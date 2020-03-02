Besançon

Journée d’étude :

Vous la connaissez, non?

Le stand up aujourd’hui: interaction, circulation, hybridation

Le Centre de recherches interdisciplinaires et transculturelles (CRIT) organise une journée d’étude consacrée aux spectacles et comiques stand up, le 17 juin 2020 à la Faculté de lettres, Université Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Besançon.

La stand up comedy, qui s'est affirmée comme pratique artistique dans la première moitié du XXème siècle (Double 2017, 2018), a acquis une notoriété croissante au cours des dernières décennies. La réinvention, dans le récent Joker, du plus célèbre “méchant” de la culture populaire sous les traits d’un comedian, atteste de la popularité du spectacle de stand up, par-delà les frontières et les codes culturels.

Cette journée d'étude se propose d'examiner le stand up sous toutes ses facettes, de ses origines à ses modulations contemporaines, en l'étudiant à la fois comme forme narrative et discursive, industrie culturelle et phénomène social.

Axe 1 : Le stand up comme forme narrative et discursive.

Le stand up a souvent été caractérisé par le rapport direct, et parfois symétrique, établi entre le comedian et son public. Si, comme l'écrit Sophie Quirk « Le stand up n'est pas un monologue, mais une conversation » (2015, 13), comment penser cette forme d'interaction participative ? Quelles formes langagières structurent le stand up, établissant par exemple les frontières entre les séquences narratives, ou les accompagnant de commentaires réflexifs ?

Le stand up interroge également l'identité de l’interprète : comment celui-ci mobilise-t-il ses caractéristiques biographiques ou physiques pour construire sa persona? Que se passe-t-il lorsque les « frontières entre l'humoriste et le personnage se brouille[nt] ?» (Pillet, 2011, 8).

Se posent aussi des questions liées à la création. Comment s’écrit un spectacle de stand up, selon quels codes narratifs ou discursifs ? Est-il vrai, comme le dit Limon (2000, 13) que « le stand up ne requiert ni intrigue, ni conclusion, ni objectif » ? Comment le stand up se positionne-t-il par rapport à la dramaturgie classique (Gousset, 2011) ?

Comment cette forme ouverte vient-elle s'agencer avec des formes narratives plus codifiées, comme le film de fiction (Lenny, Bob Fosse, 1974, Man on the Moon, Milos Forman 1999 ; Joker, Todd Phillips, 2019) ; ou le roman (La Possibilité d'une île, Michel Houellebecq, 2005 ; Un cheval entre dans un bar, David Grossman, 2015) ?

Axe 2 : Économie et industrie du stand up

Quelle est la place du stand up et quelle est sa spécificité au sein des industries culturelles et des formes spectaculaires ? Peut-on opposer un stand up commercial et un stand up indépendant ? (Paré, 2015 ; Quirk 2018).

Cartographie et itinéraires : quels lieux pour le stand up (comme par exemple les strip clubs où officiait Lenny Bruce aux États-Unis, la chaîne de salles « Jongleurs » en Grande-Bretagne, ou le « Jamel Comedy Club » en France) et comment ces derniers sont-ils nés et se sont-ils organisés? Quelles carrières pour les comedians ? Qui sont, plus largement, les acteurs du stand up, des créateurs aux diffuseurs ?

Propriété et droits d'auteurs, cadres et enjeux juridiques : à qui appartient le matériau comique ? Où situer la limite entre plagiat et influence ?

Axe 3 : Le stand up comme phénomène culturel

Comment circule le stand up ? Où a-t-il émergé, et pour quelles raisons ? Certaines traditions culturelles s’y prêtent-elles mieux que d'autres ?

Comment le stand up s'inscrit-il dans la longue tradition d'utilisation du rire comme outil de déconstruction des conventions et de transgression des tabous ?

Quelles formes de censure le stand up a-t-il dû subir (chasse aux mots-tabous, aux sous-entendus, polémiques, spectacles interdits, batailles juridiques) ?

Stand up et politique : quelles formes de politisation pour le stand up ? Comment le clivage droite-gauche s'y manifeste-t-il (Quirk, 2018) ? En quoi l'avènement de la politique des minorités et la fin de la domination masculine au sein du stand up ont-elles fait évoluer la forme même du spectacle (Quemener, 2011) ?

English version

Have you heard it before? Stand up today: interaction, circulation, hybridity

The Center for Interdisciplinary and Transcultural Research (CRIT) at Burgundy-Franche-Comté University, Besançon, France, is organizing a study day devoted to stand up comedy and stand up comedians. It will take place on 17 June 2020.

After establishing itself as a specific artistic stage practice in the first half of the twentieth century (Double, 2017, 2018), stand up comedy has become increasingly well known over the last few decades. This popularity, and its cross-cultural recognition is clearly reflected in the recent film Joker, which gives one of popular culture’s best-known “baddies” a backstory as a stand up performer.

This event will be an opportunity to examine stand up in all its various manifestations, embracing both its origins and its current incarnations. We propose a three-pronged approach, looking at stand up as an artistic and narrative form, a cultural industry, and a cultural phenomenon.

Theme 1: Stand up as an artistic and discursive form

Stand up has often been characterized by the direct, sometimes symmetric relationship it creates between comedian and audience. If, as Sophie Quirk has it, ‘Stand up is not a monologue, but a conversation’ (2015, 13), how can this type of interaction be analyzed? What forms of language structure stand up, for instance in marking the boundaries between narratives, or introducing commentary on that narrative?

Stand up also throws up issues around the comedian’s identity: how do stand up performers establish and exploit their persona or stage identity; how do they use elements such as their physical features or their biography? What happens when the ‘boundaries between the humorist and the character become blurred’ (Pillet 2011).

What creative processes come into play in the production of stand up comedy? How is a show written, and what discursive and narrative codes does it call on? Is it true, as Limon has it (2000, 13), that ‘stand up does not require plot, closure or point’ ? How do stand up acts compare to more established forms of narration and staging (Gousset 2011)?

How does this open-ended artform come to be incorporated into other more codified narrative structures, such as the feature film (Bob Fosse, Lenny, 1974, Milos Forman, Man on the Moon, 1999; Todd Phillips, Joker, 2019) or the novel (Michel Houellebecq, The Possibility of an Island 2005; David Grossman, A Horse goes into a Bar, 2015)?

Theme 2: Stand up as an industry

What position does stand up occupy among cultural industries, and in the area of stage performance? Can commercial and independent stand up be distinguished? (Paré 2015, Quirk 2018).

How do stand up venues come into being, and how are they organized (such as the strip clubs where Lenny Bruce started his US career, “Jongleurs” in the UK, or the “Jamel Comedy Club” in France)? What career paths do comedians follow? What actors are involved in the stand up scene: producers of material, promoters, etc.?

Intellectual property and copyright: who does comic material belong to? What legal frameworks and issues need to be considered? Where is the boundary between plagiary and inspiration?

Area 3: Stand up as a cultural phenomenon

How does stand up material circulate? In what contexts has it come into being, and for what reasons? Does it thrive better in certain cultural traditions?

What role has stand up played in the long tradition of using laughter to pick apart conventions, or violate taboos?

What forms of censorship has stand up had to... stand up to? (proscription of taboo words or of double entendre, banned shows, legal battles, polemics).

Stand up and politics. How is stand up politicized, and how is the right-left polarization articulated (Quirk 2018)? How has the arrival of identity politics, or the end of the domination of male comedians impacted the forms of the stand up show itself (Quemener 2011)?

Bibliographie/Bibliography.

Blau Herbert, « Receding into Illusion: Alienation, the Audience, Technique, Anatomy » New German Critique 47,1989.

Boutang, Adrienne, 2011 « Man on the moon, de Milos Forman. Portrait du stand-up comedian en martyr », in Pillet, 2011.

Defays, Jean-Marc, « Prolégomènes à l’étude du monologue », in Pillet, 2011.

Double, Oliver, The origin of the term ‘stand-up comedy’ Comedy Studies 8, 2017.

Double, Oliver, The origin of the term ‘stand-up comedy’ – update, Comedy Studies 9, 2018.

Double, Olly, « “Stand Up Comedy: Who's the person we see on Stage?” Open Lecture », 2015. Consultable ici : https://youtu.be/4C8n2xzILJ4

Gousset, Philippe, « Le sketch sur rien », in Pillet, 2011.

Limon, John, Stand-Up Comedy in Theory, or, Abjection in America. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2000.

Paré, Christelle, L'industrie du spectacle d'humour francophone du Québec contemporain : industrie culturelle et territorialité. Thèse de doctorat en études urbaines. Québec, Université du Québec, 2015.

Pillet, Elisabeth, dir., et Introduction, Amuseurs Publics : le sketch comique. (Numéro thématique.) Humoresques 33, 2011.

Quemener, Nelly, « Qui est ce je qui nous fait rire? », in Pillet, 2011.

Quirk, Sophie, Why Stand-up Matters: How Comedians Manipulate and Influence. London: Bloomsbury, 2015.

Quirk, Sophie, The politics of British stand-up comedy: The new alternative. Cham: Palgrave, 2018.

Rutter, Jason, Stand-up as interaction: Performance and audience in comedy venues. Thèse de doctorat (PhD), University of Salford,1997.

Œuvres citées / Quoted works.

Fosse, Bob, Lenny. United Artists. 1974

Forman, Milos, Man on the Moon. BBC Films, 1999.

Grossman, David, Un cheval entre dans un bar. Paris : Seuil, 2015.

Houellebecq, Michel, La possibilité d’une île. Paris : Fayard, 2005.

Philipps, Todd, Joker, Warner Bros Pictures, 2019.



Les propositions sont à adresser avant le 4 avril 2020 à

Matthew Pires : matthew.pires@univ-fcomte.fr

Adrienne Boutang : adrienne.boutang@univ-fcomte.fr



