines versions de la nostalgie vernaculaire postsoviétique –, tout à fait différentes de la nostalgie restauratrice mobilisée sur le terrain du populisme néo-nationaliste et autoritariste, est, de fait, ce présent qui fait l’objet de la critique, et « pas le passé » : « By insisting that everything was better before, homo nostalgicus implicitly criticizes what is wrong now. But not completely: it is not just an automatic reflex to deterioration of conditions of living because it also appears in comparatively successful transitional societies. » (Velikonja, 2009)

Sans développer la réflexion sur un sujet beaucoup plus vaste, nous invitons les spécialistes en divers domaines disciplinaires – cultural memory studies, la sociologie politique des jeux de mémoire, les études culturelles et littéraires, les études politiques comparées, la géopolitique, l’historiographie, la mnémohistoire, les études européennes et les relations internationales etc. – à contribuer avec des articles au premier numéro de la revue Europe : cultures, mémoires, identités, en abordant les axes thématiques suivants (sans s’y limiter) :

• Héritages de la guerre froide et « régions de la mémoire » en Europe Centrale et Orientale

• Jeux politiques de la mémoire dans l’espace central- et est-européen après la fin de la guerre froide

• Les révolutions de 1989 et les mémoires fragmentées (politiques, culturelles, sociales et autobiographiques) dans l’ancien bloc de l’Est

• Lieux de mémoire, politiques historiques et textes culturels dans les cultures mémorielles de l’« Europe des Europe » après 1989/ 1991

• « Passés douloureux », histoires contestées et mémoires nostalgiques en Europe Centrale et Orientale dans la période des transitions vers la démocratie

• Mémoires traumatiques compétitives dans le contexte de l’intégration européenne : l’Holocauste vs. le Goulag

• « Visages » et métamorphoses de la nostalgie dans l’Europe des mémoires divisées : des années ’90 à nos jours

• Mémoires fragmentées et mnémohistoires des transitions vers la démocratie dans l’espace central- et est-européen

• Nationalisme et transnationalisme dans les mémoires politiques et culturelles des « Europes de l’Europe » après 1989/ 1991

• Populisme, néonationalisme et mémoires fragmentées dans le contexte de l’élargissement de l’Union Européenne

• Mémoires culturelles conflictuelles, « cartes du temps » et géographies symboliques dans les « Europes de l’Europe » après 1989/ 1991

• Guerres des mémoires après 1989/ 1991 : mobilisations national(ist)es et transnationales

• Guerres des mémoires dans l’espace post-yougoslave : des années ’90 aux contextes actuels. Mémoire compétitive vs. mémoire multidirectionnelle. La contre-mémoire yougonostalgique. Damnatio memoriae vs. yougonostalgie. Nostalgie restauratrice vs. yougonostalgie. Rétro-utopies vs. utopies rétrospectives

• « De la EUphorie à la EU-goslavie »

• Mémoires fragmentées, formes de l’euroscepticisme et perspectives sur le patrimoine européen commun

• Intégration européenne et géopolitique de la mémoire

• Hypostases de la « diplomatie de la mémoire » dans les « Europes de l’Europe » après la fin de la guerre froide

• Mémoires fragmentées et cohésion sociale en contexte national, régional et européen etc.

Dates de tombée

• L’envoi des résumés (environ 150 mots, en français et en anglais), accompagnés de 5 mots-clés (en français et en anglais) et d’une brève notice bio-bibliographique (environ 150 mots, en français ou en anglais), qui inclura l’institution de rattachement et le titre scientifique de l’auteur : le 18 juin 2024.

• La notification des auteurs quant à l’acceptation/ le rejet des propositions et la transmission des consignes de rédaction : le 14 juillet 2024.

• L’envoi des propositions d’articles in extenso (35000–50000 signes, bibliographie, résumé, mots-clés, notes et espaces compris), en français ou en anglais : le 26 septembre 2024.

• La notification des auteurs quant à l’acceptation/ le rejet des articles (après le processus de peer review), accompagnée, en cas d’acceptation, d’éventuelles recommandations de révision : le 23 décembre 2024.

• L’envoi des versions finales des articles : le 24 février 2025.

• La publication du premier numéro de la revue est prévue pour mars 2025.

Responsable: Alina Iorga (rédacteur en chef de la revue) – Alina.Iorga@ugal.ro

Europe: cultures, mémoires, identités

Semiannual multidisciplinary journal

“Dunărea de Jos” University of Galați, Romania

EUrope : cultures, mémoires, identités is a semiannual multidisciplinary peer-reviewed journal devoted especially to the study of the dynamics of memories and of cultural identity representations which have shaped the spaces of experience, the horizons of expectation, and the sociocultural imaginaries in “Europe’s Europes” in the 20th and 21st centuries. EUrope… provides a special outlet to the analysis grounded in cultural memory studies, and particularly in contemporary theories of “agonistic memory”, considered as a “third way”, that of the research of an equilibrium between the contraries embodied in the two competitive paradigms which have disputed their hegemony in the European area, particularly since the end of the Cold War: the cosmopolitan/ transnational one, and the national(ist)/ antagonistic one. Though, the journal encourages submissions, if possible transdisciplinary, from a wide range of disciplines based in social sciences and humanities, concerning the general issues mentioned above: memory studies, nostalgia studies, historiography, philosophy of history and mnemohistory, social and political sciences, diaspora & migration studies, media studies, anthropology, cultural studies, literary studies, film, theater and performance studies, gender studies etc. Structured around thematic dossiers, but also including sections dedicated to varia and reviews, the two issues published per year will host original contributions in French and English, whose relevance and scientific accuracy will be evaluated by at least two independent anonymous referees, experts in the respective domains (double blind peer review).

Call for papers



No. 1 / 2025 (First issue)

Divided memories and political-cultural imaginaries in post–Cold War Europe

The partisan politicization of national histories, as key areas of cultural memory (Assmann, 2008), mobilized in the construction of narratives marked by the “mnemonic selectivity”, “the deliberate fabrication, distortion, or omission of actual facts”, and the disregard of coexisting narratives, has often prompted “memory wars”, during which the representations of the past have been drawn on distinct, commonly conflicting, “time maps” (Zerubavel, 2003). Nowadays, the political and cultural aims of these “historicizing strategies” (Mink, 2008; Mink & Neumayer, 2013) have become increasingly complex, against the background of the political cultures shaped by the rise of new varieties of nationalism, incorporated in the conspiratorial populism and in “the politics of misinformation” (Bergmann, 2018), of the transnational memory of fascism (Levi & Rothberg, 2018), and of “the politics of fear” in tandem with “the shameless normalization of far-right discourses” (Wodak, 2021). As for the latter, they integrate nativist and authoritarian elements into the neo-populist way of “identity bricolage” and “thematic heterogeneity” (Mișcoiu, 2011), which play an important part in configuring new master narratives (Alexander, 2004) based on both the abusive instrumentalization of historical memories and the mobilization of the “restorative nostalgia” (Boym, 2001). The negative consequences of these practices, including the adjustment of the frames of political and cultural memories, and the spread of counterfactual histories shaped by divisive interpretations of the pasts (Erll, 2020), are visible at both national and European level: “If the dominant paradigm, grounded in the remembrance of the Holocaust, sees memory as fostering an inclusive political culture and a cosmopolitan morality, far-right-wing populist political forces have turned this model upside down in the service of altogether different political agendas […].” (Kaya & De Cesari, 2020) Given the diversity and the complexity of populist-extremist movements, whose transformations have determined – starting by the eighties in the West, and, after the collapse of Eastern communist regimes, on both sides of the former Iron Curtain – the heterogeneity of political landscapes, which is also shaped by different historical experiences, political cultures, and democratic traditions, all generalizations are risky. However, in all cases, the role of historical legacies in the asymmetrical evolutions of these phenomena remains determining, as it is revealed by both the “mental maps” (Trimçev et al., 2020) shaped by the “competitive” memories (Rothberg, 2009) of an Europe divided on the East–West fault, according to the bipolar conception of the Cold War, and the charts of the “memory regions” (Lewis, Wawrzyniak et al., 2022) configured after its end. In the case of Eastern societies – except for the former Yugoslavia, whose break with the USSR in 1948, followed by the rapprochement with the West, had as consequences not only its transformation into “the most prosperous state in socialist Eastern Europe”, but also the advance of a form of “Communism with a human face” (Hayden, 2020) –, the painful “double experience” of Nazism and of leninist-stalinist Communism was crucial for the subsequent trajectories. In these circumstances, it was normal that the process of “reinvention” of both nations-states and national identities, in the aftermath of seismic shifts of 1989/ 1991, to encompass the integration of “at least two histories into collective memories” (Wodak, 2021). Besides the “contested histories” (Pakier, Stråth et al., 2010) and the conflicting “entangled memories”, in spite of the existence of some “islands of consensus” (Trimçev et al., 2020), there were different approaches, often contentious, of the transitional processes, including those of the transitional justice (Pettai & Pettai, 2018). In fact, starting with the 2000s, the “postsocialist transformations have become a realm of mnemonic conflict”, to be instrumentalized in the legitimizing narratives of some actors in the field of authoritarian populism, illiberalism, and the far-right (Wawrzyniak & Pehe, 2023). Moreover,

Particularly during the last decade, transitions have turned from a subject of ‘cold’ to a matter of ‘hot memory,’ to use the terms with which Charles Maier (2002) described the dynamics of memories of communism and fascism in Europe two decades ago. The mnemonic instrumentalization of transitions in political discourse takes diverging forms and directions, and it is propelled by different political actors, even within a single region of East-Central Europe […]. (Robbe, 2023)

The divergent mnemohistories of recent or remote past – the latter being represented, in both Western and Eastern Europe, by the World War II as the central “memory vein” (Mink & Neumayer, 2013) or lieu de mémoire (Nora, 1989) – which shape the contemporary dynamics of the political memory are reflected in the tensions between the two competing paradigms: the cosmopolitan/ transnational one, based on both the “foundational” narrative of the Holocaust, and the “utopias of reconciliation”, and the antagonist/ national(ist) one (Berger & Kansteiner, 2021), indebted to the indigenous imageries of the “painful pasts” (Keightley & Pickering, 2012). On this ground, that of political “memory games” (Mink & Neumayer, 2013), the populist actors which instrumentalize the (neo)nationalist paradigm in extremist ways, more and more aggressive and receptive to ideological hybridizations – be they positioned in the mainstream area of the political scenes, or in their fringes – are exploiting the crises of EUrope by means of the actions which indicate the transgressing of the previously known frames of Euroscepticism. The present Eurosceptics are no longer satisfied with contesting the European integration, as they spawn their own antagonist narratives within the framework of both a permanent competition and the “complex interaction” with those favorable to the integration: “In this narrative ju-jitsu, they turn pro-integration narrative themes such as peace and democracy against the EU.” (McMahon & Kaiser, 2022) This state of affairs is all the more difficult as the European project is today not only (again) “at the crossroads” (Mouffe, 2013), but also in one of the most significant “moments of danger” (Levi & Rothberg, 2018), since the end of “the age of extremes” (Hobsbawm, 1995). More than a decade ago, Chantal Mouffe – the theorist of a “agonistic model of [liberal] democracy” (2013), understood already at that time as an alternative to the problematic versions shaped by both hegemonic neoliberal and neo-nationalist outlooks, and later used in structuring the rebalancing new paradigm of “agonistic memory” (Berger, Kansteiner et al., 2021) – was raising awareness on a civilizational crisis, which reminds us of the anxieties expressed by Hannah Arendt (1950) at the beginning of the Cold War. At the same time, the Belgian political theorist was proposing the outline of “an Agonistic Approach to the Future of Europe”, warning about the vulnerabilities of the communitarian architecture:

The EU is currently composed of consumers, not of citizens. It has been mainly constructed around a common market, and it has never really created an European common will. No wonder that, in times of economic crisis and austerity policies, some people begin to question its utility, forgetting what has been its important achievement in bringing peace to the continent. (Mouffe, 2013)

Shortly after the publication of the book cited above, in which Mouffe was pleading for “an agonistic Europe”, reminding the configuration of the first communitarian project, established by Jean Monnet and Robert Schuman, which was meant to preserve an equilibrium between the contraries embodied, at that moment, in France and Germany –, a model which provided the geopolitical, economic, and cultural foundations for the architecture of future European Union –, the ideal of the peace based on a common will was revealing, once more, its fragility. In the aftermath of the shocks triggered by the democratic transitions within the former Eastern bloc – contemporary with the tragedies in the former Yugoslavia –, and after the crises provoked, everywhere inside “Europe’s Europes”, by the Great Recession in 2008 – the year of the war in Georgia –, the shockwaves are succeeding rapidly: the annexation of Crimea, in 2014, is followed by “Europe’s annus horribilis”, marked by the crisis in Greece, the terrorist attacks in Paris, the “crisis of refugees” etc. (Mudde, 2018), and, soon after the pandemic troubles, by the invasion of Ukraine. As well as the economic, social, and political interconnected phenomena mentioned above, the military confrontations and the subsequent tragedies are arising against the background of deeply conflicting mnemonic dynamics, whose manifestations are already visible in the last quart of the previous century. Starting in the West in the context of the memory boom of the 80s, in the aftermath of the decline of both the welfare states and nations-states (Hartog, 2015), “the memory wars” (Veyrat-Masson et al., 2008) are spreading after 1989 all over Europe manifesting with maximum strength in the first decade of our century, a trend which is obvious in the former socialist bloc especially after the integration of the Baltic states in NATO (2005) and after the two waves of EU enlargement (in 2004 and 2007). These processes are intensifying beginning with the 90s, in the circumstances of the competition between “Europe’s divided memor[ies]” (Assmann, 2013) and of “renationalizing memory” (Mink, 2008) on both sides of the former Iron Curtain. In the same period, the Yugoslav wars seemed to illustrate, as Tony Judt observed in 1999, a certain inability of Europe “to escape its past”. From this point of view, the memory wars, also triggered in the 80s and perpetuated long after the end of the armed conflicts that had devastated the former federative republic, have fully confirmed the dangers involved by the “nationalization of history” (Karlsson, 2010).

The mnemonic landscapes configured in the decade following the effervescence of “the end of history” (Fukuyama, 1992) are growing more complex and more dynamic in the 2000s. In the European environment dominated by uncertainty, both the amplification of shocks triggered by the geopolitical seismic shifts at the end of Cold War, and the reemergence of neo-nationalism mobilized in mnemonic battles through the instrumentalization of “retrotopias” (Bauman, 2017) attached to “restorative nostalgia”, are determining factors in transforming the memory practices in the key mode of anchoring in a “time which lasts” (Hartog, 2015). Being incorporated in “the never-ending present” (Cercel, 2020), the latter appears as a time of both trauma and nostalgia. This all-inclusive present is, at the same time, an age of “the end of the end of the end of ideology”, but also one of “the end of [progressive] utopia” (Jacoby, 1999). In the given context, the uncertainty bred at “the end of the tyranny of the future” is reflected in the reconstructions of the recent past, which became the object of revisions, most frequently less concerned with nuances. Nevertheless, the history to be recovered was far from a narrative shaped by a “linear or unambiguous” time: “…it was construed as a field crisscrossed by pasts that had for a time been possible futures, including those which had begun to exist and which had been prevented from doing so.” (Hartog, 2015) In the “archipelago of vulnerable historical territories” (Judt, 2004) of the “new Europe”, the reinterpretation, from the 90s onwards, of this “multidirectional and multiple” past (Hartog, 2015) proved to be a much more problematic process than the one initiated in the West nearly two decades earlier. Having started against the background of the “geopolitical asymmetry” (Mink & Neumayer, 2013) echoed by the tensions between the memories of the Holocaust and the Gulag, the mnemonic conflicts which steered in both European institutional arenas and the national political and cultural scenes have created room for the construction, in the first decade of transitions, all over the East, of the official histories cast within the framework of totalitarian paradigm, with significant effects in the sphere of collective memories. The latter are becoming the subject of a process of “dislocation” (Karge, 2010) that deepens the remaining fragmentation of the Communist era, and which is adding itself to the other factors favorable to the emergence of “red nostalgia” (Velikonja, 2009).

Leaving away the national contexts of transition, the period marked by “a climactic moment of the memory wars” (Kasianov, 2022) on the continent – from the second stage of integration (2007) until the adoption of the resolution on European conscience and totalitarianism (2009) in the European Parliament – is also the one in which we assist to the spread of the Eurosceptic manifestations, sometimes detectable in the very institutional arenas of the Union. During the same period it becomes visible not only a schism within European memories – “a memorial divide”, in Claus Leggewie’s terms, who ascertained in the same year 2009 that, “for the nationally-minded, Europe is essentially a free-trade zone that acts collectively only in the case of attack from outside” –, but also a tendency towards dissolution of social cohesion. In a study dedicated to Eastern postcommunism, published in 2005 – the year, on the one hand, of the sixtieth commemoration of “The Great Fatherland War” in Moscow, when the president of Russian Federation was reiterating the “spectacle”/ “memory game” he has initiated in 2000, focused on both the revitalization of Stalin’s cult and the restoration of the “greatness” of the Soviet Union (Wolfe, 2006), the latter being painted as “the heroic liberator of Europe from the Nazi curse” (Mälksoo, 2010), but also, on the other hand, the year of the adoption of the “Yalta Resolution” in the European Parliament (Neumayer, 2019) –, William Outhwaite and Larry Ray described two negative scenarios that would explain the vanishing of the social solidarity. These are anomie and schism:

One is where consensus and moral regulation are lacking – the Hobbesian scenario (anomie). But there is also the (unacknowledged) possibility of polarization of society around two competing and internally solidaristic value and belief systems (schism). The first is the termination of society; the second requires that some social force other than morals disunite common value systems. (Outhwaite & Ray, 2009)



Having been transformed, once again, in a “battlefield”, the Europe of polarized Europes seems today, more than ever, threatened by both anomie (Țăranu & Pîrvulescu, 2022) and the schisms prefigured by the memorial conflicts. In this context, the symbolic politics focused on painful pasts, in accordance with the demands of an absolutely legitimate “ethics of memory” (Margalit, 2004), reveal, given the distortion of the representations of traumatic memory within the sphere of social-cultural imaginaries, a significant destabilizing potential: “Even if drawing on different, criss-crossing and partially conflicting memories is in principle possible, it has to be remembered that European memories are not just divided – they are also divisive.” (Müller, 2010) This potential was activated when the narratives that served as media for those politics – including those incorporated in cultural texts (Erll, 2011) – were abusively annexed, distorted by means of de-contextualization or over-contextualization (Lim, 2010), and incorporated in the legitimizing strategies mobilized by illiberal or extremists actors, transformed in “mnemonic wariors” (Kubik & Bernhard, 2014). These strategies are shaped either by “victimhood nationalism” (Lim, 2010), or by “national cosmopolitanism”, “politically dubious” (Kansteiner & Berger, 2022). The dramatic consequences of these mobilizations which do not stop feeding the memory wars are obvious – if we remain in the European epicenter of “disputed memories” (Sindbæk Andersen & Törnquist-Plewa, 2016) – in the present experience of Ukraine, as they were in the 90s in the tragedies of the former Yugoslavia. One should not forget that the double experience, the “radiant” one and the painful one, of the former multinational state, erstwhile appreciated as “the shining star of Eastern Europe by its Western supporters” (Todorova, 2009), is often evoked as a “structural [counter-]example for today’s European Union” (Mayr, 2020; cf. Hayden, 2013, 2020), as the historical experiences of the three Yugoslavias (Velikonja, 2017) are seen as a “metonymy, or even, [a] synecdoche” of the “short twentieth century” (Hobsbawm, 1995):

From the anti-imperialist assassination of Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo in 1914, the communist-led resistance during WW2, the anti-Stalinist socialist state and its prominent role in the Non-Aligned Movement, to the war-ridden, postcommunist transition, the Yugoslav century is not only co-extensive with the dreams and disasters of the “short twentieth century” (1914-1991), but can be seen as this century’s metonymy, or even, synecdoche. […] The engagement of contemporary artists, scholars and curators with the aesthetic and political legacies of the Yugoslav century […] opens up the possibility to read Yugoslavia both as a proper name, designating a particular history, and as a universally valid signifier for a number of unresolved and persisting questions of the past that continue to inform the globalized horizon of the present: the quest for social equality, ongoing forms of colonialism and decolonization, the return(s) of nationalism, and the crises of capitalism and democracy. (Bago, 2018)

At the same time, the experience of Yugoslavia is significant also with respect to the resilience of the other pole of divided memories within Eastern Europe, the nostalgic one, which coexists in conflict (Velikonja, 2021) with the memory of collective traumas. In this case, it is the dynamics of non-instrumental fragmented social memory, that we are taking into account, and which is counterbalancing the dynamics of political memory, as it is revealed by the Yugonostalgic counter-memory, emerged during the Yugoslav wars. Like the other “existential” or “vernacular” versions of postsocialist nostalgia (Koleva, 2022), Yugonostalgia – whose present-day practices and representations were assimilated to an emancipatory cultural “strategy”, “multivocal, multi-layered, multi-sited and multi-directional” (Popović, 2021), being associated to the “politics of future” (Petrović, 2013) – remains deeply connected with the radical transformations of the 90s, which have manifested in catastrophic forms on the territory of “the country that is no longer exists”. As matter of fact, the essential condition of its appearance is “the awareness that going back is no longer possible”: “… Yugonostalgia has emerged only after the civil wars in former Yugoslavia, most quickly and most noticeably in Slovenia, where the irreversibility of these processes became evident much sooner than in other post-Yugoslav countries.” (Koleva, 2022) Meanwhile, in all the other postsocialist societies from the East that are confronting with economic crises, memory wars, and persistent political conflicts powered by the neo-nationalist and populist-extremists mobilizations, soon after the exhaustion of the emotional energies released in 1989 as the “five E syndrome” (“enthusiasm, elation, excitement, exhilaration, and effervescence”), it is a “postrevolutionary malaise” that appears, as it usually happens in such transitional contexts (Sztompka, 2003).

Against the background of “a decisive shift in the Zeitgeist”, “a seismic shift in political and cultural realities” (Jacoby, 1999), the fragmentation of social memory, which is observable particularly in the case of the former proletariat, the worst affected by the economic crises, turn out to be a determining factor in the quasi-generalization of this “historical emotion” (Boym, 2001), seen as a form of the “interplay between hegemonic and oppositional memories” (Berdahl, 1999). Against the climate marked by defensive and negative emotions (Jacobsen, 2021), such as “anxiety, insecurity, and uncertainty, […] disorientation concerning collective identity, […] apathy, passivism, and helplessness”, all added to the widespread “pessimism concerning the future, matched with nostalgic images of the past” (Sztompka, 2004), the crises of the European social-cultural imaginary have associated – in the postsocialist East, as it had happened in the West of the ’70–’80, affected by the decay of welfare states – with the attempts to recover the “faces of utopianism” (Sargent, 1994). These latter are complementary to the “robust ideologies”, being deeply connected to the history of big ideas, which Francis Fukuyama had revisited in 1989, not long before the publication of its best seller about “the end of history”, in a moment when the anxieties concerning the “death of utopia” were already appearing. “The key to understanding” the “red nostalgia”, in its non-instrumental and prospective forms – y compris Yugonostalgia, Ostalgie, some varieties of vernacular post-Soviet nostalgia –, all of them totally different from the restorative nostalgia mobilized on the ground of neo-nationalist and authoritarian populism, is in fact this critical/ criticizable present, “not the past”: “By insisting that everything was better before, homo nostalgicus implicitly criticizes what is wrong now. But not completely: it is not just an automatic reflex to deterioration of conditions of living because it also appears in comparatively successful transitional societies.” (Velikonja, 2009)

Without developing the reflection on such vast and complex subjects, we invite scholars based in multiple disciplinary domains – cultural memory studies, the political sociology of memory, cultural and literary studies, comparative political studies, geopolitics, historiography, mnemohistory, European studies, international relations etc. – to contribute with articles to the first issue of the journal Europe: cultures, mémoires, identités, in approaching, for example, the following topics (without limiting at them):



• Legacies of Cold War and “regions of memory” in Central and Eastern Europe

• Political memory games in the Central- and Eastern-European space after the end of Cold War

• The Revolutions of 1989 and the fragmented memories (political, cultural, social, and autobiographical) of the former Eastern bloc

• Lieux de mémoire, politics of history and cultural texts in the memory cultures of Central and Eastern Europe in the aftermath of 1989/ 1991

• “Painful pasts”, contested histories, and nostalgic memories in Central and Eastern Europe during the democratic transitions

• Competing traumatic memories in the context of European integration: Holocaust vs. Gulag

• “Faces” and metamorphoses of nostalgia in the Europe of divided memories: from the 90s to the present days

• Fragmented memories and mnemohistories of democratic transitions in the Central- and Eastern-European space

• Nationalism and transnationalism in the political and cultural memories of “Europe’s Europes” in the aftermath of 1989/ 1991

• Populism, neo-nationalism, and fragmented memories in the context of the enlargement of European Union

• Conflicting cultural memories, “time maps”, and symbolic geographies in “Europe’s Europes” in the aftermath of 1989/ 1991

• Memory wars after 1989/ 1991: national(ist) and transnational mobilizations

• The memory wars in the post-Yugoslav space: from the 90s to present contexts. Competitive memory vs. multidirectional memory. The Yugonostalgic counter-memory. Damnatio memoriae vs. Yugonostalgia. Restorative nostalgia vs. Yugonostalgia. Retrotopias vs. retrospective utopias.

• “From EUphoria to EU-goslavia”

• Fragmented memories, forms of Euroscepticism, and perspectives on the European common heritage

• The European integration and the geopolitics of memory

• Instances of the “memory diplomacy” in “Europe’s Europes” after the end of Cold War

• Fragmented memories and social cohesion in national, regional, and European contexts etc.

Submission deadlines:

• Submission of abstracts (max. 150 words, in French and in English), followed by 5 keywords (in French and in English), and a short bio (max. 150 words, in French or in English), including the institutional affiliation and the scientific title of the author: June 18th, 2024.

• Acceptance letters for the abstracts and communication of submission guidelines: July 14th, 2024.

• Submission of the articles in extenso (35000–50000 characters, including the references cited, the abstract, the keywords, and the footnotes, if the case), in French or in English: September 26th, 2024.



• Acceptance letters for the articles (after peer review) and communication of the recommendations for revision (if the case): December 23th, 2024.

• Submission of the final versions of the articles: February 24th, 2025.

• The publication of the first issue of the journal is planned for March 2025.



Contact: Alina Iorga (editor-in-chief of the journal) – Alina.Iorga@ugal.ro



