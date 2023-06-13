Special issue on sociolinguistics (Journal of Faculty of Languages-Libya)

Appel à contributions pour le numéro spécial de la revue de la faculté des Langues/ Université de Tripoli



La sociolinguistique à travers ses différents champs d’études



Le comité scientifique de la Revue de la faculté des langues lance un appel à contribution aux chercheurs, aux étudiants de hautes études en master et en doctorat pour un numéro spécial sur la sociolinguistique à travers ses domaines. Les recherches originales de haute qualité seront acceptées et publiées.



(Revue internationale semestrielle scientifique (juillet-décembre) disposant d’un ISSN-4016-2790 ISSN ainsi qu’un DOI, et spécialisée en littératures et langues arabe, française, anglaise, italienne, espagnole, traduction et afro-asiatique)



Les axes de recherche proposés :



bilinguisme, multilinguisme et multidialectes.



Planification et développement du langage.



phénomènes de diversité linguistique.



Dialectologie sociale (variations normatives).



Proverbes populaires



Politique linguistique



Le rôle de la sociolinguistique dans le processus éducatif



Étude descriptive des conditions linguistiques (méthode et style de discours)



Enregistrements et index de mots et passage d'une langue à une autre.



Facteurs sociaux dans le changement vocal et grammatical.



La soumission des articles doivent suivre les instructions du modèle fourni par la revue pour l'arabe et les langues étrangères. Pour télécharger le modèle, visitez ce lien :



https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj



Les articles doivent parvenir à la revue avant 15 août 2023



Parution 15 September, 2023

—

Call for submission in a special issue on sociolinguistics - Journal of Faculty of Languages



The Editorial Board of the Journal of the Faculty of Languages, University of Tripoli, a semi-annual blind peer-reviewed journal (July-December) with ISSN-4016-2790 specialized in Translation Studies, Literature, Arabic, French, English, Italian, Spanish and Afrasian Languages, launches of a call to accept manuscript submissions of special issue on sociolinguistics.



The Journal accepts original high-quality manuscripts. It opens the door for all researchers, including masters and doctoral students in the following subjects:



Diglossia, multilingualism, and multi-dialects.



Language planning and development.



Linguistic diversity phenomena.



Sociodialectology



Folk proverbs



Language policy



The role of sociolinguistics in the educational process



Descriptive linguistic studies (method and style of speech delivery)



Speech records and indexes and code-switching.



Social factors in vocal and grammatical change



Only Manuscripts that meet the guidelines stipulated in the Journal of the Faculty of Languages shall be accepted.



First page should include Title, Name of Author, affiliation, Abstract in Two Languages. All this information should be on the first page and not to extend to the second page. The manuscript should not exceed 20 pages, between 6000 to 7000 words including references and appendices.



It is important for authors to acknowledge the sources they used and hold to APA referencing system when submitting their manuscripts to our journal.



To view the submission guidelines, please visit:



https://uot.edu.ly/lan/local/files/documents/1649111494_doc.pdf



Manuscript submission should follow the instructions in the Template provided by the Journal for Arabic and foreign languages. To download the Template, visit this link:



https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj



The Editorial Board of the Journal of the Faculty of Languages, University of Tripoli, is also pleased to receive the contributions of researchers according to their field of specialization. Manuscripts should be sent to the Editor via this email:



allogat@uot.edu.ly



Authors should review the technical guidelines before submitting their manuscripts.



You can view previous issues of the Journal here:



https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj



Manuscripts will be received until 15 August, 2023



Issue will be released in 15 September 2023



—

دعوة للنشر في العدد عدد خاص حول مفهوم علم اللغة الاجتماعي لمجلة كلية اللغات



ترحّب الهيئة العلمية لمجلة كلية اللغات جامعة طرابلس، مجلة أكاديمية محكمة علمية دولية نصف سنوية (يوليو - ديسمبر) ذات الترقيم الدولي-4016-2790 ISSN ومعرفع لدي معرف DOI متخصصة في الآداب واللغات العربية ,الفرنسية ,الإنجليزية ,الإيطالية , الإسبانية , الترجمة و اللغات الافروسوية ,، بإطلاق دعوة لقبول أبحاث ودراسات لنشرها في عدد خاص يهتم يعلم اللغة الاجتماعي (اللسانيات الاجتماعية



تقبل الأبحـــاث الأصلية ذات الجودة العالية وتفتح المجلة المجال لكل الباحثين من داخل ليبيا وخارجها وأيضا لطلبة الماجستير والدكتوراه في المواضيع التالية:



الازدواجية اللغوية والتعدد اللغوي، وتعدد اللهجات.



التخطيط والتنمية اللغوية.



ظواهر التنوع اللغوي.



علم اللهجات الاجتماعي (التنوعات المعيارية).



الامثال الشعبية



السياسة اللغوية



دور اللسانيات الاجتماعية في العملية التعليمية



الدراسة الوصفية للأوضاع اللغوية (طريقة وأسلوب الكلام)



السجلات والفهارس الكلامية والانتقال من لغة إلى لغة أخرى.



العوامل الاجتماعية في التغير الصوتي والنحوي



تقبل المقالات التي تتوفر فيها الشروط المنصوص عليها في مجلة كلية اللغات:



الصفحة الأولي



تحتوي على عنوان العمل واسم صاحب العمل والانتماء



ملخص البحث بلغتين بحيث لا يتجاوز الصفحة الاولى



يجب البحث الا يتجاوز 20صفحة اي ما يعادل 6000الي 7000كلمة



الكتابة



قائمة المصادر والمراجع



التقيد بذكر المصادر والمراجع الأكاديمية. بنظـــام APA



للاطلاع على الشروط و الضوابط يرجى زيارة الرابط التالي:



https://uot.edu.ly/lan/local/files/documents/1649111494_doc.pdf



يجب اتباع التعليمات الواردة وتطبيقها في القالب المخصص من المجلة للغة العربية واللغات الأجنبية. لتحميل القالب المخصص يجب الدخول لموقع المجلة واختيار القالب المخصص للكتابة:



https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj



كما يسعد هيئة تحرير مجلة كلية اللغات جامعة طرابلس بأن تستقبل اسهامات الباحثين وفق مجال تخصصاتهم ووفق القالب المخصص لذلك عبر البريد الالكتروني للمجلة:



allogat@uot.edu.ly



ملاحظة: يؤمل الاطلاع على شروط النشر الفنية والعلمية قبل ارسال المقال.



يمكنكم الاطلاع على الاعداد السابقة من خلال الرابط التالي



https://uot.edu.ly/journals/index.php/flj



تواريخ هامة



تستقبل البحوث حتي 15 اغسطس 2023



موعد صدور العدد 15/9/2023