Danser Shakespeare / Dancing Shakespeare (Clermont-Ferrand)

Appel à contributions

Danser Shakespeare / Dancing Shakespeare

Université Clermont Auvergne, 9-10 novembre 2023

(english version below)



Les recherches sur Shakespeare et la danse sont actuellement en plein développement sur le plan international[1]. Les moments dansés occupent en effet une place importante dans les pièces de Shakespeare, notamment dans les comédies et les tragicomédies. Souvent mentionnés dans le texte, soit par le biais des didascalies, soit dans le discours des personnages, ils renvoient tout à la fois aux danses de cour et aux traditions populaires. L’objectif de ce colloque est de réunir des chercheu.r.se.s issu.e.s de différentes disciplines (études anglophones, arts de la scène, littératures comparées, musicologie, …) afin d’interroger la place de la danse au sein de l’œuvre shakespearienne, mais aussi et surtout, au sein des œuvres qu’elle a pu susciter : ballets, ballets intercalaires (insérés dans un opéra), comédies musicales, scène de danse dans des créations ou adaptations shakespeariennes – qu’il s’agisse d’œuvres cinématographiques, de pantomimes ou, plus directement, de mises en scène de pièces shakespeariennes.



On pourra ainsi s’interroger sur les manières dont la danse, art silencieux où seul le corps parle, prend le relai de la parole verbale dans les pièces de Shakespeare, mais également sur les créations qui font figurer des moments dansés qui reconstruisent des danses de l’époque Early Modern sur des scènes contemporaines, et sur le discours produit ainsi par cette mise en perspective historique. A l’inverse, on pourra s’interroger sur les productions théâtrales qui intègrent de la danse contemporaine ou danse-théâtre, dans la veine du Tanztheater.



Nous invitons également des contributions qui interrogent la manière de danser Shakespeare : au-delà de la question de la transposition narrative d’une pièce de théâtre au ballet, on explorera les modalités de la traduction intermédiale du texte écrit au mouvement dansé. Comment traduire un pentamètre iambique en danse ? Comment peuvent se danser la prosodie shakespearienne, le réseau métaphorique, les jeux de mots ? Quels sont les enjeux du passage d’un texte écrit et joué sur scène à un texte dansé ? Si de nombreuses adaptations existent dans le répertoire classique, qu’en est-il des mises en scène qui mêlent danse et cirque, ou danse et théâtre, poussant parfois le mouvement jusqu’à un degré élevé d’abstraction ?



Les contribut.eur.rice.s sont invité.e.s à proposer des éclairages sur la sociologie de la danse, l’intermédialité, l’histoire de la danse et des adaptations shakespeariennes, les liens entre texte-danse, musique-danse, opéra-danse ou danse et pantomime, l’histoire du théâtre et de l’opéra, les humanités médicales et le rapport au corps à la fois dans les pièces de Shakespeare et ses adaptations dansées (on pense par exemple à la folie d’Ophélie, la mélancolie d’Hamlet ou au Roi Lear). Nous encourageons également les contribut.eur.rice.s à proposer des formats autres que ceux des communications universitaires classiques : performance, vidéo, communication dansée, …



Le colloque se tiendra à l'université Clermont Auvergne les 9-10 novembre 2023. Les propositions (300 mots maximum) accompagnées d’une courte notice biographique sont à envoyer à Adeline Chevrier-Bosseau (adeline.chevrier-bosseau@sorbonne-universite.fr ) et Gaëlle Loisel (gaelle.loisel@uca.fr ) avant le 28 février 2023.



Les réponses seront transmises aux participant.e.s à partir du 17 mars 2023.





Bibliographie sélective / selective bibliography



Baskervill, Charles Read. The Elizabethan Jig and Related Song Drama. New York: Dover Publications, 1929, 1965.

Brissenden, Alan. Shakespeare and the Dance. Atlantic Highlands, NJ: Humanities Press, 1981, 2001.

Chevrier-Bosseau, Adeline (dir.), Dancing Shakespeare in Europe: Silent eloquence, the body and the Space(s) of play, Cahiers Élisabéthains: A Journal of English Renaissance Studies, vol. 102, no 1, 2020.

Ciambella, Fabio, Dance Lexicon in Shakespeare and His Contemporary: A Corpus-based Approach. London and New York: Routledge, 2021.

Cohen, Selma Jeanne, ed. International Encyclopedia of Dance: A Project of Dance Perspectives Foundation, Inc. 6 vols. New York: Oxford University Press, 1998.

“Great Britain: English Traditional Dance” by Theresa Jill Buckland, vol. 3, pp. 238-243.

“Great Britain: Theatrical Dance, 1460-1660” by Alan Brisssenden, vol. 3, pp. 251-253.

“Jig” by James E. Morrison, vol. 3, pp. 607-608.

“Morris Dance” by John Forrest, vol. 4, pp. 473-475.

“Renaissance Dance Technique” by Ingrid Brainard, vol. 5, pp. 336-340.

“Romeo and Juliet” by Rita Felciano, vol. 5, pp. 392-399.

Daye, Anne, comp. A Lively Shape of Dauncing: Dances of Shakespeare’s Time. Salisbury, Wiltshire: Dolmetsch Historical Dance Society, 1994.

Dessen, Alan, and Leslie Thomson. A Dictionary of Stage Directions in English Drama, 1580-1642. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 1999.

Graham, Arthur, Shakespeare in Opera, Ballet, Orchestral Music and Song : an Introduction to Music Inspired by the Bard, Lewiston, Queeston, Lampeter, Edwin Mellen Press, 1997.

Hoskins, Jim. The Dances of Shakespeare. New York: Routledge, 2005.

Howard, Camille Cole. The Staging of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet as a Ballet. San Francisco: Mellen Research UP, 1992.

Howard, Skiles. The Politics of Courtly Dancing in Early Modern England. Amherst: Amherst University of Massachusetts Press, 1998.

Hudler, Melissa. “The Rhetoric of Statis, Gesture, and Dance in Renaissance Literature.” PhD diss., Anglia Ruskin University, 2014.

Isenberg, Nancy. “Ballet.” In The Cambridge Guide to the Worlds of Shakespeare, vol. II. General editor, Bruce Smith, pp. 1819-1827. New York and Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2016.

Kellermann, Jonas. Dramaturgies of Love in Romeo and Juliet: Word, Music, and Dance. New York: Routledge, 2021.

Kendall, G. Yvonne. “Translating Shakespearean Plays: Dance as Rhetorical Device.” Tennessee Philological Bulletin, Vol LIII (2016): 42-62.

Klett, Elizabeth. Choreographing Shakespeare: Dance Adaptations of the Plays and Poems. New York, Routledge, 2019.

McCulloch, Lynsey. “Shakespeare and Dance.” Literature Compass 13, no. 2 (2016): 69-78.

McCulloch, Lynsey and Brandon Shaw, eds. The Oxford Handbook of Shakespeare and Dance. Oxford: Oxford UP, 2019.

Pyron, Mary Virginia. “‘Sundry Measures’: Dance in Renaissance Comedy.” PhD diss., Vanderbilt University, 1987.

Steele, M. S. Plays & Masques at Court during the Reigns of Elizabeth, James and Charles. New York: Russell & Russell, 1926, 1968.

Weddle-Mulholland, Katona Dail. “A study of the metaphorical language of Renaissance dance in four of Shakespeare’s comedies: Love’s Labor’s Lost, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Much Ado About Nothing, and The Tempest.” PhD diss., Central Missouri State University, 1999.

West, William. “When is the Jig Up—and What is it Up To?”, in Locating the Queen’s Men, 1583-1603: Material Practices and Conditions of Playing. Edited by Helen Ostovich, Holger Schott Syme, Andrew Griffin. Farnham, Surrey: Ashgate, 2009.



Comité scientifique / Scientific Committee

Catherine Treilhou-Balaudé, professeure à l’Université Sorbonne-nouvelle - Paris 3

Sophie Chiari, professeure à l’Université Clermont Auvergne

Line Cottegnies, professeure à Sorbonne Université

Charlotte Coffin, maîtresse de conférences à l’Université Paris-Est Créteil

Julie Vatain, maîtresse de conférences à Sorbonne Université

Aloysia Rousseau, maîtresse de conférences à Sorbonne Université







International Conference: “Dancing Shakespeare”

Research on Shakespeare and Dance is taking a more prominent place in the academic landscape[2]. Indeed, dance (in the form of court dances, metaphor or popular tradition) appears often in Shakespeare’s plays, especially in the comedies and tragicomedies, either through direct mention in the text, stage directions, or in the characters’ discourse. The aim of this conference is to bring together scholars across the disciplines (English literature, culture and history of the Early Modern era, other literatures, performance studies, comparative literature, musicology, …) to interrogate the place of dance in Shakespeare’s works and the interactions between Shakespeare and dance and subsequent productions featuring dance – in films, pantomimes, ballets, operas, musicals, and other forms of performance.



We invite participants to consider the ways dance, as a silent art where only the body speaks, can take over from verbal speech in Shakespeare’s plays, and / or in productions which reconstruct Early Modern dances on contemporary stages, and what type of discourse this historical choreographic rendition consequently entails. Conversely, the question of theatre performances which integrate contemporary dance or Tanztheater can also be raised.



Participants are also encouraged to consider how Shakespeare can be danced, from a technical point of view: beyond the question of the narrative transposition of a theatre play to a ballet stage, it would be interesting to wonder how exactly the intermedial translation from a written text to dance occurs, through questions like how does one dance an iambic pentameter? How can Shakespearean prosody be embodied in dance? What about metaphors and puns? If many ballet adaptations have become canonical in the classical repertory, what about productions involving other dance styles, like Tanztheater, circus dance, or performances which sometimes feature extremely abstract movement?



Contributors are invited to propose papers from various academic perspectives, such as the sociology of dance, intermediality, dance history and history of Shakespearean adaptations, connections between text and dance, music and dance, opera and dance, pantomime, history of the theatre and/or opera, medical humanities and the relation to the body in Shakespeare’s plays and in their dance adaptations (for example, through representations of the madness of Ophelia, Hamlet’s melancholy, or King Lear). We also invite contributors to consider submitting non-traditional academic papers and performance-based research (video, performance, performed and/or danced papers, …)



The conference will take place at the University of Clermont Auvergne on November 9-10, 2023. Please send abstracts (up to 300 words) and a short bio (150-200 words) to both Adeline Chevrier-Bosseau (adeline.chevrier-bosseau@sorbonne-universite.fr ) and Gaëlle Loisel (gaelle.loisel@uca.fr ) by February 28, 2023.



Notifications of acceptance will be sent by March 17, 2023.



[1] Voir notamment les travaux dirigés par Lynsey McCulloch and Brandon Shaw (eds.), The Oxford Handbook of Shakespeare and Dance, Oxford, Oxford UP, 2019 ; Elizabeth Klett, Choreographing Shakespeare: Dance Adaptations of the Plays and Poems. New York, Routledge, 2019 ; Adeline Chevrier-Bosseau (dir.), Dancing Shakespeare in Europe: Silent eloquence, the body and the Space(s) of play, Cahiers Élisabéthains: A Journal of English Renaissance Studies, vol. 102, no 1, 2020.



[2] See for example recent publications like Lynsey McCulloch and Brandon Shaw (eds.), The Oxford Handbook of Shakespeare and Dance, Oxford, Oxford UP, 2019; Elizabeth Klett, Choreographing Shakespeare: Dance Adaptations of the Plays and Poems. New York, Routledge, 2019; Adeline Chevrier-Bosseau (ed.), Dancing Shakespeare in Europe: Silent eloquence, the body and the Space(s) of play, Cahiers Élisabéthains: A Journal of English Renaissance Studies, vol. 102, no 1, 2020.