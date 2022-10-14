Solitudes/Multitudes, 18th-21st centuries (University of Wisconson-Madison)

In the framework of the International Symposium



SOLITUDES/MULTITUDES,

18TH – 21ST CENTURIES

Madison, October 14-15, 2022





The Department of French and Italian at University of Wisconson-Madison presents two virtual keynote lectures:



Daniel Desormeaux (Johns Hopkins University)

"The Solitude of a Nation: Post-Revolutionary Haiti.”

Friday, October 14 - 11:30 am-12:45 pm (CST)

Register here:



https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMkfuCsrDwvHNRXNkW_xuyaz3JmcfUZPpyr





Ziad Elmarsafy (King’s College London)

"The Loneliest People in the World: Racism and Slavery in

Contemporary Gulf Arabic Fiction.”

Saturday, October 15 - 9:30 am-10:45 am (CST)

Register here:



https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqcu6grj8tEt2NxonIwHft_6GHmxtAOgUd



Attendance is free and open to the public.



This event is possible thanks to financial support from the UW-Madison Anonymous Fund and to our co-sponsors: Center for Interdisciplinary French Studies, Center for Humanities, Center for Visual Culture, Center for European Studies; Department of English; Department of History; Department of Philosophy; Department of Political Science; Institute for Research in the Humanities; Middle Eastern Studies Program.