The State of the Nation Novel : La fiction contemporaine française et la critique sociale (Univ. de Warwick, Royaume-Uni)

The State of the Nation Novel:

La fiction contemporaine française et la critique sociale

University of Warwick – Oculus Building: 1.04 & 1.06 & Online

Friday 31st May 2024

Une journée d'étude bilingue

—

Pour s'inscrire : Suivre le lien et remplir le formulaire : https://forms.gle/6HYrbjM3uU3bPAyX8

Pour toute information compélementaire : stateofthenationnovel@gmail.com

—

Programme

9.30-10.00 Registration

10.00-10.10 Introduction

10.10-11.45 Panel 1: Critical reinventions: French society figured through past, present, future

Sybila Guéneau (EHESS): ‘La grande littérature morale de notre époque’ : comment le néo-polar prend en charge un discours politique et social marqué par la désillusion au lendemain de Mai 68

Anna Krykun (Université de Tours): Confessions des enfants du XXIe siècle, ou être nés trop tard dans un monde trop vieux

Jacqueline Dutton (University of Melbourne): Seeing the Now: Cognitive Estrangement in French Futuristic Fiction

11.45-12.00 Coffee break

12.00-13.00 Keynote: Martin Crowley (University of Cambridge): Territorial integrity and narrative division in Sabri Louatah’s 404

13.00-14.00 Lunch

14.00-15.15 Panel 2: “Popular fiction?”: mediating and mediatising contemporary France

Bradley Stephens (University of Bristol): Taking the National Pulse through Recent Popular Fiction

Louise Kari-Méreau (Trinity College Dublin): Quand la critique sociale fait vendre : les exemples de Frédéric Beigbeder et de Michel Houellebecq en 2023

Neil Malloy (University of Warwick): Seeing contemporary capitalism: voyeurism and visual culture in Marie-Hélène Lafon

15.15-15.30 Coffee Break

15.30-16.30 Panel 3: “Faire société”: tracing the contours of “community” from within and without

Aurélien Gras (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne): En guerre de François Bégaudeau, ou la lutte des classes en France au XXIe siècle

Kahina Bellil & Samira Ouyougoute (Université de Bejaia): La France à travers les écrits de l’Algérien francophone Boualem Sansal : l’islamisme en marche

16.30-16.45 Coffee Break

16.45-17.45 ASMCF Keynote: Timo Obergöker (University of Chester): L'imaginaire insulaire de la littérature française contemporaine

17.45-18.00 Concluding Remarks.

—

This conference has been made possible by the generous funding of the Association for the Study of Modern and Contemporary France