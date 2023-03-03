Représentations et technologies du vent au XVIIIe s. / Imagineering wind in the Enlightenment (Paris)

Imagineering the Wind in the EnlightenmentReprésentations et technologies du vent au XVIIIe siècle

Atelier international et interdisciplinaire,

en coopération avec l’Institut Historique Allemand, DeutscheForshungGemeinschaft et le Centre Alexandre-Koyré (CNRS/EHESS/MNHN)



9 et 10 mars 2023 à l’Institut historique allemand (Hôtel Duret-de-Chevry, 8 rue du Parc-Royal, 75003 Paris)



Quand et dans quels contextes les contemporains du XVIIIe siècle ont-ils commencé à considérer le vent comme force énergétique? Comment les représentations du vent et les technologies éoliennes se sont-elles influencées mutuellement? Comment les contemporains envisageaient-ils l’idée du vent comme force naturelle? De quelle manière imaginaient-ils le vent comme reliant différentes régions du monde? C’est à ces questions que se consacre la journée d’études internationale et interdisciplinaire »Imagineering Wind«, en associant la métaphore du vent à la matérialité de ce dernier.



Organisation:

Daniel Fulda (Univ. of Halle-Wittenberg), Inger Leemans (Vrije Univ. Amsterdam), Marie Thébaud-Sorger (CNRS) et Christine Zabel (DHIP).

—



Programme



Thursday, 9 March



9.30: Welcome and Introduction



10.00: Panel 1 – Technology and the History of Knowledge



Chair: Liliane Hilaire-Perez (EHESS/Univ. Paris Cité)



Adam Lucas (Univ. of Wollongong), Growth and Decline of English Windmills, 1180–1938



Frédéric Chambat (ENS-Lyon), D’Alembert’s Reflections on the Winds



Philippe Bruyerre (EHESS), Les observations de Charles-Augustin Coulomb à Lille en 1781: mesurer le »degré de perfection« des moulins à vent pour évaluer les »prétendues inventions« éoliennes issues de l’imaginaire des inventeurs



11.30: General discussion of the panel



12.00: Lunch



13.00: Panel 2 – Affective Economies



Chair: Arnaud Orain (Univ. Paris 8 Vincennes – Saint-Denis)



Inger Leemans (Vrije Univ. Amsterdam), The »Invention« of Wind Trade



Christine Zabel (DHIP), Emulation and Fabulation of Wind Trade in the German Lands around 1720



Frans Willem Korsten (Leiden Univ.), A Special Relationship: The Dutch and the Windmill



14.30: General discussion of the panel



15.00: Coffee break



15.30: Panel 3 – Part II



Chair: Arnaud Orain (Univ. Paris 8 Vincennes – Saint-Denis)



Wouter de Vries (Leiden Univ.), Moving Earth: The Imagineering of Wind as a Productive Force



Robert-Jan Wille (Utrecht Univ.), »Atmospheric Sensibility« and the Aerial History of the Netherlands



16.30: General discussion of the panel

17.00–17.30: Plenary discussion of the day



Friday, 10 March



10.00: Panel 3 – The Aesthetics of the Invisible: Literature and the Arts



Chair: Anouchka Vasak (Poitiers Univ.)



Alessandro Nova (Kunsthistorisches Institut in Florenz), Image, Text, and Meteorology from Vernet to Turner



Daniel Fulda (Univ. of Halle-Wittenberg), Wind of change? Wettermotive in Programmbildern und Vokabular der Aufklärung



11.00: Coffee break



11.15: Panel 3 – Part II



Chair: Anouchka Vasak (Poitiers Univ.)



Ingo Uhlig (Univ. of Halle-Wittenberg), Poetics from space. Wind, dezentrale Infrastrukturen und Erzählformen



Marie Thébaud-Sorger (CNRS), Aller contre le vent: performance paradoxale et imaginaire technique de l’aérostation naissante



12.15: General discussion of the panel



13.00: Lunch



14.00: Panel 4 – »In the wind«. Imagination, Beliefs, Technologies



Chair: Thomas Le Roux (CNRS)



Tina Asmussen (Deutsches Bergbau-Museum Bochum), Fortuna in the Mines: Tech- nologies and Cosmologies of Winds and Trade in Early Modern Mining



Vladimir Jankovic (Manchester Univ.), Theology of Winds



15.00: General discussion of the panel



15.15: Coffee break



15.30–16.15: Lissa Roberts (Twente Univ.), Concluding Remarks