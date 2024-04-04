« Langue et identité: La langue maternelle comme vecteur de l’identité »

Jounen etid, Pòtoprens (an liy) 25 oktòb 2024

« Lang ak idantite : Lang matènèl kòm vektè idantite »

Òganizatè :

LangSE (Laboratoire Langue, Société, Education)

GRESKA (Gwoup Rechèch sou Sans nan Kreyòl Ayisyen)

Apèl pou kominikasyon

Idantite yon pèp se pèp la menm, se tout referans kiltirèl moun ki konpoze yon gwoup osnon yon kominote pataje ansanm ki fè yo santi yo anndan gwoup la osnon kominote a, kit referans sa yo reyèl, kit se referans ki nan lespri yo (Wieviorka, 2001). Se referans sa yo ki simante gwoup la ansanm, se sa ki eksplike diferans moun kapab obsève nan gwoup yo. Wòl lang nan koze idantite pa yon kesyon tounèf. Dapre Charaudeau (2001), rapò sa a kòmanse tabli depi premye travay kodifikasyon lang yo sou fòm diksyonè ak sou fòm gramè. Se konsa, ann Ewòp, pandan peryòd mwayennaj la, anpil gramè te kòmanse parèt nan objektif pou inifye pèp yo ki t ap batay antre yo. Pi devan, yo te vini ak fòmil yon pèp, yon lang, sa ki te pèmèt yo te delimite teritwa yo, men tou, sa ki te debouche sou yon konsyans nasyonal.

Jodi a, lagè, katastwòf natirèl, pwoblèm sosyopolitik ak lòt pwoblèm ankò lakoz anpil deplasman. Anpil fanmi oblije al viv nan lòt peyi nan objektif pou chape anba move sitiyasyon. Lè konsa, adapte yo ak nouvo kilti peyi kote yo rive a se pami gwo difikilte ki konn prezante devan yo. Yo twouve yo nan yon konba pou adapte yo ak nouvo mòd alimantasyon nouvo espas la, nan fason yo penyen oswa abiye, sa menm parèt nan chwa kèk fèt yo selebre antre yo. Yonn nan gwo obstak ki devan yo se obstak lengwistik la. Men, gen 2 konsta: Premye konsta a: gen nan imigran yo ki annik reziyen yo rantre nan reyalite nouvo espas li twouve li a; kategori imigran sa yo eseye mennen yon batay anndan yo kont pwòp idantite pa yo. Dezyèm konsta a: genyen ki adopte nouvo kilti a pandan yo kenbe idantite ki pa yo a. Ozetazini pa egzanp, plizyè nasyon pran yon jou diferan pou selebre kèk fèt ki pwòp ak peyi kote yo soti a. Nan okazyon espesyal sa yo, kominote migran yo ekspoze idantite yo ak kilti yo atravè manifestasyon kiltirèl ak atistik yo òganize. Konsta a fèt pou imigran meksiken, afriken ak plizyè lòt kominote migran. Nan ka konpatriyòt ayisyen yo, konsta a pa diferan. Eta Ilinwa se yonn nan referans nan sans sa a (Laforêt, 2022). Nan tout sikonstans sa yo, kesyon lang matènèl la prezan, menmsi kòmanse gen chanjman nan nivo sa a.

Fòk nou souliye tou, se pa sèlman nan kontèks deplasman rapò ant lang ak idantite a parèt. Tras idantite a parèt nan tout pratik langajye ant lokitè yo, ni nan pale, ni nan ekri. Nou ka wè sa ata nan piblikasyon ekriven selèb nan kòmansman 20èm syèk la, kit se womansye Lawond yo, kit se ekriven ki vini apre mouvman Lawond lan tankou Jacques Roumain, Jean Price-Mars, Edris Saint-Armand, Magloire Saint-Aude, san bliye ekriven nan epòk kontanporen an: Lyonel Trouillot, Yanick Lahens, Pierre-Michel Chéry, Gary Victor, elatriye.

Anpil lengwis, filozòf, sosyològ ak antwopològ gade relasyon dirèk sa a ki gen ant lang ak idantite. Soti depi sou Sapir (1929, 1958) rive nan Gumperz (1982), Hall, S. (1996), Mazrui, A. A. (1998), Agha, A. (2003), Eckert, P. (2008), Norton (1997, 2000), Wei, L. (2018), elatriye, yo tout demontre lang ak idantite pa separab. Etid sa yo baze sou materyo ki nan lang ki pale nan peyi chèchè ki site la yo. Nan ka Ayiti, bezwen gen plis refleksyon ak pwodiksyon lengwistik, sosyo-etno-lengwistik sou tras idantite nan pwodiksyon tèks ekriven ayisyen yo. Refleksyon konsa ap valorize pwodiksyon ekriven sa yo plis toujou, men tou, sa ap mete lang lan ak kilti lokal la nan yon lòt dimansyon.

Jounen etid sa a ap okazyon pou nou gade jan teyori lengwistik, sosyolengwistik ak lòt ankò ede nan pi byen sènen tras idantite a. Se ap okazyon pou nou debat sou rapò natirèl ki gen ant lang ak idantite. Nan ka reyalite imigran yo, jounen an ap pèmèt nou debat an patikilye sou fenomèn « code switching » nan pou nou gade ki jan imigran an fè alevini nan 2 lang yo epi pou li rive eksprime idantite li nan kontèks kiltirèl diferan. Nou ap analize tou avantaj miltilengwis la prezante pou konpatriyòt sa yo.

Men yon lide sou pwen nou ap kapab debat nan kad jounen etid la:

Aks 1: Tras idantite nan

a) mouvman Lawond lan ak nan pwodiksyon Patriyòt yo

b) mouvman endijenis la

c) nan piblikasyon ekriven kontanporen yo

Atravè analiz woman, nouvèl, ak pwezi yo, aks sa a ap pèmèt nou pi byen gade plas nosyon idantite a nan piblikasyon sa yo. Li ap pèmèt nou konprann pi byen tou kontribisyon ekriven sa yo nan valorize idantite ayisyen an.

Aks 2 : Plas lang matènèl la nan valorize imigran ayisyen

Analize wòl kreyòl la nan devlopman migran ayisyen, sa ki ka pèmèt etranje yo fè konesans ak kilti ayisyen an. Aks sa a kapab enterese tou ak enfliyans kreyòl ayisyen an genyen sou lòt lang imigran ayisyen yo pale kote yo ap evolye yo, sa ki ta ka montre fason yo eksprime idantite yo.

Referans nou site yo

Agha, A. (2003). The Social Life of Cultural Value. Language & Communication. University of Pensylvania.

Bucholtz, M., & Hall, K. (2005). Identity and Interaction: A Sociocultural Linguistic Approach. Discourses studies.

Gumperz, J. J, (1982). Language and Social Identity. University of Chicago Press.

Hall, S. (1996). Who needs identity. In Questions of Cultural Identity. London : Sage.

Laforêt, J.A., (2022). Haitian Creole. Maintenance in the Greater Chicago Area. Pompano, Educa Vision Inc.

Mazrui, A. A. (1998). The Power of Babel : Language and Governance in the African Experience. University of Chicago Press.

Norton, B. (1997). Language, Identity, and the Ownership of English. TESOL Quarterly.

Norton (2000). Identity and Language Learning: Gender, Ethnicity, and Educational Change”. Pearson Education.

Wei, L. (2018). Multilingualism and Metrolingualism: An Ethnographic Approach. Oxford University Press.

Jounen an ap fèt an mòd ibrid (prezansyèl nan FLA ak an liy).

Komite syantifik :

Bartholy Pierre Louis (Université Rennes 2)

Damus Obrillant (CERC/Université de Sherbrooke, IERAH/UEH)

Herby Glaude (LangSE/UEH)

Jacques Pierre (Duke University)

Jean Jacques Cadet (ENS / UEH)

Johnny Alex Laforêt (Princeton University, LangSE)

Julien Irvings (UQTR, Université du Québec Trois Rivières)

Marcelle Paul (ENS/UEH)

Martineau Nelson (LangSE / UEH)

Renauld Govain (LangSE / UEH)

Komite òganizasyon:

Anne Sherley Legouté (GRESKA/FAU)

Job Silvert (GRESKA, LangSE / UEH)

Joseph Marcel Georges (LangSE / UEH)

Mideline Dragon, (GRESKA, LangSE/UEH, U. Paris 8)

Moles Paul (GRESKA, LangSE / UEH)

Modalite pou soumèt pwopozisyon yo

Pwopozisyon yo ap fèt nan yon paj pou pi piti, 2 paj pou pi plis. Li enpòtan pou l gen ladan :

a) referans bibliyografik yo ;

b) yon ti notis biyo-bibliyografi kontribitè a (yo).

N.B.: Soumèt pwopozisyon yo an 2 vèsyon: youn ki genyen non otè a (yo); yon lòt ki anonim (ki pa gen non otè a (yo) sou li. Se vèsyon sa a komite òganizasyon jounen an ap soumèt bay 2 evalyatè pou evalyasyon. Nou dwe voye pwopozisyon yo sou imel sa a: journeedetudeslangueetidentite@gmail.com.

Fòma pwopozisyon an

Word, Times New Roman, tay ekriti 12, entèliy 1.5.

Lang ki ap itilize nan jounen etid la

Nenpòt nan 3 lang sa yo : Kreyòl, fransè, anglè.

Posiblite piblikasyon

Aprè komite syantifik la fin evalye epi seleksyone tèks yo, tèks ki soti nan diferan pwopozisyon kominikasyon yo ap parèt nan yon liv kolektif.

Men kat dat ki enpòtan

- 25 mas 2024 : lansman apèl pou kominikasyon an

- 25 jen 2024 : soumisyon pwopozisyon yo

- 25 out 2024 : Piblikasyon rezilta evalyasyon yo

- 25 oktòb 2024: Reyalizasyon jounen etid la.

Journée d’études, Port-au-Prince (mode hybride), 25 Octobre 2024

« Langue et identité: La langue maternelle comme vecteur de l’identité »

Organisée par le LangSÉ (Laboratoire Langue, Société, Education)

et le GRESKA (Gwoup Rechèch sou sans nan Kreyòl Ayisyen)

Appel à communications

L’identité d’un peuple, c’est le peuple même, ce sont toutes les références culturelles des personnes qui font partie d’un groupe ou d’une communauté leur permettant de s’identifier au groupe ou à la communauté, qu’il s’agisse des références réelles ou imaginaires (Wieviorka, 2001). Ces références rassemblent le groupe, c’est ce qui peut expliquer les différences qui peuvent y être observées. Le rapport entre la langue et l’identité n’est pas une question nouvelle. D’après Charaudeau (2001), on peut trouver ce rapport dès les premiers travaux de codification des langues sous forme de dictionnaire ou de grammaire. C’est ainsi qu’en Europe, au cours du moyen-âge, beaucoup de livres de grammaire ont été élaborés dans le but d’unifier les peuples qui se battaient entre eux. Plus tard, on usait la formule ‘un peuple, une langue’, ce qui permettait non seulement de délimiter les territoires, mais aussi d’éveiller les consciences nationales.

Aujourd’hui, la guerre, les catastrophes naturelles, les troubles socio-politiques et d’autres provoquent beaucoup de déplacements. Beaucoup de familles se trouvent dans l’obligation d’aller vivre dans d’autres pays dans le but d’échapper aux situations difficiles. Dans ce cas, s’adapter à la nouvelle culture, au nouveau pays où elles sont arrivées, cela représente l’un des plus grands défis auxquels ces dernières doivent faire face. Elles doivent lutter pour s’adapter au nouveau mode d’alimentation du nouvel espace, dans la manière de se coiffer ou de s’habiller, cela peut se voir même dans le choix de certaines fêtes qu’elles célèbrent. Parmi les plus grands obstacles qu’elles doivent surmonter, par-dessus tout, il y a l’obstacle linguistique. Mais, deux constats s’observent : Premier constat : certains de ces immigrants se résignent, s’adaptent aux réalités du nouvel espace dans lequel ils se trouvent ; ces catégories d’immigrants essaient de mener des luttes à l’intérieur de ces espaces contre leur propre identité. Deuxième constat : d’autres adoptent la nouvelle culture tout en gardant leur identité. Aux Etats-Unis par exemple, certaines communautés de migrants consacrent un jour pour célébrer quelques fêtes propres à leur pays d’origine. Dans ces occasions spéciales, les communautés des migrants exposent leur identité et leur culture à travers des manifestations culturelles et artistiques qu’elles organisent. Ce constat peut être fait pour les migrants mexicains, africains et plusieurs autres communautés de migrants. Dans le cas des compatriotes haïtiens, le constat n’est pas différent. L’Etat d’Illinois est l’une des références en ce sens (Laforêt, 2022). Dans toutes ces circonstances, la question de la langue maternelle est présente même s’il y a des changements à ce niveau.

Il convient de signaler aussi que le rapport entre la langue et l’identité ne se voit pas seulement dans le contexte de déplacement. Les traces d’identité peuvent aussi être constatées au niveau des pratiques langagières entre les locuteurs, à l’écrit ou à l’oral. Cela peut être observé même dans la publication de célèbres écrivains au début du 20ème siècle, que ce soit chez les romanciers de la Ronde ou les écrivains postérieurs au mouvement de la Ronde tels que Jacques Roumain, Jean Price-Mars, Edris Saint-Armand, Magloire Saint-Aude, sans oublier les écrivains de l’époque contemporaine : Lyonel Trouillot, Yanick Lahens, Pierre-Michel Chéry, Gary Victor, etc.

Beaucoup de linguistes, philosophes, sociologues et anthropologues s’intéressent à cette relation directe qui existe entre la langue et l’identité. Depuis les travaux de Sapir (1929, 1958) pour arriver à Gumperz (1982), Hall, S. (1996), Mazrui, A. A. (1998), Agha, A. (2003), Eckert, P. (2008), Norton (1997, 2000), Wei, L. (2018), il a été démontré que la langue et l’identité ne sont pas séparables. Ces études s’appuient sur les matériaux appartenant aux langues des pays des chercheurs mentionnés. Dans le cas d’Haïti, il s’avère nécessaire d’avoir beaucoup plus de réflexions, de productions linguistiques, socio-ethno-linguistiques sur les traces de l’identité dans la production des écrivains haïtiens. De telles réflexions valoriseront davantage non seulement les productions de ces écrivains mais elles mettront la langue et la culture locales dans une autre dimension.

Cette journée d’études sera l’occasion pour réfléchir sur la manière dont les théories linguistiques, sociolinguistiques et d’autres encore peuvent aider à mieux cerner les traces de l’identité. Ce sera aussi l’occasion pour débattre du rapport naturel qui existe entre langue et identité. Dans le cas de la réalité des immigrants, cette journée permettra de réfléchir en particulier sur le phénomène de « code switching » pour qu’on puisse voir la manière dont les immigrants haïtiens alternent les deux langues et arrivent à exprimer leur identité dans des contextes culturels différents. Nous analyserons aussi les avantages que le multilinguisme présente pour les compatriotes haïtiens.

Ces points évoqués seront débattus dans ces différents axes :

Axe 1: Les traces de l’identité dans

a) le mouvement de la Ronde et dans les productions des Patriotes haïtiens

b) le mouvement des indigénistes

c) la publication des écrivains contemporains

A travers l’analyse des romans, nouvelles et poésies, cet axe permettra de mieux comprendre la place de la notion d’identité dans ces publications. Il permettra aussi de comprendre la contribution de ces écrivains dans la valorisation de l’identité haïtienne.

Axe 2 : La place de la langue maternelle dans la valorisation des immigrants haïtiens

Analyser le rôle du créole dans le développement des migrants haïtiens, ce qui permettra aux étrangers de faire connaissance avec la culture haïtienne. Cet axe peut aussi s’intéresser à l’influence du créole haïtien sur les autres langues parlées par les immigrants haïtiens dans le milieu où ils évoluent, ce qui pourrait montrer la manière dont ils expriment leur identité.

Références citées

Agha, A. (2003). The Social Life of Cultural Value. Language & Communication. University of Pensylvania.

Bucholtz, M., & Hall, K. (2005). Identity and Interaction: A Sociocultural Linguistic Approach. Discourses studies.

Gumperz, J. J, (1982). Language and Social Identity. University of Chicago Press.

Hall, S. (1996). Who needs identity. In Questions of Cultural Identity. London : Sage.

Laforêt, J.A., (2022). Haitian Creole. Maintenance in the Greater Chicago Area. Pompano, Educa Vision Inc.

Mazrui, A. A. (1998). The Power of Babel : Language and Governance in the African Experience. University of Chicago Press.

Norton, B. (1997). Language, Identity, and the Ownership of English. TESOL Quarterly.

Norton (2000). Identity and Language Learning: Gender, Ethnicity, and Educational Change”. Pearson Education.

Wei, L. (2018). Multilingualism and Metrolingualism: An Ethnographic Approach. Oxford University Press.

La journée se déroulera en mode hybride (en présentiel à la FLA et en ligne)

Comité scientifique :

Bartholy Pierre Louis (Université Rennes 2)

Damus Obrillant (CERC/Université de Sherbrooke, IERAH/UEH)

Herby Glaude (LangSE/UEH)

Jacques Pierre (Duke University)

Jean Jacques Cadet (ENS / UEH)

Johnny Alex Laforêt (Princeton University, LangSE)

Julien Irvings (UQTR, Université du Québec Trois Rivières)

Marcelle Paul (ENS/UEH)

Martineau Nelson (LangSE / UEH)

Renauld Govain (LangSE / UEH)

Comité d’organisation:

Anne Sherley Legouté (GRESKA/FAU)

Job Silvert (GRESKA, LangSE / UEH)

Joseph Marcel Georges (LangSE / UEH)

Mideline Dragon, (GRESKA, LangSE/UEH, U. Paris 8)

Moles Paul (GRESKA, LangSE / UEH)

Modalités de soumission des propositions

Les propositions seront présentées dans au moins une page et au plus deux pages. Elles doivent avoir :

a) les références bibliographiques;

b) un notice bio-bibliographique de l’auteur ou des auteurs

N.B.: La soumission se fera en deux versions: une ayant le nom de l’auteur (des auteurs) ; une autre anonyme (n’ayant pas le nom de l’auteur (des auteurs). Cette version sera soumise à deux membres du comité scientifique pour évaluation. Les propositions seront adressées à journeedetudeslangueetidentite@gmail.com.

Format de la proposition

Word, Times New Roman, taille de police12, interligne 1.5.

Langues utilisées

Créole haïtien, français ou anglais.

Possibilité de publication

Après l’évaluation et le choix des textes venant des différentes propositions de communication, ils seront publiés dans un livre collectif.

Dates importantes

- 25 mars 2024 : lancement de l’appel à communication

- 25 juin 2024 : soumission des propositions

- 25 août 2024 : Publication des résultats de l’évaluation

- 25 octobre 2024: Réalisation de la journée d’études

Study day, Port-au-Prince (hybrid mode), October 25th, 2024

“Language and identity: The maternal language as a vector of identity"

Organized by LangSE (Laboratoire Langue, Société, Education)

and GRESKA (Gwoup Rechèch sou Sans nan Kreyòl Ayisyen)

Call for papers

The identity of a people is the people themselves, all the cultural references of the people who belong to a group or community, enabling them to be identified with the group or the community, whether real or imaginary (Wieviorka, 2001). These references bring the group together, which may explain the differences that can be observed within it. The relationship between language and identity is not a new question. According to Charaudeau (2001), this relationship can be traced back to the earliest codification of languages in the form of dictionaries and grammars. In Europe, for example, many grammar books were produced in the Middle Ages, with the aim of unifying peoples who were fighting each other. Later, the formula 'one people, one language' was used, not only to demarcate territories, but also to awaken national consciousness.

Today, war, natural disasters, socio-political unrest and other factors are causing a great deal of displacement. Many families find themselves obliged to move to other countries in order to escape difficult situations. In this case, adapting to the new culture, the new country they have arrived in, is one of the greatest challenges they face. They have to struggle to adapt to the new way of eating in the new place, in the way they do their hair or dress, and this can even be seen in the choice of certain holidays they celebrate. One of the biggest obstacles they have to overcome, above all, is the language barrier. First, some of these immigrants resign themselves, adapting to the realities of the new space in which they find themselves; these categories of immigrants try to wage struggles within these spaces against their own identity. Secondly, others adopt the new culture while retaining their own identity. In the USA, for example, some migrant communities set aside a day to celebrate some of the holidays specific to their country of origin. On these special occasions, migrant communities showcase their identity and culture through the cultural and artistic events they organize. This is true of Mexican, African and many other migrant communities.

It should also be pointed out that the relationship between language and identity is not only seen in the context of displacement. Traces of identity can also be seen in language practices between speakers, both written and spoken. This can be seen even in the publications of famous writers of the early 20th century, whether the novelists of La Ronde or the writers who came after La Ronde such as Jacques Roumain, Jean Price-Mars, Edris Saint-Armand, Magloire Saint-Aude, not forgetting contemporary writers such as Lyonel Trouillot, Yanick Lahens, Pierre-Michel Chéry, Gary Victor and others.

Many linguists, philosophers, sociologists and anthropologists are interested in the direct relationship between language and identity. From the work of Sapir (1929, 1958) to Gumperz (1982), Hall, S. (1996), Mazrui, A. A. (1998), Agha, A. (2003), Eckert, P. (2008), Norton (1997, 2000), Wei, L. (2018), it has been demonstrated that language and identity are not separable. These studies are based on materials belonging to the languages of the countries of the researchers mentioned. In the case of Haiti, there is a need for many more reflections, linguistic, socio-ethno-linguistic productions on the traces of identity in the production of Haitian writers. Such reflections would not only enhance the value of these writers' productions, they would also put the local language and culture in a new dimension.

This study day will be an opportunity to reflect on how linguistic, sociolinguistic and other theories can help to better identify the traces of identity. It will also be an opportunity to discuss the natural relationship between language and identity. In the case of the immigrant reality, this day will allow us to reflect particularly on the phenomenon of "code switching", so that we can see how Haitian immigrants alternate between the two languages and manage to express their identity in different cultural contexts. We will also analyze the advantages of multilingualism for fellow Haitians.

These points will be discussed under the following headings:

Axis 1: Traces of identity in

a) the movement of La Ronde and in the productions of the Haitian Patriots b) the Indigenist movement c) the publications of contemporary writers

Through the analysis of novels, short stories and poetry, this section will provide a better understanding of the place of the notion of identity in these publications. It will also enable us to understand the contribution of these writers to the valorization of Haitian identity.

Axis 2: The place of the maternal language in the valorization of Haitian immigrants

Analyze the role of Creole in the development of Haitian migrants, enabling foreigners to become acquainted with Haitian culture. This axis can also look at the influence of Haitian Creole on other languages spoken by Haitian immigrants in the environment in which they live, which could show how they express their identity.

References cited

Agha, A. (2003). The Social Life of Cultural Value. Language & Communication. University of Pensylvania.

Bucholtz, M., & Hall, K. (2005). Identity and Interaction: A Sociocultural Linguistic Approach. Discourses studies.

Gumperz, J. J, (1982). Language and Social Identity. University of Chicago Press.

Hall, S. (1996). Who needs identity. In Questions of Cultural Identity. London : Sage.

Laforêt, J.A., (2022). Haitian Creole. Maintenance in the Greater Chicago Area. Pompano, Educa Vision Inc.

Mazrui, A. A. (1998). The Power of Babel: Language and Governance in the African Experience. University of Chicago Press.

Norton, B. (1997). Language, Identity, and the Ownership of English. TESOL Quarterly.

Norton (2000). Identity and Language Learning: Gender, Ethnicity, and Educational Change”. Pearson Education.

Wei, L. (2018). Multilingualism and Metrolingualism: An Ethnographic Approach. Oxford University Press.

Scientific commitee:

Bartholy Pierre Louis (Université Rennes 2)

Damus Obrillant (CERC/Université de Sherbrooke, IERAH/UEH)

Herby Glaude (LangSE/UEH)

Jacques Pierre (Duke University)

Jean Jacques Cadet (ENS / UEH)

Johnny Alex Laforêt (Princeton University, LangSE)

Julien Irvings (UQTR, Université du Québec Trois Rivières)

Marcelle Paul (ENS/UEH)

Martineau Nelson (LangSE / UEH)

Renauld Govain (LangSE / UEH)

Organizing committee:

Anne Sherley Legouté (GRESKA/FAU)

Job Silvert (GRESKA, LangSE / UEH)

Joseph Marcel Georges (LangSE / UEH)

Mideline Dragon, (GRESKA, LangSE/UEH, U. Paris 8)

Moles Paul (GRESKA, LangSE / UEH)

How to submit proposals

Proposals should be presented in a minimum of one page and a maximum of two pages. They must include:

a) Bibliographical references; b) a bio-bibliographical note of the author(s).

N.B.: Submissions will be made in two versions: one with the name(s) of the author(s); another anonymous version (without the name(s) of the author(s)). This version will be submitted to two members of the scientific committee for evaluation. The proposals will be addressed to journeedetudeslangueetidentite@gmail.com.

Proposal format

Word, Times New Roman, font size 12, line spacing 1.5.

Languages used

Haitian Creole, French or English.

Possibility of publication

After evaluation and selection of the texts from the various proposals, they will be published in a collective book.

Important dates

- March 25, 2024: launch of the call for papers

- June 25, 2024: Submission of proposals

- August 25, 2024: Publication of evaluation results

- October 25, 2024: Study day in Port-au-Prince and online