Milan, Italy

Œuvres littéraires d’artistes non hommes de lettres



Avant tout que le domaine soit délimité par exclusion : ce numéro en cours d’élaboration de « Poli-Femo » ne s’occupe pas de l’œuvre de cette catégorie d’artistes que sont les auteurs littéraires : poètes, romanciers, conteurs, dramaturges etc. ; il s’occupe plutôt – positivement – de l’œuvre écrite de tous les artistes d’autre espèce, représentants non de la littérature mais des différents autres arts. Un classement rudimentaire qui comprend les arts visuels (peinture, sculpture, etc.), les arts performatifs (musique, danse, théâtre, théâtre musical etc.), les arts constructifs (architecture, design), les arts de la technologie médiale électr(on)ique (photographie, cinéma, art vidéo, émissions dramatiques radiophoniques, etc.) et tous ceux nés plus récemment comme hybrides ou extensions ou torsions des arts traditionnels (art conceptuel, installation, art de la performance, land art, art en ligne, bande dessinée, jeu vidéo etc.)

Durant la dernière phase historique, à partir du modernisme et au-delà, la tendance à déconstruire les codes explicites et implicites du système de la littérature (ou plus amplement de l’écriture) est forte. Y compris les codes relatifs aux genres et à leur classement. Sur le fond créatif, les auteurs sont de plus en plus disposés à transgresser les règles des genres séculaires ou millénaires codifiés, franchissant ou abolissant les frontières – sur des plans différents – entre poésie et prose, entre fiction et diction, entre littérature haute et basse, entre écriture pure et écriture mélangée avec d’autres moyens matériels, etc. Sur le front historique – théorique – critique, les spécialistes reconnaissent de plus en plus la fragilité des catégories de genre consolidées, même dans leur application à l’histoire : raison pour laquelle ces catégories se révèlent non totalement efficaces à rendre compte des phénomènes du passé, sans parler du présent.

Dans un tableau semblable, voulant s’occuper d’un genre textuel ultérieur par rapport à ceux codifiés, il sera opportun de procéder avec précaution. L’écriture des artistes non hommes de lettres ne forme pas un genre unique, séparé, compact ; au contraire, elle prend les formes les plus diverses et constitue un ensemble hétérogène. À l’intérêt manifeste que représentent pour ce numéro les productions de nature plus spécifiquement fictive ou poétique, s’ajoute celui pour d’autres catégories d’écrits d’artistes, telles que, typiquement, le manifeste programmatique ou la présentation de leur propre travail, ou bien l’essai (concernant leur propre art ou aussi les autres arts ou des domaines non artistiques) ou encore la lettre, l’interview, l’article de dimension publicitaire. Une bonne partie de cette production a des ambitions littéraires déclarées ou révèle une intention, bien que non explicite, dans ce sens. C’est précisément cette intention littéraire qui sera l’objet de la recherche de ce numéro de la revue.

Malgré l’hétérogénéité de formes et d’objectifs, l’écriture des artistes non lettrés est une catégorie assez claire et distincte pouvant être l’objet d’une recherche spécifique, qui leur est destinée. Ce domaine d’enquête mérite d’être isolé et focalisé, domaine qui ne semble pas dépourvu d’intérêt scientifique. L’hypothèse de travail est que, sans postuler l’existence d’un (macro) genre « œuvres d’artistes non lettrés » unique et autonome, il est cependant utile, au moins dans une perspective heuristique, de réunir en un seul volume un ensemble d’analyses et d’approfondissements théoriques sur des textes nés d’artistes de différentes origines artistiques, afin de permettre l’apparition de traits représentatifs ou d’éléments communs significatifs inhérents dans ce qu’on appelle le « double talent ». Entre autres, alors qu’il existe de collections d’écrits d’auteurs (parfois en collections éditoriales spécialisées), des approfondissements sur des écrit d’artistes-auteurs, des réflexions sur les écrits d’auteurs appartenant à un seul domaine artistique (les écrits des peintres, les écrits des compositeurs)... ainsi que des analyses ponctuelles sur des exemples significatifs de double talent (voir « Littérature et art », n. 18, 2020) il ne résulte pas que l’étude générale sur les écrits d’artistes, transversale aux différents arts (étude qui sera probablement de nécessité collective et interdisciplinaire) soit déjà solidement fondée, au contraire elle est peut-être à inventer. La question de fond pourrait être la suivante : les interférences inévitables entre les langages artistiques qui caractérisent la production d’artistes non lettrés peuvent-elles être reconduites à une série de traits représentatifs ?

Les écrits des artistes non hommes de lettres (à dire vrai, à propos de ce qui suit, aussi ceux des auteurs de littérature) peuvent être répartis en deux macro-catégories (à la limite évidemment effrangée mais non inconsistante ni tout à fait arbitraire) :

- écrits littéraires appartenant à des genres plus ou moins consolidés, typiquement – mais non exclusivement fictifs, comme par exemple le roman d’un peintre ou la poésie d’un compositeur, etc. ;

- écrits non littéraires, n’appartenant pas à des genres littéraires consolidés et typiquement non fictifs, parmi lesquels par exemple des manifestes, des auto-présentations, des essais, des analyses, des courriers.

Le volume de groupage que le présent appel à contributions stimule sera par conséquent subdivisé en deux sections, concernant respectivement les deux macro-catégories susnommées (sans par ailleurs exclure des contributions qui pourtant les mettent profitablement en discussion).



« Poli-Femo » sollicite donc les chercheurs des différentes disciplines – celles inhérentes à la littérature et celles inhérentes aux autres arts – à proposer des articles orientés vers l’étude de l’écriture, littéraire et non, des artistes non lettrés.

Le thème monographique du numéro pourra être approché de façon absolument libre, mais on suggère déjà ici quelques lignes de recherche parcourables :

- dans l’œuvre d’un même et simple auteur, l’unité ou séparation – génétique et puis effective – entre les produits de son art non littéraire et ceux de l’écriture ;

- également en cas de séparation entre les produits des deux activités distinctes, l’éventuelle interférence de la poétique individuelle de l’artiste dans son art (non littéraire) avec son écriture ;

- la capacité de l’artiste à innover par rapport aux genres d’écriture canoniques ;

- d’éventuelles tendances historiques ou de domaine géographique relatives à la propension de certaines catégories d’artistes à écrire, tant sur leur propre art (textes de poétique, critiques, théoriques, didactiques etc.) que sur un art différent ou sur tout autre chose ;

- l’éventuel impact de la production fictive d’artistes non lettrés sur la littérature contemporaine.

- la question du « double talent » (là où c’est pertinent) affrontée du point de vue théorique ;

- exploration d’affinités/de différences de langages.

*

Les propositions d’étude sur le sujet présentées par ceux qui entendent collaborer au volume seront d’abord examinées par le Comité Scientifique, afin d’assurer la plus grande ampleur des domaines artistiques. On accepte des contributions en italien, en anglais et en français.



À cette fin, la Rédaction propose le calendrier suivant d’échéances : le passage préliminaire et essentiel est l’envoi, à l’adresse redazione.polifemo@iulm.it d’un résumé (min. 10, max. 20 lignes), des mots clés et d’un bref curriculum vitae du candidat, à envoyer avant le 28 février 2022 (date limite) La Rédaction confirmera aux auteurs l’acceptation de leurs contributions d’ici le 15 mars 2022. L’envoi de la contribution est fixé au 15 juin 2022.



Toutes les contributions seront soumises à un processus d’expertise en double aveugle par des pairs.

Le numéro, aux soins de la professeure Laura Brignoli et du Professeur Stefano Lombardi Vallauri, sera publié en décembre 2022.



*

Literary writings of non-literary artists



First of all, let us set the boundaries by means of exclusion: this issue of Poli-Femo does not deal with the work of the category of artists defined as literary authors: writers of poems, novels, short stories, fables, dramas, etc.; rather, it deals - in a positive sense - with the written work of all the other kinds of artists, representing not literature but the many other arts. A rudimentary classification of which might include the visual arts (painting, sculpture, etc.), the performing arts (music, dance, theatre, musical theatre, etc.), the constructive arts (architecture, design), the arts of electr(on)ical media technology (photography, cinema, video art, radio drama, etc.) and all those that have emerged more recently as hybrids or extensions or twists of the traditional arts (conceptual art, installation, performance art, land art, net art, comics, videogames, etc.).



In the most recent historical period, from modernism onwards, there has been a strong tendency to deconstruct the explicit and implicit codes of the system of literature (or, more generally, of writing). Including codes relating to genres and their classification. On the creative front, authors are increasingly inclined to transgress the order of centuries-old or millennia-old codified genres, crossing or abolishing the boundaries - on different planes - between poetry and prose, between fictio and dictio, between high and low literature, between pure writing and writing mixed with other material media, etc. On the historical-theoretical-critical front, scholars increasingly recognise the lability of established categories of genre, even in their application to history: hence, those categories prove to be not entirely effective in accounting for past phenomena, let alone the present.



In such a context, if we want to deal with a textual genre other than codified ones, we should proceed with caution. The writing of non-literary artists does not form a single, separate, compact genre; on the contrary, it takes the most diverse forms and constitutes a heterogeneous whole. Alongside the obvious interest in this issue in production of a more specifically fictional or poetic nature, there is also interest in other categories of artists' writings, such as, typically, manifestos, or the presentation of the artist's own work, or essays (concerning the artist’s own art or even other arts or non-artistic fields), epistles, interviews, or articles with a publicist slant. Much of this production has declared literary ambitions or reveals an intention, albeit not explicit, in this sense. It is precisely this literary intention that will be the object of investigation in this issue of the magazine.



Despite the heterogeneity of forms and objectives, the writing of non-literary artists is a sufficiently clear and distinct category to be the object of a specific, dedicated investigation. It is worth isolating and focusing on this field of investigation, which does not appear to be devoid of scientific interest. The working hypothesis is that, without presupposing the existence of a unique and autonomous (macro)genre of "writings by non-literary artists", it is nonetheless useful, at least from a heuristic perspective, to bring together in a single volume a set of analyses and theoretical studies on texts by artists from different artistic backgrounds in order to allow the emergence of characteristic traits or significant common elements inherent in the so-called "dual talent". Moreover, while there are collections of authors' writings (sometimes in specialised series), in-depth studies on the writings of individual artist-authors, reflections on the writings of authors belonging to individual artistic fields (the writings of painters, the writings of composers...), as well as precise analyses of significant examples of dual talent (cf. "Literature and Art", no. 18, 2020), it does not appear that a general study of artists' writings across the different arts (a study that will presumably have to be collective and interdisciplinary) has already been firmly established, indeed it may almost have to be invented. The basic question could be the following: can the inevitable interferences between artistic languages that characterise the production of non-literary artists be traced back to a series of characteristic traits?



The writings of non-literary artists (actually, with regard to what follows, also those of literary authors) can be divided into two macro-categories (whose boundaries are obviously not rigid, but nor are they inconsistent or entirely arbitrary):



- literary writings, belonging to greater or lesser established genres, typically - but not exclusively - fictional, e.g. a novel by a painter or a poem by a composer, etc.;



- non-literary writings, not belonging to established literary genres and typically nonfictional, including, for example, manifestos, self-presentations, essays, analyses, epistles.



The volume to which this call for papers refers will therefore be subdivided into two sections, respectively concerning the two above-mentioned macro-categories (without excluding contributions that may also profitably challenge them).



"Poli-Femo” therefore invites researchers from various disciplines - those inherent to literature and those inherent to the other arts - to propose articles aimed at studying the literary and non-literary writing of non-literary artists.



The monographic theme of this issue can be approached in a completely free manner, but some suggestions for lines of enquiry may be:



- within the work of the same individual author, the unity or separation - genetic and then actual - between the products of their non-literary art and those of their writing;



- even in the case of separation of the products of the two distinct activities, the possible interference of the artist's individual poetics in their (non-literary) art with their writing;



- the artist's ability to innovate with respect to canonical writing genres;



- any historical or geographical tendencies relating to the propensity of certain categories of artists to write about their own art (poetic, critical, theoretical, didactic texts etc.), about a different art or about something else entirely;



- the possible impact of the fictional production of non-literary artists on contemporary literature;



- the question of 'dual talent' (where relevant) approached from a theoretical point of view;



- exploration of language affinities/differences.



Proposals for study on the subject put forward by those intending to collaborate in the publication will be examined by the Scientific Committee, in order to widen the field of exploration undertaken in this issue of the Magazine. Contributions will be accepted in Italian, English and French.



To this end, the Editorial Board proposes the following deadlines: a preliminary and essential step is to send an abstract (min.10/max.20 lines), keywords and a brief curriculum vitae of the proposer, to redazione.polifemo@iulm.it by 28 February 2022 (absolute deadline). The Editorial Office will confirm to the authors the acceptance of the contributions by 15 March 2022. The deadline for submission of contributions is 15 June 2022.



All contributions will be subject to double blind peer review. The issue, edited by Prof. Laura Brignoli and Prof. Stefano Lombardi Vallauri, will be published in December 2022.

*



Scritti letterari di artisti non letterati



Sia anzitutto delimitato il campo per esclusione: questo numero in elaborazione di «Poli-Femo» non si occupa dell’opera di quella categoria di artisti che sono gli autori letterari: scrittori di poesie, romanzi, racconti, fiabe, drammi ecc.; si occupa bensì – in positivo – dell’opera scritta di tutti gli artisti di altra specie, rappresentanti non della letteratura ma delle diverse altre arti. Una classificazione rudimentale delle quali comprenderà le arti visive (pittura, scultura ecc.), quelle performative (musica, danza, teatro, teatro musicale ecc.), quelle costruttive (architettura, design), le arti della tecnologia mediale elettr(on)ica (fotografia, cinema, videoarte, radiodramma ecc.) e tutte quelle nate più di recente come ibridi o estensioni o torsioni delle arti tradizionali (arte concettuale, installazione, performance art, land art, net art, fumetto, videogame ecc.).



Nell’ultima fase storica, dal modernismo in avanti, è forte la tendenza a decostruire i codici espliciti e impliciti del sistema della letteratura (o latamente della scrittura). Compresi i codici relativi ai generi e alla loro classificazione. Sul fronte creativo, gli autori sono sempre più propensi a trasgredire l’ordinamento dei generi secolari o millenari codificati, varcando o abolendo i confini – su piani diversi – tra poesia e prosa, tra fictio e dictio, tra letteratura alta e bassa, tra scrittura pura e scrittura commista con altri mezzi materiali, ecc. Sul fronte storico-teorico-critico, gli studiosi riconoscono sempre più la labilità delle categorie di genere consolidate, anche nella loro applicazione alla storia: per cui quelle categorie si rivelano non del tutto efficaci a dar conto dei fenomeni del passato, figurarsi del presente.



In un quadro simile, volendo occuparsi di un genere testuale ulteriore rispetto a quelli codificati, sarà opportuno procedere con cautela. La scrittura degli artisti non letterati non forma un genere unico, separato, compatto; al contrario, prende le forme più diverse e costituisce un insieme eterogeneo. All’interesse palese che rappresentano per questo numero le produzioni di natura più specificamente finzionale o poetica, si affianca quello per altre categorie di scritti d’artista, quali, tipicamente, il manifesto programmatico, o la presentazione del proprio lavoro, oppure il saggio (concernente l’arte propria o anche le altre arti o campi non artistici), l’epistola, l’intervista, l’articolo di taglio pubblicistico. Molta di questa produzione ha dichiarate ambizioni letterarie o rivela un’intenzione, pur non esplicita, in questo senso. Sarà proprio tale intenzione letteraria l’oggetto dell’indagine del numero della rivista.



Nonostante l’eterogeneità di forme e obbiettivi, la scrittura degli artisti non letterati è una categoria abbastanza chiara e distinta da poter essere fatta oggetto di un’indagine specifica, dedicata. Merita isolare e focalizzare questo campo d’indagine, che non pare privo d’interesse scientifico. L’ipotesi di lavoro è che, senza postulare l’esistenza di un (macro)genere “scritti di artisti non letterati” unico e autonomo, sia però utile, quanto meno in prospettiva euristica, riunire in un unico volume un insieme di analisi e di approfondimenti teorici su testi scaturiti da artisti di diversa provenienza artistica al fine di permettere l’emersione di tratti caratterizzanti o di elementi comuni significativi insiti nel cosiddetto “doppio talento”. Tra l’altro, mentre esistono raccolte di scritti d’autore (talora in collane editoriali specializzate), approfondimenti su scritti di singoli artisti-autori, riflessioni sugli scritti di autori appartenenti a singoli campi artistici (gli scritti dei pittori, gli scritti dei compositori…), nonché analisi puntuali su esempi significativi di doppio talento (cfr. “Letteratura e arte”, n.18, 2020), non risulta che sia già solidamente fondato, anzi forse è quasi da inventare, lo studio generale sugli scritti d’artista, trasversale alle diverse arti (studio che presumibilmente sarà di necessità collettivo e interdisciplinare). L’interrogativo di fondo potrebbe essere il seguente: le inevitabili interferenze fra i linguaggi artistici che caratterizzano la produzione di artisti non letterati possono essere ricondotte a una serie di tratti caratterizzanti?



Gli scritti degli artisti non letterati (a dire il vero, riguardo a quanto segue, anche quelli degli autori di letteratura) possono essere ripartiti in due macro-categorie (dal confine ovviamente sfrangiato ma non inconsistente né del tutto arbitrario):



- scritti letterari, appartenenti a generi più o meno consolidati, tipicamente – ma non esclusivamente – finzionali, come ad esempio il romanzo di un pittore o la poesia di un compositore ecc.;

- scritti non letterari, non appartenenti a generi letterari consolidati e tipicamente non finzionali, tra cui ad esempio manifesti, autopresentazioni, saggi, analisi, epistolari.

Il volume collettaneo cui la presente call for papers dà abbrivio sarà di conseguenza suddiviso in due sezioni, rispettivamente concernenti le due suddette macro-categorie (senza d’altronde escludere contributi che pure le mettano proficuamente in discussione).



«Poli-Femo» sollecita dunque i ricercatori delle varie discipline – quelle inerenti alla letteratura e quelle inerenti alle altre arti – a proporre articoli rivolti allo studio della scrittura, letteraria e non, degli artisti non letterati.



Il tema monografico del numero potrà essere approcciato in maniera assolutamente libera, ma si suggeriscono già qui alcune linee d’indagine percorribili:



- nell’opera di un medesimo singolo autore, l’unità o separazione – genetica e poi effettiva – fra i prodotti della sua arte non letteraria e quelli della scrittura;

- anche nel caso di separazione fra i prodotti delle due distinte attività, l’eventuale interferenza della poetica individuale dell’artista nella sua arte (non letteraria) con la sua scrittura;

- la capacità dell’artista di innovare rispetto ai generi di scrittura canonici;

- eventuali tendenze storiche o di ambito geografico relative alla propensione di certune categorie d’artista a scrivere, sia sull’arte propria (testi di poetica, critici, teorici, didattici ecc.), sia su un’arte diversa, sia su tutt’altro;

- l’eventuale impatto della produzione finzionale di artisti non letterati sulla letteratura coeva;

- la questione del “doppio talento” (laddove pertinente) affrontata dal punto di vista teorico;

- esplorazione di affinità/differenze di linguaggi.



Le proposte di studio sull’argomento offerte da quanti intendono collaborare al volume verranno vagliate dal Comitato Scientifico, al fine di ampliare l’esplorazione intrapresa in questo numero della Rivista. Si accettano contributi in italiano, inglese e francese.



A tal fine la Redazione propone il seguente calendario di scadenze: passaggio preliminare ed essenziale è l’invio, all’indirizzo redazione.polifemo@iulm.it, di un abstract (min.10/max.20 righe), keywords e di un breve curriculum vitae del proponente, entro il 28 febbraio 2022 (termine ultimo). La Redazione confermerà agli autori l’accettazione dei contributi entro il 15 marzo 2022. La consegna del contributo è fissata al 15 giugno 2022.



Tutti i contributi saranno sottoposti a double blind peer review. Il numero, curato dalla Prof.ssa Laura Brignoli e dal Prof. Stefano Lombardi Vallauri, sarà pubblicato nel dicembre 2022.







