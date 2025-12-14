En scène ! Regards sur le théâtre français et francophone contemporain / To the Stage! Perspectives on Contemporary French and Francophone Theatre

En scène ! Regards sur le théâtre français et francophone contemporain

Numéro d'Essays in French Literature and Culture dirigé par Prof. Véronique Duché et E. Prof Hélène Jaccomard

[Call in English below]

Le théâtre français et francophone contemporain se distingue par une grande liberté formelle et une ouverture thématique remarquable. Rejetant souvent les normes classiques héritées du théâtre aristotélicien, il se tourne vers des esthétiques et des écritures nouvelles. Cette démarche expérimentale le conduit à aborder des enjeux sociaux (violence, immigration, marginalité), des questions politiques (genre, écologie), ou encore à explorer l’intériorité, la mémoire et les trajectoires individuelles. Par ailleurs, ce théâtre traverse les frontières linguistiques : il peut être lu, joué ou surtitré pour des publics non francophones.

Pour le numéro 64 (2027) d'Essays in French Literature and Culture nous invitons les chercheurs et chercheuses à réfléchir au théâtre français et francophone contemporain, selon les pistes suivantes, non exclusives :

· Comment le théâtre francophone contemporain remet-il en question les normes traditionnelles de la dramaturgie classique ?

· De quelle manière le théâtre francophone contemporain peut-il articuler l’intime et le politique dans sa mise en scène du monde ?

· Quels enjeux soulèvent la traduction, le surtitrage et la représentation du théâtre francophone contemporain devant des publics non francophones ?

· Le texte théâtral, dès qu’on le joue, fait intervenir nombres de métiers créatifs : le texte reste-t-il prédominant ? Ou au contraire, le metteur/la metteuse en scène sont-ils les grands ordonnateurs du sens et des effets du script ? Qu’en est-il des acteurs ? Quelle est l’attitude des parties prenantes vis-à-vis des ‘consignes auctoriales sous forme de didascalies’?

· Peut-on ressentir les mêmes effets – et le même plaisir – à lire une pièce plutôt qu’à la voir jouer ?

· Le théâtre filmé autorise-t-il une expérience complète chez le spectateur ?

· Peut-on discerner des constantes dans le théâtre français et francophone en matière de techniques, par exemple monologues, tirades, apartés, cris/bruitages, vidéos, décors, costumes…

Merci d’envoyer vos propositions de 200-300 mots avant le 3 avril 2026 à veronique.duche@unimelb.edu.au et helene.jaccomard@uwa.edu.au

Calendrier :

Propositions de 200-300 mots: 3 avril 2026

Acceptation/refus des propositions: 15 avril 2026

Soumission des articles entiers (5000 mots): 15 octobre 2026

Évaluation et décision de publication: 15 décembre 2026

Révisions remises par les auteurs (instructions aux auteurs): 30 mars 2027

Relecture par les directrices du numéro, renvoi aux auteurs pour correction éventuelle: Mai 2027

Épreuves finales envoyées aux auteurs pour corrections minimes : Juin 2027

Articles finalisés: Juillet 2027

Publication du numéro 64: Octobre 2027

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

To the Stage! Perspectives on Contemporary French and Francophone Theatre

Guest-Editors: Prof. Véronique Duché and Prof. Hélène Jaccomard

Contemporary French and Francophone theatre is distinguished by its great formal freedom and remarkable thematic openness. Often rejecting the classical norms inherited from Aristotelian theatre, it turned to new aesthetics and writings. This experimental approach led it to addressing social issues (violence, immigration, marginalization), political questions (gender, ecology), and to explore interiority, memory, and individual trajectories. Moreover, this theater crosses linguistic boundaries: it can be read, performed, or subtitled for non-French-speaking audiences.

For Essays in French Literature and Culture, Issue 64 (2027), we invite researchers to reflect on contemporary French and Francophone theatre along the following non-exclusive lines:

• How does contemporary Francophone theatre challenge the traditional norms of classical dramaturgy?

• How can contemporary Francophone theatre articulate the intimate and the political in its staging of the world?

• What issues arise in the translation, surtitling, and performance of contemporary Francophone theatre for non-Francophone audiences?

• Theatrical text, from the moment it is performed, involves several creative professions: does the text remain predominant? Or else, are the directors the primary organizers of the script's meaning and effects? What about the actors? What is the attitude of the stakeholders toward authorial directives in the form of stage directions?

• Can we experience the same effects—and the same pleasure—reading a play as we do watching it performed?

• Does filmed theatre allow the viewer to fully experience a play?

• Can we discern constants in French and Francophone theatre in terms of techniques, for example, monologues, tirades, asides, shouts/sound effects, videos, sets, costumes, etc.?

Please send your 200-300-word proposals by April 3, 2026, to veronique.duche@unimelb.edu.au and helene.jaccomard@uwa.edu.au

Calendar:

Deadline for proposals (2-300 words) April 3, 2026

Acceptance/rejection of proposals: April 15, 2026

Submission of full articles (5,000 words): October 15, 2026

Evaluation and decision to publish: December 15, 2026

Revisions submitted by authors (see guidelines here): March 30, 2027

Review by the editors, returned to the authors for possible corrections: May 2027

Final drafts sent to authors for minor corrections: June 2027

Articles finalized: July 2027

Publication: October 2027

