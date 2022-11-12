Colloque international

« Greening the Harp: Irish Contemporary Poetics & Politics of Ecology »

organisé par le centre d’études et de recherches irlandaises et nord-irlandaises ERIN (EA PRISMES)

les vendredi 18 et samedi 19 novembre prochains à la Maison de la Recherche de l'Université Sorbonne Nouvelle en salle Athéna (4 rue des Irlandais - 75005 Paris).



Le colloque se déroule entièrement en "présentiel".



Page du colloque : http://www.univ-paris3.fr/greening-the-harp-irish-contemporary-poetics-politics-of-ecology-755576.kjsp?RH=1244628425463



Vous pouvez vous inscrire à l'adresse suivante :

https://boutiques.sorbonne-nouvelle.fr/greening-the-harp/88-inscription-et-paiement

(inscription 20 € ; gratuite pour les étudiants)

—

GREENING THE HARP: IRISH CONTEMPORARY POETICS & POLITICS OF ECOLOGY (Programme)





Vendredi 18 novembre



(Salle Athéna, Maison de la Recherche, Sorbonne Nouvelle)





9h00 Accueil & ouverture du colloque





PANEL 1: Ecopoetic Feminisms (Chair: Claire Davison)





9h30 Florence SCHNEIDER (Université Paris Nanterre): « Trees and seas in Paula Meehan's and Mary O'Malley's poems: nature poetry and climate crisis »





10h00 Catherine CONAN (Université de Bretagne Occidentale): "Far better than any rooster": the material feminisms of Moya Cannon and Vona Groarke »





10h30-11h Coffee break





PANEL 2: Poetry as Eco-philosophy ? (Chair: Catherine Conan)





11h00 Christelle SEREE-CHAUSSINAND (Université de Bourgogne): « Caitríona O'Reilly: de l'écopoésie à l'ontopoétique »





11h30 Irene DE ANGELIS (Università degli Studi di Torino): « A Portrait of Seamus Heaney as a Dendrosopher »







12h00-14h00 Lunch





PANEL 3: Responding to the Eco-crisis (Chair: Clíona Ní Ríordáin & Marion Naugrette-Fournier)





14h00 Valérie MORISSON (Université de Bourgogne): “Grafting communities: notes on some works by Seoidín O’Sullivan”





14h30 (on Zoom) Christine CUSICK (Seton Hill University): “Climate grief and deep time: walking Ireland’s West”





15h00 Grace WELLS (poet): “Loosening the Tongue: the role of eco-poetics in our environmental crisis”





16h-16h30 Coffee break





16h30-17h30 Keynote Speaker: Lucy COLLINS (University College Dublin): “Irish Women Poets and the Animal Body”





18h00 Poetry Reading (by Seán LYSAGHT & Grace WELLS) & Cocktail







Samedi 19 novembre



(Salle Athéna, Maison de la Recherche, Sorbonne Nouvelle)





9h00 Accueil



PANEL 1: The Politics of Climate Change (Chair: Anne Groutel)





9h30 Cécile MARSHALL (Université Bordeaux Montaigne): « Laudato Si' in Ireland: the Catholic Church's ecological and social teaching & its reception in contemporary Irish society »





10h00 Flore COULOUMA (Université Paris Nanterre): « Climate Case Ireland and the push for environmental constitutionalism »





10h30-11h Coffee break





PANEL 2: Tales, Tracks & Traces (Chair: Carle Bonafous-Murat)





11h00 Sam SOLNICK (University of Liverpool) & Paula McGRATH (University College Dublin): « Dis/Appearing Island: Environmental Inscriptions in Dublin Bay »





11h30 Marie MIANOWSKI (Université Grenoble Alpes): « Tales of the Irish Traveller world in Why the Moon Travels (2020) by Oein DeBhairduin »





12h00-14h00 Buffet (sur place)





PANEL 3: Ecology and Narrative Forms (Chair: Marie Mianowski)





14h00 Sylvie MIKOWSKI (Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne): “Ecofiction and anti-narrative in Sara Baume's writing”





14h30 Fiona McCANN (Université de Lille): “Earth Care and Recovery in Kerri Ní Dochartaigh’s Thin Places (2021)"





15h-15h30 Coffee break





PANEL 4: The Art of Ecology/The Ecology of Art (Chair: Sylvie Mikowski)





15h30 Charles Ivan ARMSTRONG (University of Agder, Norway): « ‘Sky light wind sun’: Derek Mahon, Vivienne Roche and ecological art”





16h00 Seán LYSAGHT (poet): “Nature poetry and prose: A report”



17h00 Clôture du colloque