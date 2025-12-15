Traduire la bande dessinée : entre bulles, cultures et contraintes en Asie orientale / Translating Comics: Between Bubbles, Cultures, and Constraints in East Asia (Paris Nanterre & en ligne)

Appel à participation / Journées d’étude internationales

Traduire la bande dessinée : entre bulles, cultures et contraintes en Asie orientale

10 et 11 avril 2026, université Paris Nanterre, CRPM (en hybride)

Organisation :

Marie LAUREILLARD (Université Paris Nanterre), Jaqueline BERNDT (Université de Stockholm) avec l’aide de XIANG Wenlan (Université Paris Nanterre)

Langue de communication : anglais (français possible avec PPT en anglais)

—

La bande dessinée, par sa forme hybride mêlant texte et image, constitue un terrain de réflexion particulièrement stimulant pour les traducteurs et traductologues. Cette journée d’étude se propose d’explorer les spécificités de la traduction de la bande dessinée, à l’intersection du littéraire, du visuel et du culturel. Quels sont les défis liés à la spatialité du texte ? Comment rendre l’humour, les jeux de mots, les références culturelles ou les effets typographiques dans une autre langue ? Quels rôles jouent les normes éditoriales ou la censure dans certaines aires géographiques ?

Nous accueillons des propositions portant sur les traductions des langues asiatiques ou vers les langues asiatiques, avec une attention particulière portée aux bandes dessinées issues de l’espace sinophone, japonais et coréen (manhua, manga, manhwa). L’adaptation d’œuvres littéraires nationales ou étrangères sera également considérée comme une forme de traduction. On pourra aussi réfléchir à l’aspect éditorial des traductions : quelles sont les œuvres japonaises traduites en chinois, par exemple, ou inversement ?

Les contributions pourront aborder, entre autres :

La traduction du texte dans ses différentes composantes (dialogues, onomatopées, titres…)

L’adaptation culturelle et les stratégies de localisation

Les contraintes éditoriales et graphiques (format, sens de lecture, lettrage…)

Les enjeux spécifiques à certaines traditions graphiques (manga, manhua, webtoon…)

Des études de cas de traductions publiées ou en cours

La place du traducteur dans la chaîne de production

La question de l’adaptation

La sélection éditoriale

—

Date de la journée : 10 et 11 avril 2026

Lieu : Université Paris Nanterre, CRPM

Modalité : Hybride

Envoi des propositions (300 mots + bio-bibliographie de 5 lignes) avant le 15 janvier 2026 à marie.laureillard@parisnanterre.fr et 44020957@parisnanterre.fr

—

Call for Papers – International Conference

Translating Comics: Between Bubbles, Cultures, and Constraints in East Asia

April 10, 2026, Paris Nanterre University, CRPM (in a hybrid format)

Organizers: Marie LAUREILLARD (Paris Nanterre University), Jaqueline BERNDT (Stockholm University), assisted by XIANG Wenlan (Paris Nanterre University)

Communication language: English

As a hybrid form that merges text and image, comics offer a particularly stimulating field of inquiry for translators and translation scholars. This study day aims to explore the specific challenges of comic translation, at the intersection of literature, visual semiotics, and culture. What are the difficulties posed by the spatial layout of text? How can humor, puns, cultural references or typographic effects be rendered in another language? What roles do publishing norms or censorship play in different cultural areas?

We welcome proposals focusing on translations from or into Asian languages, with particular attention to comics from the Sinophone, Japanese, and Korean spheres (manhua, manga, manhwa). The adaptation of national or foreign literary works will also be considered a form of translation. We can also consider the editorial dimension of translations: for example, which Japanese works have been translated into Chinese, and which Chinese works into Japanese?

Possible topics include, but are not limited to:

Translation of the various textual components (dialogue, onomatopoeia, titles…)

Cultural adaptation and localization strategies

Editorial and graphic constraints (format, reading direction, lettering…)

Specific issues in various graphic traditions (manga, manhua, webtoon…)

Case studies of published or ongoing translations

The translator’s role in the production chain

The issue of adaptation

The editorial selection.

—

Date of the event: April 10 and 11, 2026

Location: University of Paris Nanterre, CRPM

Format: Hybrid.

Submission deadline: Proposals (300 words + 5-line bio-bibliography) to be sent before January 15, 2026, to marie.laureillard@parisnanterre.fr and : 44020957@parisnanterre.fr

—

