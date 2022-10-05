Live Performance and Video games. Appropriations, Inspirations and Mutual Transfers (on line)

Live Performance and Video games



Appropriations, Inspirations and Mutual Transfers



5, 6 and 7th of October 2022



International Online Symposium





Narrative strategies, immersion, interaction, identification, multimodality, characters and the relationship between physical and virtual worlds: the fields of investigation concerning the complex relationship between live performance and video games are numerous and compound. This symposium will bring together specialists in the field and will provide an overview of research into this relationship.



FREE REGISTRATION : https://zhdk.zoom.us/meeting/register/u5MsdeCorTsoH9HNvkU0MCODWTb5hdJw1_w5#/registration



Organisers



Réjane Dreifuss (ZHDK, Zurich University of the Arts, Switzerland)

Simon Hagemann (CREM, Center for Research on Mediation, University of Lorraine, France)

Izabella Pluta (CET, Centre d’études théâtrales, University of Lausanne, Switzerland)

in collaboration with Théo Arnulf (University Paris 8, France)



Experts



Ágnes Bakk (Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design, Hungary)



Réjane Dreifuss (ZHDK, Zurich University of the Arts, Switzerland)



Laurent Di Filippo (Crem, University of Lorraine, France)



Douglas Eacho (Center for Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies, University of Toronto, Canada)



Georges Gagneré (Inrev, Université Paris 8, France)



Simon Hagemann (CREM, University of Lorraine, France)



Marleena Huuhka (Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Sciences, Tampere University, Finland)



David Javet (Gamelab, Université of Lausanne, Switzerland)



Cédric Plessiet (Inrev, University Paris 8, France)



Izabella Pluta (CET, Université of Lausanne, Switzerland)



Hélène Sellier (The Seed Crew, France)



Host (online)



Institute for the Performing Arts and Film, Zürcher Hochschule der Künste (Switzerland)



In cooperation with



INREV, Université Paris 8 (France)



CREM, Université de Lorraine (France)



GameLab UNIL-EPFL, Université de Lausanne, Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (Switzerland)



Association Theatre in Progress (Switzerland)

—



October 5



Time (UTC+2h)



13:45-14:00 Registration Zoom



14:00-14:05 Welcome address, Anton Rey (Institute for the Performing Arts and Film, ZHdK)



14:05-14:15 Introduction, Izabella Pluta (University of Lausanne) / Réjane Dreifuss (Zurich University of Arts) / Simon Hagemann (University of Lorraine) / Théo Arnulf (University Paris 8)



14:15-15:00 Britta Neitzel (University of Düsseldorf): Performances in Videogames



15:00-16:30 Theater and Video Games: mutual appropriation.



Fanny Barnabé/Sacha Bernard (University of Liège) : Spectacularization of Play in Live-Streaming Speedrun Marathons: From Performativity to Mediation



Cason Murphy (Iowa State University) : No Longer “Merely Players”: Porting the Elements of Theatre into Video Gaming



Jacques Ghoul-Samson, Jean-Michel Denizart (University of Toulon): To stream, a performance between YouTube and television



16:30-17:15 Mike Sell (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) : Yes, But . . . : On Performance and Videogames



October 6



Time (UTC+2h)



13:45-14:00 Registration Zoom



14:00-14:45 Miguel Sicart (IT University Copenhagen) : Playing Bits: Play and Performance With Computational Agents



14:45-16:45 Game World, Real Life: learning tools.



Chair : Mike Sell (Indiana University of Pennsylvania)



Isabelle Starkier (University of Evry) : Differences of Games: When theatre encounters escapegames in video conferencing



Diane Dufort (Catholic University of the West) : Serious Alternate Reality Games: towards a design framework



Chris Berchild (Indiana State University): Video Games and their Place in Live Theatrical Pedagogy



Julien Feyt (University Jean-Monnet-Saint-Etienne): Repeat After Me : Performance between gamification and cartography



16:45-17:45 ROUNDTABLE : Theatre artists and game designers : creativity and interplay



Mia Consalvo (Concordia University, Montreal)



Susanne Kennedy (theatre artist)



Michael Goodchild (theatre artist, RGB Project)



Mary Flanagan (artist and game designer, Dartmouth College, New Hampshire)



October 7



Time (UTC+2h)



13:45-14:00 Registration Zoom



14:00-14:45 Larry Switzky (University of Toronto) : Who (and What) Performs in Video Game Theatre?



14:45-16:15 Digital technologies : new challenges for theatermakers.



Georges Gagneré (University Paris 8): Directing avatars in live performances



Aria Giacona (University of Houston): Virtual Mask : Isekai as Performance



Victor Inisan (University of Rennes 2): Unreal Engine in the theater : new challenges for the lighting designer



16:15-17:00 Margarete Jahrmann (University of Applied Arts, Vienna) : Ludic Performances in Hybrid Assemblages



17:00-17:45 Josephine Machon (Middlesex University) with Munotida Chinyanga (Middlesex University) : ‘It’s (not) only a game’… some game-changing potentials of game-based theatre



17:45 Closing words.