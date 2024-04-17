La science-fiction façonne les organisations (revue Marché et Organisations)

Appel à contributions pour la revue Marché et Organisations

« La science-fiction façonne les organisations »

Cet appel à contributions est ouvert pour des articles en français et en anglais.

This call for papers is open for articles in French and English.

—

La science-fiction est de plus en plus utilisée par les organisations pour leurs projets de prospective. À toutes les étapes du processus d’innovation, l’imaginaire mobilise les acteurs des entreprises, des think tanks, des associations, des universités, des armées et autres institutions. Le design fiction (Bleecker et al., 2020) et le science fiction prototyping (Johnson, 2011), sont les deux techniques de créativité les plus connues exploitant le pouvoir créatif de la science-fiction.

L’armée française a montré son intérêt pour cette approche à travers le projet Red Team qui a produit depuis 2020 des dizaines de scenarios prospectifs en regroupant une dizaine d’auteurs de science-fiction. L’armée suisse a suivi cet exemple à travers différents projets coordonnés par Armasuisse et notamment le livre Situations 2043. En 2024, l’anthologie Amazonies Spatiales propose une vision de l’avenir de la conquête spatiale par l’Europe en collaboration avec l’ESA. L’Agence spatiale européenne a aussi publié dès 2001 le rapport ITSF, véritable cartographie des technologies présentes dans les romans et films de science-fiction utiles à l’industrie spatiale. Dans le livre La science-fiction institutionnelle (Michaud, 2023), de nombreux projets de design fiction sont analysés. Il sera possible de s’y référer pour trouver des exemples d’organisations ayant utilisé la science-fiction dans leurs projets de prospective.

Ce numéro de la revue Marché et Organisations s’intéresse à l’influence de la science-fiction sur les organisations, notamment au niveau du discours stratégique, du processus d’innovation et de la prospective. Savage et al. (2017) ont consacré un article à l’intérêt de la fiction pour les organization studies. Higgins et al. (2001) ont aussi abordé ce sujet en considérant la science-fiction comme un moyen de définir des visions du futur. Leur ouvrage était un des premiers à traiter de l’influence de l’imaginaire sur les organisations. Un numéro de la revue Entreprise et Histoire était consacré en 2019 à l’influence de la science-fiction sur les entreprises. Gendron et Pierssen (2019) rappelaient la dimension performative de certains récits, qui provoquaient des mutations dans la structure du réel. La même année, Shiller (2019) publiait un ouvrage fondateur de l’économie narrative, signifiant que les fictions et discours fonctionnaient comme des épidémies et généraient des phénomènes économiques massifs comme les bulles spéculatives ou les crises financières. Irène Langlet nommait quant à elle la science-fiction créée par les entreprises la « SF corporate » (2020), apportant un regard critique sur des récits transgressant les codes de la science-fiction classique reposant notamment sur ce que Jameson (2020) nomme la « négativité critique ».

Cet appel à contributions propose de réfléchir à l’apport de la science-fiction aux stratégies des organisations, mais aussi aux représentations des organisations dans l’imaginaire. Les auteurs pourront en effet proposer des contributions sur des exemples de films et de romans traitant des entreprises et organisations dans des histoires questionnant le futur technoscientifique.

L’objectif est d’analyser à travers des contributions pluridisciplinaires ces différentes pratiques organisationnelles. Les auteurs pourront notamment se demander si nous n’assistons pas à l’émergence d’un nouveau courant de la science-fiction, produit par les organisations. Dans quel but ces récits sont-ils produits ? Quelles sont leurs caractéristiques et spécificités ? Y a-t-il des points communs entre ces fictions ? Quelles sont les limites à leur utilisation par les organisations ? Leurs impacts peuvent-ils être négatifs ? Quelle est la différence entre une science-fiction produite par une organisation et une science-fiction mainstream ?

Ainsi, les auteurs des contributions à ce numéro pourront proposer des articles traitant de thèmes aussi variés que :

1. Des études de cas. Par exemple des analyses d’œuvres de design fiction et de science-fiction institutionnelle, en insistant sur la dimension stratégique de ces discours.

2. Des réflexions plus théoriques sur les rapports entre science-fiction et innovation.

3. Des apports conceptuels, expliquant la manière donc la science-fiction participe au fonctionnement des organisations.

4. L’histoire et le futur de la science-fiction dans les organisations.

5. Les représentations des organisations dans la science-fiction

Modalités de soumission et calendrier :

- Proposition de résumé avec notice biographique d’environ une page pour le 1er juin 2024.

Propositions à envoyer à Thomas Michaud (chercheur associé au laboratoire ISI/Lab RII, ULCO) : michaud.thomas@yahoo.fr

- Réponses aux auteurs : 5 juin 2024.

- Remise des articles : 10 septembre 2024.

- Publication de la revue : Début 2025.

—

Lien vers la revue :

https://www.cairn.info/revue-marche-et-organisations.htm?ora.z_ref=cairnSearchAutocomplete&contenu=apropos

Instructions aux auteurs :

https://rri.univ-littoral.fr/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Instructions-aux-auteurs-Marche-organisations.pdf

Soumission des articles : https://mo.manuscriptmanager.net

—

Call for papers for the journal Marché et Organisations

« Science fiction shapes organizations »

Science fiction is increasingly used by organizations for their foresight projects. At all stages of the innovation process, imagination mobilizes stakeholders from companies, think tanks, associations, universities, armies and other institutions. Design fiction (Bleecker et al., 2020) and science fiction prototyping (Johnson, 2011), are the two best-known creativity techniques exploiting the creative power of science fiction.

The French army has shown its interest in this approach through the Red Team project which has produced dozens of prospective scenarios since 2020 by bringing together around ten science fiction authors. The Swiss army followed this example through various projects coordinated by Armasuisse and in particular the book Situations 2043. In 2024, the anthology Amazonies Spatiales offers a vision of the future of the conquest of space by Europe in collaboration with the ESA. The European Space Agency also published the ITSF report in 2001, a real map of the technologies present in science fiction novels and films useful to the space industry. In the book La science-fiction institutionnelle (Michaud, 2023), numerous design fiction projects are analyzed. It will be possible to refer to it to find examples of organizations that have used science fiction in their foresight projects.

This issue of the journal Marché et Organisations focuses on the influence of science fiction on organizations, particularly at the level of strategic discourse, the innovation process and foresight. Savage et al. (2017) devoted an article to the interest of fiction for organization studies. Higgins et al. (2001) also addressed this subject by considering science fiction as a means of defining visions of the future. Their work was one of the first to deal with the influence of the imagination on organizations. An issue of the journal Entreprise et Histoire was devoted in 2019 to the influence of science fiction on businesses. Gendron and Pierssen (2019) recalled the performative dimension of certain stories, which caused mutations in the structure of reality. The same year, Shiller (2019) published a founding work on narrative economics, meaning that fictions and discourses functioned like epidemics and generated massive economic phenomena such as speculative bubbles or financial crises. Irène Langlet called the science fiction created by companies “corporate SF” (2020), bringing a critical look at stories that transgress the codes of classic science fiction based in particular on what Jameson (2020) calls “critical negativity”.

This call for papers proposes to reflect on the contribution of science fiction to organizational strategies, but also to the representations of organizations in the imagination. Authors will indeed be able to offer contributions on examples of films and novels dealing with companies and organizations in stories questioning the technoscientific future.

The objective is to analyze these different organizational practices through multidisciplinary contributions. Authors may particularly wonder if we are witnessing the emergence of a new trend in science fiction, produced by organizations. For what purpose are these stories produced? What are their characteristics and specificities? Are there any points in common between these fictions? What are the limits to their use by organizations? Can their impacts be negative? What is the difference between science fiction produced by an organization and mainstream science fiction?

Thus, the authors of contributions to this issue will be able to propose articles dealing with themes as varied as:

1. Case studies. For example, analyzes of works of design fiction and institutional science fiction, emphasizing the strategic dimension of these discourses.

2. Theoretical reflections on the relationships between science fiction and innovation.

3. Conceptual contributions, explaining how science fiction participates in the functioning of organizations.

4. History and future of science fiction in organizations.

5. Representations of organizations in science fiction

Submission conditions and timetable :

- Summary proposal with biographical note of approximately one page by June 1, 2024.

Proposals to send to Thomas Michaud (Associate Researcher, ISI/Lab RII, ULCO): michaud.thomas@yahoo.fr

- Response to authors: June 5, 2024.

- Delivery of articles: September 10, 2024.

- Publication of the journal: Early 2025.

—

Link to the journal :

https://www.cairn.info/revue-marche-et-organisations.htm?ora.z_ref=cairnSearchAutocomplete&contenu=apropos

Instructions for authors :

https://rri.univ-littoral.fr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Instructions-for-authorsGB110816.pdf

Submission of articles : https://mo.manuscriptmanager.net

—

Bibliographie :

BLEECKER, J., FOSTER, N., GIRARDIN, F., NOVA, N. (2022), The Manual of Design Fiction, Near Future Laboratory.

GENDRON, C., PIERSSESNS, M. (2019), L’entreprise vue par la science-fiction : d’aujourd’hui à demain, Entreprises et histoire, 96, 8-13. https://doi.org/10.3917/eh.096.0008

HIGGINS, M., LIGHTFOOT, G., PARKER, M., SMITH, W. (2001), Science fiction and Organization, Routledge.

JAMESON, F. (2021), Archéologies du futur. Le désir nommé utopie et autres sciences‑fictions, Paris : Amsterdam éditions, coll. « Les Prairies ordinaires ».

JOHNSON, B.D. (2011), Science Fiction Prototyping : Designing the Future with Science Fiction, Morgan & Claypool Publishers

LANGLET, I. (2020), Le Temps rapaillé. Science–fiction et présentisme, Limoges : Presses Universitaires de Limoges et du Limousin.

MICHAUD, T. (2023), La science-fiction institutionnelle, Paris, L’Harmatan.

SAVAGE, P., CORNELISSEN, J.P., FRANCK, H. (2018), Fiction and Organization Studies, Organization Studies, 39(7), 975-994. https://doi.org/10.1177/0170840617709309

SHILLER, R. (2019), Narrative Economics. How Stories Go Viral & Drive Major Economic Events, Princeton University Press.