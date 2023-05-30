Projection des Années Super 8 (2022), en présence du réalisateur David-Ernaux Briot (Oxford)

Screening followed by a Q&A with director David Ernaux-Briot

In her film debut (co-directed with her son David), Annie Ernaux continues to explore the intersection of fiction, autobiography, and memory. In an evocative documentary put together from Super 8 home movies, and narrated by Ernaux herself, the film goes beyond the personal and invites us to reflect on time, family, and our memories of ourselves.

Organised by Prof. Ève Morisi (St Hugh’s College, Oxford), in collaboration with Prof. Élise Hugueny-Léger (U of St Andrews) and Prof. Lyn Thomas (U of Sussex)



With the support of St Hugh’s College, the Institut Français de Londres, and the Maison Française d’Oxford



This screening is part of a series of events organised by Prof. Ève Morisi (St Hugh’s College, Oxford), following the award of the Nobel Prize in Literature to Annie Ernaux in December 2022. The series also includes an exhibition entitled ‘Annie Ernaux, Nobel Laureate: Class, Gender, and Life-Writing’ (St Hugh’s College, 8 June-8 November 2023), an international colloquium on ‘Annie Ernaux: Writing, Politics’ (9 June, St Hugh’s College, Oxford), and a screening of the film adaptation of L’Événement by Audrey Diwan (Happening, 9 June, MFO).