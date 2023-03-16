Translation and the Periodical - International Conference



Ghent University, Belgium



Department of Translation, Interpreting and Communication



September 13-15, 2023

Keynote Speakers



Şehnaz Tahir Gürçağlar (Glendon College York University, Canada/ Boğaziçi University, Turkey)

Evanghelia Stead (Versailles Saint-Quentin University, France)

Postgraduate Workshop on Translation Studies & Periodical Studies



A day-long postgraduate workshop on translation studies and periodical studies will be held at Ghent University on the 13th of September 2023. The workshop is open to Master students and PhD candidates who wish to share their work with their peers and receive feedback and support from experts in the two fields. Sessions will focus on: 1) theoretical and methodological approaches; 2) concrete case studies and potential limitations.

To participate in the workshop, please send a brief description of your current project and indicate your research interests via email before the 20th of April 2023: brecht.degroote@ugent.be and christina.bezari@ugent.be

Conference Call for Papers



In recent years, periodicals have increasingly drawn the attention of Translation Studies (Fólica et al. 2020); reciprocally, Periodical Studies have been moving towards a transnational turn (Ernst 2022; Van Remoortel 2022). These disciplinary moves are (amongst others) informed by the development of digital methods and techniques, as well as vast digitization efforts of the archive, that have gathered speed over the past two decades (Bode 2018) and which enable the extraction, processing and analysis of the enormous amounts of information contained in periodicals. Translations constitute a significant tranche of the information periodicals publish, permitting uniquely detailed and quantitatively grounded insight into the dynamic processes that subtended transnational traffic between literatures and cultures. Notwithstanding the clear promise of research at the intersection of translation and periodical studies, and the burgeoning scholarly work that has begun to explore this middle ground, there remains a significant hiatus: there is yet strikingly little material that offers theories, methods, or instructively representative cases. On an empirical level, well-established high-brow periodicals have been the main focus of research, whereas the more popular low and middle-brow periodicals are yet to receive proper place on the research agenda. More concretely, serial publishing practices (so-called feuilletons) and the interactions between translated and non-translated content within periodicals demand much closer attention.



The key question which this conference seeks to ponder is whether periodical translation can be argued to have particular qualities that differentiate the practice from other forms of translation, notably for print books, much as periodical writing can be distinguished from book writing. The discursive techniques of periodical translation, and its key role in the mediation of culture and the dynamic exploration of the present that has long been argued to be central to the specificity of the periodical, are likely to be key touchstones in responding to this question. The international conference ‘Translation and the Periodical’ aims to push forward decisively the developing conversations on cultural translation in periodicals. Its target is to bring scholars from various disciplines together and to activate and advance significantly on extant qualitative (cfr. Guzmán et al. 2019; Pym 2007) and quantitative work (cfr. Caristia 2020). The objective is to be a hub of knowledge and expertise in this field as it continues to grow, in particular in those periodicals that have so far largely remained out of the focus of scholarship.



The organizing committee aims to cover a broad scope of subjects and a variety of methodological perspectives in order to reflect current work on translation in periodicals, and both to inform and enhance conversations and debates to come.

Suggested topics for papers include (but are not limited to):

theoretical contributions, defining translation in periodicals as a praxis and sharpening terminology

methodological contributions, e.g. focusing on Digital Humanities tools for Translation Studies research

quantifying approaches (distant reading) that establish the ratio of translated content vs. non-translated content

transnational networks and periodicals

the limits of the transnational paradigm

translation as cultural mediation in periodicals

visual analyses of translation in periodicals

in/visibility of translation and translators in periodicals

migrant/diaspora periodicals and their orientation towards the hosting culture vis-à-vis preserving their domestic heritage

translation in children’s magazines

comparative approaches to translation in newspapers and periodical journals

archival examinations of editorial practices

sociology of translation, identifying the translators and other actors involved in periodical publishing

translators’ periodicals, and -in a wider frame- translation discourse in periodicals

translational and localization practices of comics

transnational periodicals and their role as furnishers of content for local or regional periodicals

syndicated fiction

readers’ responses to translation (readers’ letters etc.)

Submission guidelines



Abstract deadline: April 20, 2023 provisional title and abstract (max. 250 words, excluding references), as well as up to 5 keywords and a short bionote (max. 150 words)

E-mail: ghentconference2023@ugent.be

Submissions welcome for:

-individual presentations (20 min.)

-thematic panels (3 participants, 20 min. each)

Notification of acceptance: May 1, 2023

Scientific committee

Laurence Brogniez (Université Libre de Bruxelles) - Clément Dessy (Université Libre de Bruxelles) - Anne O’Connor (Galway University) – Beatrijs Vanacker (KU Leuven) - Luc Van Doorslaer (University of Tartu/KU Leuven)

Organizing committee

Dominic Bentley-Hussey, Christina Bezari, Jo De Brie, Brecht de Groote, Miguel Ángel Guerra Blázquez, Francis Mus, Anna Namestnikov, Gaëtan Regniers, Piet Van Poucke

