Diversity in Equality. The 3rd International Humanities–Society–Identity Congress (Varsovie)

The 3rd International Humanities–Society–Identity Congress: Diversity in Equality Programme Committee is looking forward to welcoming you to Warsaw.

The Congress embraces the study of all aspects pertaining to the notions of Humanities – Society – Identity. The focus is on the changes observed in those three areas with the main question being how to balance diversity and equality.

The Congress Programme comprises two plenary lectures, a debate, general sessions and theme panel sessions.

Submission types:

We welcome proposals for individual research papers as well as

panel sessions on specific themes.



Individual research paspers:

A proposal for an individual research paper to be presented during

a general session should be a 300-word abstract (exclusive of references).

An abstract should clearly state research questions, the approach,

method, data and results. Abstracts should also list three to

five keywords. Individual research papers should be held in English.



Panel proposal:

A proposal for panels of up to four participants in total needs to include:

• the title of the proposed panel

• a brief (up to 300 words) statement summarizing the rationale

for the panel

• name, contact information and affiliation of the panel chair

• names, contact information and affiliation of all the panel participants

• 300-word abstracts of each panel participant.

All the above information should be submitted in one file by the

panel chair. Only the panel chair will be contacted with regard to

the panel acceptance and other organizational details. Panels may

be held in languages other than English.

Deadline:

The deadline for both types of proposals is 30 September 2024.

However, we would very much welcome earlier information about

the planned session.

All proposals should be sent to: hsic2024@wn.uw.edu.pl

Submissions will be subjected to a peer-review process. Notification

of acceptance will be sent out in October.

Key dates:

30 September 2024 - Call for Papers closes

31 October 2024

– 15 November 2024 - Registration

20 November 2024 - Programme released online



4-5 December 2024 - 3rd International Humanities-Society-Identity Congress Diversity in Equality

Conference fee: 120 euros

For more information go to: hsic.wn.uw.edu.pl

If you have any questions or queries please get in touch with the

Congress secretaries: hsic2024@wn.uw.edu.pl





