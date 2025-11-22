Virtualité(s) (revue In Vivo Arts)

For English, see below

Para español, ver abajo

APPEL À CONTRIBUTIONS 3e NUMÉRO IN VIVO ARTS

THÈME : VIRTUALITÉ(s)

https://invivoarts.fr/

Bluesky : @invivoarts.bsky.social

Récemment, l’artiste Angélica Liddell (Prix National de Théâtre en Espagne, 2025), dans le cadre du spectacle Les 20 jours de la muse de Sodome « mettait en scène » les circonstances potentielles des différents décès qu’elle subirait à la fin de sa vie. Les fans du groupe légendaire ABBA peuvent « rencontrer » désormais leurs artistes préféré.e.s dans le cadre du spectacle virtuel ABBA VOYAGE, où les avatars digitaux des membres du groupe musical se présentent devant le public comme en 1979. Ou encore, en Colombie, le groupe Mapa Teatro recrée l’univers symbolique du peuple indigène amazonien Nukak, à travers une installation sonore et immersive.

Au cours des deux dernières décennies, le cinéma, tous genres, formats et sujets confondus, a également intégré les outils de la réalité virtuelle à un rythme accéléré. Au sortir de la pandémie, la plateforme de streaming MUBI lançait un « film ?! » intitulé Grand Theft Hamlet, réalisé par les acteur.trice.s anglais.e.s Pinny Grylls et Sam Crane. Dans cette création, dont l’action se déroule exclusivement au sein du monde ouvert du jeu vidéo Grand Theft Auto, les avatars des joueur.euse.s s’efforcent à créer une mise en scène de Hamlet de Shakespeare. Des univers 3D fantastiques de la série Avatar de James Cameron à l'immersion dans le périlleux voyage des migrants centraméricains dans Carne y arena d'Alejandro Iñárritu (2017), en passant par le documentaire entièrement tourné en réalité virtuelle de Joe Hunting sur l’amitié et l'amour à travers et dans le monde virtuel, We Met in Virtual Reality (2022), les technologies de la réalité virtuelle ont incité cinéastes et critiques de cinéma à se replonger dans le débat, aussi vieux que le cinéma lui-même, sur la nature – et l'avenir – du septième art.

Toutes ces créations artistiques (et tant d’autres qui se laissent encore découvrir) ont amené l’équipe IN VIVO ARTS à proposer un nouveau thème d’exploration autour du concept de VIRTUALITÉ(s). Nous invitons ainsi artistes, chercheur.euse.s, dramaturges, performeur.euse.s, théoricien.ne.s, technicien.ne.s, pédagogues et penseur.se.s des arts du spectacle vivant à proposer des réflexions, textes, expérimentations, critiques, archives, œuvres ou témoignages qui questionnent ce concept au-delà de son acception largement associée au monde du numérique, de l’IA ou des nouvelles technologies.

Le concept de « virtualité » (ou de « virtuel ») témoigne – du fait de son étymologie latine virtus qui signifie « force », « puissance » ou encore « vertu » – d’un champ de pensée et d’exploration qui ne se limite pas à la simple mutation qu’on subit les arts du spectacle vivant à l’ère du numérique, mais aussi pour décrire ce qui existe en puissance plutôt qu’en acte, ou ce qui est possible, probable ou susceptible d’exister. À ce titre, lors du lancement de notre dernier numéro dédié aux INCONNU.E.S, le concept de « virtualité » a stimulé la création d’un nouveau cluster de pensée qui anime aujourd’hui ce nouveau numéro dont la transversalité thématique est au cœur de nos préoccupations.

Une multitude d’études d’aujourd’hui – allant de Gabriella Giannachi et ses « théâtres virtuels » (Routledge, 2004) à Oliver Grau et son « art virtuel » (MIT Press, 2003), ou encore de Dixon Steve et la « performance digitale » (MIT Press, 2007) à Mark Hansen et les « corps codifiés » (Routledge, 2006) – circonscrivent la « virtualité » quasi-exclusivement à la potentialité technologique de l’acte artistique. De même, de nouveaux outils tels que la perspective à 360 degrés, l'imagerie de synthèse, la capture de mouvement ont, à juste titre, suscité un vif intérêt quant aux défis et aux potentialités de la réalité virtuelle en tant que technologie ou média cinématographique. Dès lors, les problématiques liées à la « position de l'utilisateur », à « l'immersion » et à « la présence » telles que développées par Jamie McRoberts (Routledge, 2018), à « l'interaction homme-machine » de Rudy Carpio et James Birt (Routledge, 2025) et aux « structures narratives » de Kath Dooley (Palgrave, 2024) font l'objet d'explorations pertinentes et approfondies.

Or, sans toutefois rejeter la proximité entre le virtuel et le technologique, nous souhaiterions reconvoquer une acception plus « métaphysique » ou ontologique de la virtualité, inspirée par des concepts tels que « l’image virtuelle » de Deleuze, « l’hantologie» de Derrida, ou bien « l’hyper-réalité » de Baudrillard, ou en revisitant également des concepts canoniques tels que « l’eidolon » platonicien ou la « mimésis » aristotélicienne, ou encore des théories mystiques et expérientielles, comme la « viriditas » (« le pouvoir vert ») de Hildegarde de Bingen ou les visions prophétiques dans leurs transcriptions et représentations artistiques. Nous invitons ainsi à penser les virtualités comme champs de forces où se croisent images, affects, présences, puissances d’apparition et formes d’existence qui ne se laissent pas réduire à la seule technique.

Par voie de conséquence, la dimension transversale du concept de VIRTUALITÉ(s) se constitue comme la préoccupation principale de ce numéro qui a vocation à réaffirmer les clusters thématiques IN VIVO ARTS. Les possibles typologies de contributions peuvent donc s’intéresser mais sans se limiter à :

- Esthétiques : danses et chorégraphies qui s’organisent autour du virtuel et des extrêmes possibilités du corps ; dramaturgies et scénographies spectrales, écrans expérientiels et sensoriels ; textes sacrés et arts du spectacle vivant ; représentations des mondes imaginaires, mythiques, surnaturels ;

- Philo-performances : Problématiques du réel et de la simulation ; du vrai et du faux ; nouvelles formes de perception ; le rôle de l'imagination ; le rôle de l'individu et formes de transindividualité ; relation entre technologies numériques, art et science ; agentivité humaine et pouvoirs humains de construction et de destruction du monde, telles qu'exprimées à travers les virtualités théâtrales et cinématographiques

- Humanités : reenactment et reconstructions historiques ; architectures mémorielles et potentiel créatif des archives ; œuvres d’activisme politique avec vocation à impacter potentiellement la société ; utopies et dystopies politiques

- Queerness : représentations genrées et nouvelles potentialités corporelles et identitaires ; mutations potentielles du langage artistique à l’aune de l’écriture inclusive et/ou épicène ; corps transformistes et transhumanistes ;

- Pluralités : globalisation comme alternative possible à l’art localisé ; « réalisme global » (Milo Rau) ; sens potentiels du langage pluriculturel dans la création artistique.

Les propositions d’articles, essais, entretiens, ainsi que les présentations des œuvres et/ou des artistes (300 – 400 mots), en anglais, français, ou espagnol, accompagnées d’une courte biographie doivent être envoyées par courriel, à l’adresse invivoarts@gmail.com, au plus tard le 15 février 2026, à minuit (heure de Paris). Une attention particulière sera accordée à la proposition des œuvres artistiques (textuelles ou audiovisuelles) qui peuvent être publiées en l’état sur notre plateforme.

Les contributions retenues (lesquelles seront communiquées fin février 2026) feront l’objet d’une publication dans le numéro VIRTUALITÉ(s) de la plateforme. À ce titre, la version définitive de la contribution devra être envoyée au plus tard le 15 juin 2026, à minuit (heure de Paris), la sortie du numéro étant prévue en septembre 2026.

La longueur et/ou le format des contributions se décline ainsi :

- Articles scientifiques / études de cas : entre 5 000 et 10 000 mots

- Essais : entre 3 000 et 5 000 mots

- Comptes-rendus (livres, performances, films…) : entre 1 500 et 2 000 mots

- Entretiens : entre 3 000 et 5 000 mots

- Présentations et propositions des œuvres (textuelles et/ou audiovisuelles) : à discuter avec le référent ou la référente IN VIVO ARTS, une fois la proposition retenue.

—

Bibliographie indicative

Baudrillard Jacques, Simulacres et Simulations, Paris, Galilée, 1981.

Causey, Matthew, Theatre and Performance in Digital Culture: From Simulation to Embeddedness, Routledge, 2006.

Birt, James, Carpio, Rudy, “The role of the Embodiment Director in virtual reality film production” dans Creative Industries Journal, Vol 15, London, Routledge-Taylor & Francis, 2022.

Deleuze, Gilles, Différence et répétition, Paris, PUF, 1968.

Derrida, Jacques, Spectres de Marx, Paris, Seuil, 1993.

Dixon, Steve, Digital Performance: A History of New Media in Theater, Dance, Performance Art, and Installation, MIT Press, 2007.

Dooley, Kath, Munt, Alex (ed.), Screenwriting for Virtual Reality. Story, Space and Experience, London, Palgrave McMillan, 2024.

Giannachi, Gabriella, Virtual Theatres: An Introduction, Routledge, 2004.

Grau, Oliver, Virtual Art: From Illusion to Immersion, MIT Press, 2003.

Hansen, Mark B. N., Bodies in Code: Interfaces with Digital Media, Routledge, 2006.

Kaye Nick, Giannachi Gabriela, Shanks Michael, Archaeologies of Presence, Routledge, 2012.

Lévy, Pierre, Qu’est-ce que le virtuel ?, Paris, La Découverte, 1995.

Massumi, Brian, Parables for the Virtual: Movement, Affect, Sensation, Duke University Press, 2002.

McRoberts, Jamie, “Are we there yet? Media content and sense of presence in non-fiction virtual reality” dans Studies in Documentary Film, Vol 12, London, Routledge-Taylor & Francis, 2018.

Murray, Janet, Hamlet on the Holodeck: The Future of Narrative in Cyberspace, MIT Press, 1997.

Phelan, Peggy, Unmarked: The Politics of Performance, Routledge, 1993.

—

IN ENGLISH

IN VIVO ARTS - CALL FOR PAPERS 3rd ISSUE

VIRTUALITIES

https://invivoarts.fr/

Bluesky: @invivoarts.bsky.social

In her recent performance, 20 Days of the Muse of Sodom, Angélica Liddell – winner of the Spanish National Theatre Prize in 2025 – "staged" the circumstances of the potential various deaths she would experience at the end of her life. Fans of the legendary group ABBA can now "meet" their favourite artists in the virtual show ABBA VOYAGE, where digital avatars of the musical group members appear before the public as in 1979. Elsewhere, the Colombian Group Mapa Teatro recreates the symbolic universe of the indigenous Amazonian Nukak people, through an immersive sound installation.

Across genres, formats and topics, cinema has also been incorporating virtual reality tools at an accelerated pace in the last couple of decades. Following the pandemic, the streaming platform MUBI launched a "film?!" titled Grand Theft Hamlet, directed by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane. In this creation, set entirely within the open world of the video game Grand Theft Auto, players' avatars strive to create a staging of Shakespeare's Hamlet. From the fantastical 3D world(s) of James Cameron’s Avatar series to the immersive partaking in the perilous journey of Central American migrants in Alejandro Iñárritu’s Flesh & Sand’ (2017), and further to Joe Hunting’s entirely within-VR-shot documentary on friendship and love in the virtual world, We Met in Virtual Reality (2022), VR technologies have encouraged filmmakers and theorists to engage anew with the as-old-as-cinema discussion on the nature – and future – of the seventh art.

All these artistic creations (and so many more yet to be discovered) have led the IN VIVO ARTS team to propose an exploration of the concept of VIRTUALITIES. We therefore invite artists, researchers, playwrights, performers, theorists, technicians, educators, and thinkers in the performing arts and cinema to submit reflections, texts, experiments, critiques, archives, works, or testimonies that interrogate this concept beyond its broad association with the world of digital technology, AI, or new technologies.

The concept of "virtuality" (or the "virtual") – derived from the Latin virtus meaning "force," "power," or "virtue" – evokes a field of thought and exploration that extends beyond the transformation of the performing arts during the digital age. It also describes something that exists potentially rather than actually, or that is possible, probable, or likely to exist. In this context, with the launch of our last issue – UNKNOWN(S) – the concept of "virtuality" sparked the creation of a new IN VIVO ARTS cluster, which informs this present proposal and the cross-disciplinary nature of which is central to our concerns.

Numerous contemporary studies – ranging from Gabriella Giannachi and her “virtual theatres” (Routledge, 2004) to Oliver Grau and his “virtual art” (MIT Press, 2003), or from Dixon Steve and “digital performance” (MIT Press, 2007) to Mark Hansen and the “codified bodies” (Routledge, 2006) – circumscribe “virtuality” within the technological potential of the artistic act. Similarly, new tools such as 360-degree perspective, computer-generated imagery, motion caption equipment have understandably galvanised the attention of researchers and critics around the challenges and potentials of virtual reality as a cinematic technology or medium. As a result, problems related to Jamie McRoberts’ “user positionality”, “immersion” and “presence” (Routledge, 2018), Rudy Carpio and James Birt’s theory of the “human-machine interaction” (Routledge, 2025), or Kath Dooley’s “narrative structures” (Palgrave, 2024) are occasioning timely and rich explorations.

However, without rejecting the proximity between the virtual and the technological, we would like to also encourage a more metaphysical or ontological understanding of virtuality, inspired by concepts such as Deleuze’s “virtual image”, Derrida’s “hauntology”, or Baudrillard’s “hyper-reality”, or by revisiting canonical concepts such as the Platonic “eidolon” ​​or the Aristotelian “mimesis”, or even mystical and experiential theories, such as Hildegard of Bingen’s “viriditas” (“the greening power”) or prophetic visions and their artistic transcriptions and representations. We thus invite contributors to approach VIRTUALITIES as fields of force where images, affects, presences, powers of apparition, and modes of existence intersect—realities that cannot be reduced to the merely technical.

Consequently, the cross-thematic span of VIRTUALITIES emerges as the primary focus of this issue, which aims to reaffirm the IN VIVO ARTS thematic clusters. Possible contributions may therefore address, but are not limited to:

- Aesthetics: dances and choreographies organized around the virtual and the extreme possibilities of the body; spectral dramaturgy and scenography, experiential and sensory screens; sacred texts and performing arts and cinema; representations of imaginary, mythical, and supernatural worlds.

- Philo-performance: reality and simulation; truth and false; new forms of perception; the role of imagination; the role of the individual and forms of trans-individuality; the relationship between digital technologies, art and science; human agency and human powers of world-building and world-destruction, as expressed through virtual performance arts and cinematic virtual reality.

- Humanities: historical reenactment and reconstruction; memorial architectures and the creative potential of archives; works of political activism with potential for social impact; political utopias and dystopias.

- Queerness: gendered representations and new bodily and identity potentialities; transformation of artistic language considering inclusive and/or epicene writing; transformative and transhumanist bodies.

- Pluralities: globalisation as a possible alternative to localised art; "global realism" (Milo Rau); potential meanings of multiculturalism in artmaking.

Proposals for articles, essays, interviews, and presentations of works and/or artists (300–400 words), in English, French, or Spanish, accompanied by a short biography, must be sent by email to invivoarts@gmail.com no later than 15th February 2026, at midnight (CET). Particular attention will be given to proposals of artistic works (textual or audiovisual) that can be published without revisions on our platform.

Selected contributions (to be announced by the end of February 2026) will be published in the 3rd issue – VIRTUALITIES. The final version of the contribution must be submitted no later than 15th June 2026, at midnight (CET), with the issue scheduled for release in September 2026.

The length and format of the contributions should be as follows:

- Articles/case studies: between 5,000 and 10,000 words

- Essays: between 3,000 and 5,000 words

- Reviews (books, performances, films, etc.): between 1,500 and 2,000 words

- Interviews: between 3,000 and 5,000 words

- Presentations and proposals of works (textual and/or audiovisual): to be discussed with the IN VIVO ARTS contact person once the proposal has been selected.

SUGGESTED BIBLIOGRAPHY

Baudrillard Jacques, Simulacres et Simulations, Paris, Galilée, 1981.

Causey, Matthew, Theatre and Performance in Digital Culture: From Simulation to Embeddedness, Routledge, 2006.

Birt, James, Carpio, Rudy, “The role of the Embodiment Director in virtual reality film production” in Creative Industries Journal, Vol 15, London, Routledge-Taylor & Francis, 2022.

Deleuze, Gilles, Différence et répétition, Paris, PUF, 1968.

Derrida, Jacques, Spectres de Marx, Paris, Seuil, 1993.

Dixon, Steve, Digital Performance: A History of New Media in Theater, Dance, Performance Art, and Installation, MIT Press, 2007.

Dooley, Kath, Munt, Alex (ed.), Screenwriting for Virtual Reality. Story, Space and Experience, London, Palgrave McMillan, 2024.

Giannachi, Gabriella, Virtual Theatres: An Introduction, Routledge, 2004.

Grau, Oliver, Virtual Art: From Illusion to Immersion, MIT Press, 2003.

Hansen, Mark B. N., Bodies in Code: Interfaces with Digital Media, Routledge, 2006.

Kaye Nick, Giannachi Gabriela, Shanks Michael, Archaeologies of Presence, Routledge, 2012.

Lévy, Pierre, Qu’est-ce que le virtuel ?, Paris, La Découverte, 1995.

Massumi, Brian, Parables for the Virtual: Movement, Affect, Sensation, Duke University Press, 2002.

McRoberts, Jamie, “Are we there yet? Media content and sense of presence in non-fiction virtual reality” in Studies in Documentary Film, Vol 12, London, Routledge-Taylor & Francis, 2018.

Murray, Janet, Hamlet on the Holodeck: The Future of Narrative in Cyberspace, MIT Press, 1997.

Phelan, Peggy, Unmarked: The Politics of Performance, Routledge, 1993.

—

En español

IN VIVO ARTS – CONVOCATORIA A PUBLICAR – 3er NÚMERO

VIRTUALIDAD(es)

https://invivoarts.fr/

Bluesky: @invivoarts.bsky.social

En su performance reciente Las 20 Jornadas de la Musa de Sodoma, Angélica Lidell —ganadora del Premio Nacional de Teatro de España en 2025— “puso en escena” las circunstancias de las distintas muertes que experimentaría potencialmente al final de su vida. Los fanáticos del legendario grupo ABBA ahora pueden “conocer” a sus artistas favoritos en el espectáculo virtual ABBA VOYAGE, en el que avatares digitales de los miembros del grupo musical aparecen ante el público como en 1979. Por su parte, el grupo colombiano Mapa Teatro recrea el universo simbólico de la comunidad indígena amazónica Nukak por medio de una instalación sonora inmersiva.

Atravesando géneros, formatos y temáticas, el cine también ha estado incorporando herramientas de realidad virtual a un paso acelerado en las últimas décadas. Después de la pandemia, la plataforma de streaming MUBI lanzó una “¡¿película?!” titulada Grand Theft Hamlet, dirigida por Pinny Grylls y Sam Crane. En esta obra, ambientada por completo dentro del mundo abierto del videojuego Grand Theft Auto, los avatares de los jugadores intentan crear una puesta en escena del Hamlet de Shakespeare. Desde el fantástico mundo (o mundos) en 3D de la serie Avatar de James Cameron hasta la inmersión en el peligroso viaje de inmigrantes centroamericanos en Flesh & Sand (2017) de Alejandro González Iñárritu, y adentrándose en el documental de Joe Hunting sobre la amistad y el amor en el mundo virtual, filmado completamente en la realidad virtual, We Met in Virtual Reality (2022), las tecnologías de RV han impulsado a cineastas y teóricos a enfrentarse nuevamente al debate, tan antiguo como el cine, sobre la naturaleza —y futuro— del séptimo arte.

Todas estas creaciones artísticas (y muchas más por descubrir) han llevado al equipo de IN VIVO ARTS a proponer una exploración del concepto de VIRTUALIDAD(es). Por lo tanto, invitamos a artistas, investigadorxs, dramaturgxs, intérpretes, teóricos, técnicos, educadorxs y pensadorxs en las artes vivas y cinematográficas a enviar reflexiones, textos, experimentos, críticas, archivos, obras o testimonios que interroguen este concepto más allá de su asociación amplia con el mundo de la tecnología digital, la IA o nuevas tecnologías.

El concepto de “virtualidad” (o lo “virtual”) —derivado del latín virtus, que significa “fuerza”, “poder” o “virtud”—, evoca un campo de pensamiento y exploración que se extiende más allá de la transformación de las artes vivas y el cine en la era digital. También describe algo que existe más en la potencia que en el acto, o cuya existencia es posible o probable. En este contexto, con el lanzamiento de nuestro último número —DESCONOCIDX(S)—, el concepto de “virtualidad” despertó la creación de un nuevo clúster IN VIVO ARTS, que informa la presente propuesta y cuya naturaleza interdisciplinar es central en nuestras preocupaciones.

Múltiples estudios contemporáneos —que abarcan desde Gabriella Giannachi y sus “teatros virtuales” (Routledge, 2004) hasta Olvier Grau y su “arte virtual” (MIT Press, 2003), o desde Dixon Steve y su “performance digital” (MIT Press, 2007) hasta Mark Hansen y los “cuerpos codificados” (Routledge, 2006)— circunscriben la “virtualidad” dentro del potencial tecnológico del acto artístico. De manera similar, nuevas herramientas como la perspectiva en 360 grados, las imágenes generadas por computador y los equipos de captura de movimiento han galvanizado la atención de investigadores y críticos en torno a los retos y potenciales de la realidad virtual como tecnología o medio cinematográfico. De esta manera, problemas relacionados con “lo posicional del usuario”, la “inmersión” y la “presencia” de Jamie McRoberts (Routledge, 2018), la teoría de “interacción humano-máquina” de Rudy Carpio y James Birt (Routledge, 2025), o las “estructuras narrativas” de Kath Dooley (Palgrave, 2024) ocasionan exploraciones sustanciosas y pertinentes.

Con todo, sin rechazar la proximidad entre lo virtual y lo tecnológico, nos gustaría también alentar un entendimiento más metafísico u ontológico de la virtualidad, inspirado por conceptos como la “imagen virtual” de Deleuze, la “hauntología” de Derrida o la “hiperrealidad” de Baudrillard, o revisitando conceptos canónicos como el “eidolon” platónico, la “mimesis” aristotélica o incluso teorías místicas y experienciales como la “viriditas” (“poder de reverdecimiento”) de Hildegarda de Bingen o visiones proféticas y sus transcripciones y representaciones artistícas. Por lo tanto, invitamos a los contribuidorxs a aproximarse a las VIRTUALIDAD(es) como campos de fuerza en los que se intersecan imágenes, afectos, presencias, poderes de aparición y modos de existencia: realidades que no pueden ser reducidas a lo meramente técnico.

Consecuentemente, el alcance intertemático de VIRTUALIDAD(es) emerge como el foco principal de este número, que busca reafirmar los clústeres temáticos de IN VIVO ARTS. Las posibles contribuciones pueden por lo tanto tocar las siguientes temáticas sin limitarse a ellas:

- Estéticas: danzas y coreografías organizadas en torno a lo virtual y las posibilidades extremas del cuerpo; dramaturgia y escenografía espectral, pantallas experienciales y sensoriales; textos sagrados y artes vivas y cine; representaciones escénicas y cinematográficas de mundos imaginarios, míticos y supernaturales.

- Filo-performance: realidad y simulación, verdad y falsedad; nuevas formas de percepción; el rol de la imaginación; el rol de lo individual y las formas de “transindividualidad”; la relación entre tecnologías digitales, el arte y la ciencia; la agencia del ser humano y sus poderes de construcción y destrucción de mundos, expresadas a través de las artes vivas y la realidad virtual cinemática.

- Humanidades: recreaciones y reconstrucciones históricas; arquitecturas memoriales y el potencial creativo de los archivos; obras de activismo político con potencial de impacto social; utopías y distopías políticas.

- Queerness: representaciones de género y nuevas potencialidades corporales e identitarias; transformación del lenguaje artístico considerando las escrituras inclusivas y/o epicenas; cuerpos transformativos y transhumanistas.

- Pluralidades: la globalización como una posible alternativa al arte localizado; el “realismo global” (Milo Rau); significados potenciales de multiculturalidad en la producción artística.

Las propuestas de artículos, ensayos, entrevistas y presentaciones de obras y/o artistas (300-400 palabras) en inglés, francés o español, acompañadas por una breve biografía, deben ser enviadas por correo electrónico a invivoarts@gmail.com a más tardar el 15 de febrero de 2026 a la medianoche (CET). Se prestará particular atención a las propuestas de obras artísticas (textuales o audiovisuales) que puedan ser publicadas sin revisiones en nuestra plataforma.

Las contribuciones seleccionadas (que serán anunciadas hacia finales de febrero de 2026) serán publicadas en el tercer número: VIRTUALIDAD(es). La versión final de la contribución debe ser enviada a más tardar el 15 de junio de 2026 a la medianoche (CET), con la publicación del número agendada para septiembre de 2026.

La extensión y formato de las contribuciones deben cumplir las siguientes indicaciones:

- Artículos/casos de estudio: entre 5.000 y 10.000 palabras

- Ensayos: entre 3.000 y 5.000 palabras

- Reseñas (de libros, performances, películas, etc.): entre 1.500 y 2.000 palabras

- Entrevistas: entre 3.000 y 5.000 palabras

- Presentaciones y propuestas de obras (textuales y/o audiovisuales): a acordar con un representante de IN VIVO ARTS una vez la propuesta haya sido seleccionada.

BIBLIOGRAFÍA SUGERIDA

Baudrillard Jacques, Simulacres et Simulations, Paris, Galilée, 1981.

Causey, Matthew, Theatre and Performance in Digital Culture: From Simulation to Embeddedness, Routledge, 2006.

Birt, James, Carpio, Rudy, “The role of the Embodiment Director in virtual reality film production” in Creative Industries Journal, Vol 15, London, Routledge-Taylor & Francis, 2022.

Deleuze, Gilles, Différence et répétition, Paris, PUF, 1968.

Derrida, Jacques, Spectres de Marx, Paris, Seuil, 1993.

Dixon, Steve, Digital Performance: A History of New Media in Theater, Dance, Performance Art, and Installation, MIT Press, 2007.

Dooley, Kath, Munt, Alex (ed.), Screenwriting for Virtual Reality. Story, Space and Experience, London, Palgrave McMillan, 2024.

Giannachi, Gabriella, Virtual Theatres: An Introduction, Routledge, 2004.

Grau, Oliver, Virtual Art: From Illusion to Immersion, MIT Press, 2003.

Hansen, Mark B. N., Bodies in Code: Interfaces with Digital Media, Routledge, 2006.

Kaye Nick, Giannachi Gabriela, Shanks Michael, Archaeologies of Presence, Routledge, 2012.

Lévy, Pierre, Qu’est-ce que le virtuel ?, Paris, La Découverte, 1995.

Massumi, Brian, Parables for the Virtual: Movement, Affect, Sensation, Duke University Press, 2002.

McRoberts, Jamie, “Are we there yet? Media content and sense of presence in non-fiction virtual reality” in Studies in Documentary Film, Vol 12, London, Routledge-Taylor & Francis, 2018.

Murray, Janet, Hamlet on the Holodeck: The Future of Narrative in Cyberspace, MIT Press, 1997.

Phelan, Peggy, Unmarked: The Politics of Performance, Routledge, 1993.