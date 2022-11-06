Aesthetics & Critique V – After Nature / Après Nature / Nach der Natur (Fribourg, Suisse)

Aesthetics & Critique V – After Nature / Après Nature / Nach der Natur

Saturday 26 November – Kunsthalle FriArt – Petites Rames, 22 – 1700 Fribourg

ENG

For centuries, artists have been keen to paint from nature. What remains of this aesthetic project in a world where nature is revealed as already fully “anthropized”? What is left of nature, when it has lost the status of the Great Outdoors? Faced with climate emergency, other politics – but also: aesthetics – of nature become urgent. How to conceive a nature that is no longer located beyond us, but that permeates us? How to think, in return, a nature already marked by recursive processes, in short: by technique ? Perhaps nature after nature never was but that: a nature that discovers itself as having always been second nature. A nature as art.

FRA

Pendant des siècles, les artistes se sont employés à peindre d’après nature. Que reste-t-il de ce projet esthétique dans un monde où la nature se révèle comme étant déjà intégralement « anthropisée »? Que reste-t-il de la nature, lorsque celle-ci a perdu le statut de Grand Dehors ? Face à l’urgence climatique, d’autres politiques – mais aussi : esthétiques – de la nature sont nécessaires. Comment concevoir une nature qui n’est plus située au-delà de nous, mais qui nous traverse ? Comment penser, en retour, une nature déjà traversée par la récursivité, bref : par la technique ? Car la nature après la nature n’est peut-être rien d’autre que cela : une nature qui se découvre comme ayant toujours été nature seconde. Une nature en tant qu’art.

Voir sur Fabula le détail du programme…

DEU

Seit Jahrhunderten malen Künstler „nach der Natur“. Was bleibt von diesem ästhetischen Projekt in einer Welt, in der sich die Natur als bereits vollständig „anthropisiert“ erweist? Was bleibt von der Natur übrig, wenn sie nicht länger als das „Große Außen” gelten kann? Angesichts des Klimanotstands wird eine andere Politik der Natur dringlich, sowie eine andere Ästhetik. Wie lässt sich Natur denken, die nicht mehr jenseits von uns liegt, sondern uns durchwirkt? Wie vermag Natur umgekehrt jedoch auch als etwas anerkannt werden, dass immer schon durch Rekursivität, kurzum: durch Technik, geprägt ist? Natur nach der Natur bedeutet vielleicht nichts anderes als das: Natur entdeckt sich selbst als jene zweite Natur, die sie immer schon war. Als eine Natur der Kunst.

—

SPEAKERS :

Sabeth Buchmann (Universität Wien)

Howard Caygill (Kingston University London)

Toni Hildebrandt (Universität Bern)

Federico Luisetti (Universität St. Gallen)

Pietro Montani (Sapienza Roma)

Pauline Nadrigny (Université Paris I)

—

Organization :

Emmanuel Alloa

Nicolas Brulhart

Alessandro De Cesaris

Christoph Haffter.