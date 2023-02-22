Living and dwelling. Habiter le monde (Institut français d’Ecosse)

Postgraduate Interdisciplinary Seminar - Free event



Franco-Scottish Research Network in the Humanities and Social Sciences



“Living and dwelling. Habiter le monde”



Phd students from the Ecole Normale Supérieure PSL, the University of Glasgow, the University of Edinburgh, and the University of St Andrews will have the opportunity to present a paper and discuss their research together and with their supervisors, for a constructive Franco-Scottish and interdisciplinary dialogue in environmental humanities.

This event takes place in the Mois de la Francophonie organised at the French Institute of Edinburgh.



Friday 3 March, 10am-4pm



9:30 –9:45: Arrival & Registration



9:45 – 9:50: Opening Welcome



Laurence Païs, Consule Générale, director of Institut français d’Edimbourg



Dr Minh-Hà Pham, Counsellor for Science and technology, French Embassy in the UK



9:50 – 10:00: Introductory Keynote by Professor Anne Simon (CNRS / ENS – PSL).



10:00 – 10:30



Session 1 Toxicity, Health and Care



Chair: Natalie Adamson (University of St Andrews)



· Dr Ange Pottin (CEFRES, Prague): “Produce, Control, Maintain: Three Ways of Dwelling with Toxic residues”.



· Scarlet Butler (University of Edinburgh): “Régime de vivre: healthy eating in theory and practice in 16th century France”.



· Eszter Erdosi (University of Edinburgh): “Care as Public practice: the politics of Care Management and the Multispecies Landscapes in Gerard Ortin’s Wolf Urine”.



10:30 – 11:00: Discussions



11:00 – 11h15: Coffee Break



11:15 – 11:45



Session 2 Ecocide, Politics and Ecology



Chair: Prof. Anne Simon (CNRS/ ENS PSL)





· Willy Delvalle (ENS PSL): “Europe and the Amazon Rainforest under fire: an ecological intervention?”



· Claire Lemesle-Joly (University St Andrews): “Inhabiting the zoo”.



11:45 – 12:15: Discussions



12:15– 13:15: Lunch break





13:15 – 14:00



Session 3 Spaces, Memory and Alterity



Chair: Dr Olivier Salazar-Ferrer (University of Glasgow)



· Lauren Robbins (University of St Andrews): “The body as ruin: Pompeian Problematics”



· Matthis Hervieux (University of Edinburgh): “Uchi-soto book”



· Paola Ghetti (University of Glasgow): “Seeking one’s past as a point of departures – a reading of Littoral by Wadji Mouawad”



· Dr Amber Blanksma (University of Glasgow): “The Orpheus Complex: Understanding Cinema through Blanchot”.



14:00 – 14:30: Discussions



14:30 – 15:00



Session 4 Identities, Exile and Self



Chair: Prof. Marion Schmid (University of Edinburgh)





· Yangjie Zhao (ENS PSL): “Homosexual Writers Dwelling in the Desert”



· Anaïs Delcol (University of Glasgow): “Women and geography: appropriation of male spaces in Isabelle Eberhardt’s travel writing”.



· Matilda Nevin (St Andrews): “Dwelling in and outside of language: Francophone and Anglophone Autofiction of exile”.



15:00-15:30: Discussions



15:30-16:00: Conclusions by the four chairs with the participation of Prof. Anne Simon.



