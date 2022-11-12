Agenda
Événements & colloques
Greening the Harp : Irish Contemporary Poetics & Politics of Ecology

  • Du au
  • À : Maison de la Recherche de la Sorbonne Nouvelle, salle Athéna (4 rue des Irlandais, 75005 Paris)
Publié le par Marc Escola (Source : Marion Naugrette-Fournier)

Colloque international

« Greening the Harp: Irish Contemporary Poetics & Politics of Ecology »

organisé par le centre d’études et de recherches irlandaises et nord-irlandaises ERIN (EA PRISMES)

les vendredi 18 et samedi 19 novembre prochains à la Maison de la Recherche de l'Université Sorbonne Nouvelle en salle Athéna (4 rue des Irlandais - 75005 Paris).

Le colloque se déroule entièrement en "présentiel".

Page du colloque : http://www.univ-paris3.fr/greening-the-harp-irish-contemporary-poetics-politics-of-ecology-755576.kjsp?RH=1244628425463

GREENING THE HARP: IRISH CONTEMPORARY POETICS & POLITICS OF ECOLOGY (Programme)
 

Vendredi 18 novembre

(Salle Athéna, Maison de la Recherche, Sorbonne Nouvelle) 


9h00  Accueil & ouverture du colloque


PANEL 1: Ecopoetic Feminisms (Chair: Claire Davison)
 

9h30    Florence SCHNEIDER (Université Paris Nanterre): « Trees and seas in Paula  Meehan's and Mary O'Malley's poems: nature poetry and   climate crisis »
 

10h00 Catherine CONAN (Université de Bretagne Occidentale): "Far better than any rooster": the material feminisms of Moya Cannon and Vona Groarke »


       10h30-11h Coffee break
 

PANEL 2: Poetry as Eco-philosophy ? (Chair: Catherine Conan)

 
11h00 Christelle SEREE-CHAUSSINAND (Université de Bourgogne): « Caitríona O'Reilly:  de l'écopoésie à l'ontopoétique »


11h30 Irene DE ANGELIS (Università degli Studi di Torino): « A Portrait of Seamus   Heaney as a Dendrosopher »



       12h00-14h00 Lunch
 

PANEL 3: Responding to the Eco-crisis (Chair: Clíona Ní Ríordáin & Marion Naugrette-Fournier)


14h00 Valérie MORISSON (Université de Bourgogne): “Grafting communities: notes   on some works by Seoidín O’Sullivan”


14h30 (on Zoom) Christine CUSICK (Seton Hill University): “Climate grief and deep time:      walking Ireland’s West”


15h00 Grace WELLS (poet): “Loosening the Tongue: the role of eco-poetics in our  environmental crisis”


       16h-16h30 Coffee break
 

16h30-17h30 Keynote Speaker: Lucy COLLINS (University College Dublin): “Irish Women Poets and the Animal Body”


      18h00 Poetry Reading (by Seán LYSAGHT & Grace WELLS) & Cocktail



Samedi 19 novembre

(Salle Athéna, Maison de la Recherche, Sorbonne Nouvelle) 


9h00    Accueil


PANEL 1: The Politics of Climate Change (Chair: Anne Groutel)

 
9h30 Cécile MARSHALL (Université Bordeaux Montaigne): « Laudato Si' in Ireland: the Catholic Church's ecological and social teaching & its reception in contemporary Irish society »
 

10h00 Flore COULOUMA (Université Paris Nanterre): « Climate Case Ireland and the push for environmental constitutionalism »
 

       10h30-11h Coffee break
 

PANEL 2: Tales, Tracks & Traces (Chair: Carle Bonafous-Murat)

 
11h00 Sam SOLNICK (University of Liverpool) & Paula McGRATH (University College Dublin): « Dis/Appearing Island: Environmental Inscriptions in Dublin Bay »
 

11h30 Marie MIANOWSKI (Université Grenoble Alpes): « Tales of the Irish Traveller world in Why the Moon Travels (2020) by Oein DeBhairduin »
 

       12h00-14h00 Buffet (sur place)
 

PANEL 3: Ecology and Narrative Forms (Chair: Marie Mianowski)
 

14h00 Sylvie MIKOWSKI (Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne): “Ecofiction and anti-narrative in Sara Baume's writing”
 

14h30 Fiona McCANN (Université de Lille): “Earth Care and Recovery in Kerri Ní Dochartaigh’s Thin Places (2021)"
 

       15h-15h30 Coffee break
 

PANEL 4: The Art of Ecology/The Ecology of Art (Chair: Sylvie Mikowski)


15h30 Charles Ivan ARMSTRONG (University of Agder, Norway): « ‘Sky light wind sun’:  Derek Mahon, Vivienne Roche and ecological art”
 

16h00 Seán LYSAGHT (poet): “Nature poetry and prose: A report” 


17h00 Clôture du colloque