Représentations et technologies du vent au XVIIIe s. / Imagineering wind in the Enlightenment (Paris)
Imagineering the Wind in the EnlightenmentReprésentations et technologies du vent au XVIIIe siècle
Atelier international et interdisciplinaire,
en coopération avec l’Institut Historique Allemand, DeutscheForshungGemeinschaft et le Centre Alexandre-Koyré (CNRS/EHESS/MNHN)
9 et 10 mars 2023 à l’Institut historique allemand (Hôtel Duret-de-Chevry, 8 rue du Parc-Royal, 75003 Paris)
Quand et dans quels contextes les contemporains du XVIIIe siècle ont-ils commencé à considérer le vent comme force énergétique? Comment les représentations du vent et les technologies éoliennes se sont-elles influencées mutuellement? Comment les contemporains envisageaient-ils l’idée du vent comme force naturelle? De quelle manière imaginaient-ils le vent comme reliant différentes régions du monde? C’est à ces questions que se consacre la journée d’études internationale et interdisciplinaire »Imagineering Wind«, en associant la métaphore du vent à la matérialité de ce dernier.
Organisation:
Daniel Fulda (Univ. of Halle-Wittenberg), Inger Leemans (Vrije Univ. Amsterdam), Marie Thébaud-Sorger (CNRS) et Christine Zabel (DHIP).
—
Programme
Thursday, 9 March
9.30: Welcome and Introduction
10.00: Panel 1 – Technology and the History of Knowledge
Chair: Liliane Hilaire-Perez (EHESS/Univ. Paris Cité)
Adam Lucas (Univ. of Wollongong), Growth and Decline of English Windmills, 1180–1938
Frédéric Chambat (ENS-Lyon), D’Alembert’s Reflections on the Winds
Philippe Bruyerre (EHESS), Les observations de Charles-Augustin Coulomb à Lille en 1781: mesurer le »degré de perfection« des moulins à vent pour évaluer les »prétendues inventions« éoliennes issues de l’imaginaire des inventeurs
11.30: General discussion of the panel
12.00: Lunch
13.00: Panel 2 – Affective Economies
Chair: Arnaud Orain (Univ. Paris 8 Vincennes – Saint-Denis)
Inger Leemans (Vrije Univ. Amsterdam), The »Invention« of Wind Trade
Christine Zabel (DHIP), Emulation and Fabulation of Wind Trade in the German Lands around 1720
Frans Willem Korsten (Leiden Univ.), A Special Relationship: The Dutch and the Windmill
14.30: General discussion of the panel
15.00: Coffee break
15.30: Panel 3 – Part II
Chair: Arnaud Orain (Univ. Paris 8 Vincennes – Saint-Denis)
Wouter de Vries (Leiden Univ.), Moving Earth: The Imagineering of Wind as a Productive Force
Robert-Jan Wille (Utrecht Univ.), »Atmospheric Sensibility« and the Aerial History of the Netherlands
16.30: General discussion of the panel
17.00–17.30: Plenary discussion of the day
Friday, 10 March
10.00: Panel 3 – The Aesthetics of the Invisible: Literature and the Arts
Chair: Anouchka Vasak (Poitiers Univ.)
Alessandro Nova (Kunsthistorisches Institut in Florenz), Image, Text, and Meteorology from Vernet to Turner
Daniel Fulda (Univ. of Halle-Wittenberg), Wind of change? Wettermotive in Programmbildern und Vokabular der Aufklärung
11.00: Coffee break
11.15: Panel 3 – Part II
Chair: Anouchka Vasak (Poitiers Univ.)
Ingo Uhlig (Univ. of Halle-Wittenberg), Poetics from space. Wind, dezentrale Infrastrukturen und Erzählformen
Marie Thébaud-Sorger (CNRS), Aller contre le vent: performance paradoxale et imaginaire technique de l’aérostation naissante
12.15: General discussion of the panel
13.00: Lunch
14.00: Panel 4 – »In the wind«. Imagination, Beliefs, Technologies
Chair: Thomas Le Roux (CNRS)
Tina Asmussen (Deutsches Bergbau-Museum Bochum), Fortuna in the Mines: Tech- nologies and Cosmologies of Winds and Trade in Early Modern Mining
Vladimir Jankovic (Manchester Univ.), Theology of Winds
15.00: General discussion of the panel
15.15: Coffee break
15.30–16.15: Lissa Roberts (Twente Univ.), Concluding Remarks