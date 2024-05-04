Ancient Sexuality Revisited (Londres)

Call for papers

International Conference “Ancient Sexuality Revisited”

King’s College London, June 26-28th 2025

Organised by Jean-Christophe COURTIL (Toulouse/Institut Universitaire de France) and Martin DINTER (King’s College London)

Great battles have been fought in the field of Ancient Sexuality in the past. While not all scores may have been settled, research has moved beyond some debates which have long dominated the field. “Ancient Sexuality Revisited” invites abstract of up to 300 words which reflect the recent shift in interest towards engagement with ancient law, ancient science and ancient medicine. We encourage readings which showcase how ancient sexuality permeates Greek and Roman literature and culture and highlight the ramifications of ancient law, science and medicine for the conceptualisation of ancient sexuality.

The working language for these conferences will be English.

Invited speakers include:

Sandra Boehringer (Strasbourg)

Jean-Christophe Courtil (Toulouse/Institut Universitaire de France)

Gabriel Alexandre Fernandes Da Silva (Lisbon)

Antoine Pietrobelli (Besançon)

Confirmed respondents include:

Anthony Corbeill (Virginia)

Niall Slater (Emory)

Rebecca Langlands (Exeter)

Daniel Orrells (KCL)

Please send abstracts of no more than 300 words to jean-christophe.courtil@univ-tlse2.fr and martin.dinter@kcl.ac.uk by 1st September 2024.

We will review the abstracts before 15th Sept. 2024. Presentations should last 30 minutes, followed by a 10 minutes discussion.

The event will be co-hosted by KCL’s Classics Department, Centre of Medical Humanities, Centre of Late Antique Studies and Queer at King's and is generously supported by the Institut Universitaire de France. Accommodation will be provided for all speakers as well as contributions to travel costs for early career researchers. We intend to publish select papers.