We welcome applications for a 2-year full-time Visiting Assistant Professor of French and Francophone Studies at Williams College, for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. We are seeking candidates whose scholarship and teaching focus on 19th, 20th, and/or 21st-century French and/or Francophone Studies. Candidates should have native or near-native fluency in French, and hold a Ph.D. in French or in Comparative Literature (with a specialization in French Studies).



This 2-year position will begin in Fall 2022 and carries a 2-2 teaching load: each academic year, the visiting colleague will teach 2 sections of French Language

(at either the beginning, intermediate, or advanced levels) and 2 upper-level literature, film, or culture courses (in the candidate's areas of specialization). We are thus seeking outstanding teachers who already have demonstrated experience teaching French language at all levels (beginning, intermediate, and advanced) as well as demonstrated experience (and/or new ideas) for teaching engaging upper-level literature, film, or culture courses that will attract students to their classes.



In their cover letter, candidates should provide evidence of excellence in undergraduate teaching of French Language and of French & Francophone Studies. The cover letter should thus explicitly discuss:



• the candidate’s demonstrated experience teaching all levels of the French language (beginning, intermediate, and advanced).



• the candidate’s experience (and/or ideas) for teaching 3 upper-level courses in French and/or Francophone literature, film, or culture. These 3 upper-level courses should be in the candidate’s areas of specialization and can be courses the candidate has already taught or ideas for courses the candidate would like to design. The cover letter should provide details on engaging titles and content for these 3 upper-level courses.



• the candidate’s experience (and/or ideas) on how to create inclusive classrooms for a diverse group of students.



We anticipate in-person teaching (on campus) in 2022-2024, and a 4-5 day weekly teaching schedule for this position. Interviews will be held via Zoom in mid-March and there will be no campus visit.

Applicants should submit a cover letter, CV, and 3 letters of reference by March 4, 2022 (5PM EST) through Interfolio, using this link:



