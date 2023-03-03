Agenda
Événements & colloques
Représentations et technologies du vent au XVIIIe s. / Imagineering wind in the Enlightenment (Paris)

Représentations et technologies du vent au XVIIIe s. / Imagineering wind in the Enlightenment (Paris)

  • Du au
  • À : Institut historique allemand, Hôtel Duret-de-Chevry 8 rue du Parc-Royal 75003 Paris
Publié le par Faculté des lettres - Université de Lausanne (Source : Marie Thébaud-Sorger)

Imagineering the Wind in the EnlightenmentReprésentations et technologies du vent au XVIIIe siècle

Atelier international et interdisciplinaire,

en coopération avec l’Institut Historique Allemand, DeutscheForshungGemeinschaft et le Centre Alexandre-Koyré (CNRS/EHESS/MNHN)

9 et 10 mars 2023 à l’Institut historique allemand (Hôtel Duret-de-Chevry, 8 rue du Parc-Royal, 75003 Paris)

Quand et dans quels contextes les contemporains du XVIIIe siècle ont-ils commencé à considérer le vent comme force énergétique? Comment les représentations du vent et les technologies éoliennes se sont-elles influencées mutuellement? Comment les contemporains envisageaient-ils l’idée du vent comme force naturelle? De quelle manière imaginaient-ils le vent comme reliant différentes régions du monde? C’est à ces questions que se consacre la journée d’études internationale et interdisciplinaire »Imagineering Wind«, en associant la métaphore du vent à la matérialité de ce dernier.

Organisation:

Daniel Fulda (Univ. of Halle-Wittenberg), Inger Leemans (Vrije Univ. Amsterdam), Marie Thébaud-Sorger (CNRS) et Christine Zabel (DHIP).



 Programme

Thursday, 9 March

9.30: Welcome and Introduction

10.00: Panel 1 – Technology and the History of Knowledge

Chair: Liliane Hilaire-Perez (EHESS/Univ. Paris Cité)

Adam Lucas (Univ. of Wollongong), Growth and Decline of English Windmills, 1180–1938

Frédéric Chambat (ENS-Lyon), D’Alembert’s Reflections on the Winds

Philippe Bruyerre (EHESS), Les observations de Charles-Augustin Coulomb à Lille en 1781: mesurer le »degré de perfection« des moulins à vent pour évaluer les »prétendues inventions« éoliennes issues de l’imaginaire des inventeurs

11.30: General discussion of the panel

12.00: Lunch

13.00: Panel 2 – Affective Economies

Chair: Arnaud Orain (Univ. Paris 8 Vincennes – Saint-Denis)

Inger Leemans (Vrije Univ. Amsterdam), The »Invention« of Wind Trade

Christine Zabel (DHIP), Emulation and Fabulation of Wind Trade in the German Lands around 1720

Frans Willem Korsten (Leiden Univ.), A Special Relationship: The Dutch and the Windmill

14.30: General discussion of the panel

15.00: Coffee break

15.30: Panel 3 – Part II

Chair: Arnaud Orain (Univ. Paris 8 Vincennes – Saint-Denis)

Wouter de Vries (Leiden Univ.), Moving Earth: The Imagineering of Wind as a Productive Force

Robert-Jan Wille (Utrecht Univ.), »Atmospheric Sensibility« and the Aerial History of the Netherlands

16.30: General discussion of the panel 
17.00–17.30: Plenary discussion of the day 

Friday, 10 March

10.00: Panel 3 – The Aesthetics of the Invisible: Literature and the Arts

Chair: Anouchka Vasak (Poitiers Univ.)

Alessandro Nova (Kunsthistorisches Institut in Florenz), Image, Text, and Meteorology from Vernet to Turner

Daniel Fulda (Univ. of Halle-Wittenberg), Wind of change? Wettermotive in Programmbildern und Vokabular der Aufklärung

11.00: Coffee break

11.15: Panel 3 – Part II

Chair: Anouchka Vasak (Poitiers Univ.)

Ingo Uhlig (Univ. of Halle-Wittenberg), Poetics from space. Wind, dezentrale Infrastrukturen und Erzählformen

Marie Thébaud-Sorger (CNRS), Aller contre le vent: performance paradoxale et imaginaire technique de l’aérostation naissante

12.15: General discussion of the panel

13.00: Lunch

14.00: Panel 4 – »In the wind«. Imagination, Beliefs, Technologies

Chair: Thomas Le Roux (CNRS)

Tina Asmussen (Deutsches Bergbau-Museum Bochum), Fortuna in the Mines: Tech- nologies and Cosmologies of Winds and Trade in Early Modern Mining

Vladimir Jankovic (Manchester Univ.), Theology of Winds

15.00: General discussion of the panel

15.15: Coffee break

15.30–16.15: Lissa Roberts (Twente Univ.), Concluding Remarks