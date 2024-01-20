AFRICAN JOURNAL OF LITERATURE AND HUMANITIES (AFJOLIH)

Nous avons le plaisir de vous informer que la revue African Journal of Literature and Humanities (AFJOLIH) (ISSN: 2706-7408) collecte des articles pour son volume 5, numéro 2. Nous vous invitons à soumettre un article pour publication. Nous recevons les articles jusqu’au 30 Juin 2024. AFJOLIH est une revue indexée qui a quatre parutions par année. Elle publie chaque trimestre des articles authentiques et de qualité qui ne sont pas déjà publiés dans une autre revue dans les domaines de la littérature et des sciences humaines. Vos articles à soumettre à articlesafjolih@gmail.com">articlesafjolih@gmail.com doivent être rédigés en anglais, espagnol, allemand ou français. Pour visiter le site de la revue utilisez https://www.afjolih.org. Cordialement.

Rédacteur en chef

Dr (M.C) Lèfara SILUE

AFRICAN JOURNAL OF LITERATURE AND HUMANITIES (AFJOLIH)

We are pleased to inform you that The African Journal of Literature and Humanities (AFJOLIH) (ISSN: 2706-7408) is collecting articles for its volume 5, issue 2. We would like to invite you to submit a research paper for publication. Papers are welcomed still June 30, 2024. AFJOLIH is an indexed journal which has four publications a year. It publishes every three months original, unpublished, quality research articles in the fields of literature and humanities. Your articles should be written in English, Spanish, German or French language and submitted to articlesafjolih@gmail.com. To visit the journal website use https://www.afjolih.org . Best regards.

Editor-in-Chief

Dr (M.C) Lèfara SILUE