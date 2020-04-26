Travel to, in, and from the Ottoman World and Turkish Republic (Turkish Journal of History / Tarih Dergisi)

Travel to, in, and from the Ottoman World and Turkish Republic

(SPECIAL ISSUE),

Turkish Journal of History (Tarih Dergisi)

Guest Editors :

Prof. Gerald Maclean, University of Exeter

Dr. Metin Ünver, Istanbul University

Deadline: 30 June 2020 (essays)

For this special issue of Tarih Dergisi, the Turkish Journal of History, we invite original research addressing questions arising from travel to, in, and from the Ottoman Empire and Turkish Republic. Essays may focus on the place of travel writing in historiography. They may also address any and all aspects of travel. We particularly welcome studies of travel works in any format – books, manuscripts, letters, diaries, journals, reports, log-books, cartography, web-blogs – by Ottoman, Turkish, Arab, Asiatic and African travellers of any period. Essays need not, however, be restricted to conventional travelogues by individual travellers. We welcome studies concerned with modes of travel (pedestrianism, equestrian travel, trains, cars, planes, boats), and with questions involving mass travel (migrancy, nomadism, deportation).

Reviews of books on relevant topics published in Turkish or English since 2018 of no more than 2,000 words are also invited.

*

Tarih Dergisi, the Turkish Journal of History, is the official publication of Istanbul University Faculty of Letters and is published in June and December of each year. It is an open access publication based on the Budapest Open Access Initiative and is archived online, free of charge, at the journal’s website.

*

Submissions of no more than 8,500 words should not be under consideration for any other publication. They may be written in English or Turkish.

They will be subject to a double-blind peer review and should be submitted electronically in accordance with the guidelines to be found at the Tarih Dergisi website: .

http://dergipark.org.tr/en/pub/iutarih