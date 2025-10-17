Épigraphie et latinité au Moyen Âge / Epigraphy and Latinity in the Middle Ages (Poitiers)

Appel à poster pour le colloque international : Épigraphie et latinité au Moyen Âge (Poitiers, 18-22 mai 2026)

Call for Posters – International Conference Epigraphy and Latinity in the Middle Ages (Poitiers, May 18–22, 2026).

—

Version française

Le colloque international « Épigraphie et latinité au Moyen Âge », qui aura lieu au CESCM de Poitiers du 18 au 22 mai 2026 offre l’opportunité aux doctorantes/doctorants ou postdoctorantes/post-doctorants de présenter leur recherche en relation avec les problématiques de la manifestation.

Les posters seront affichés durant tout le colloque et constitueront un moyen interactif d’exposer les points forts de leurs travaux en cours, puisqu’ils seront aussi présentés à l’oral en cinq minutes. Les posters pourront être rédigés et présentés en français ou en anglais. Pour soumettre votre poster, merci d’envoyer un titre et un résumé (400 mots) ainsi que votre CV à maison.epigraphie@univ-poitiers.fr d’ici le 15 décembre 2025.

Les propositions seront examinées par le conseil scientifique du colloque et les réponses

données début 2026. Les candidates et candidats sélectionnés devront fournir la version numérique en format pdf de leur poster au plus tard le 15 avril 2026. Les posters seront imprimés par les soins des organisateurs et organisatrices du colloque. Les frais de transport et d’hébergement seront également pris en charge par le colloque.

Pour plus d'informations sur le colloque : https://epimed.hypotheses.org/4909

—

English version

The international conference “Epigraphy and Latinity in the Middle Ages,” which will take place at CESCM in Poitiers from May 18 to 22, 2026, offers an opportunity for PhD students or postdoctoral researchers to present their research related to the themes of the event. Posters will be displayed throughout the conference and will also be presented orally in five-minute sessions. Thus, they will constitute an interactive means of presenting the key aspect of ongoing research. The posters can be written and presented in either French or English. To submit your poster, please send a title and an abstract (400 words), and your CV to the following email address: maison.epigraphie@univ-poitiers.fr by December 15, 2025. Proposals will be reviewed by the scientific committee, and responses will be given in early 2026. Selected candidates will be required to submit the digital PDF version of their poster by April 15, 2026, at the latest. The posters will be printed by the organizers of the conference, and travel and accommodation expenses will also be covered by the conference.

For more informations about the conference : https://grapheast.hypotheses.org/4420