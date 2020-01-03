"Travel Narratives and Real-Life Fiction"

The Lincoln Humanities Journal, volume 8, Fall 2020

The Lincoln Humanities Journal (ISSN 2474-7726) is requesting article submissions for its 8th special issue, to be published in December 2020, on the topic of Travel Narratives and Real-Life Fiction. Contributors are invited to examine specifically (a) the evolving forms of life-writings (biographies, autobiographies, memoirs, diaries, blogs, etc.) as they pertain to travel; (b) the intersection of fictional and factual travel narratives; and (c) the emotional, economic, socio-political, environmental, physiological, and literary aspects of travel (in reality and in fiction; by land, sea and air; on earth and in outer space). We welcome approaches across a broad range of disciplines such as literature, history, political science, anthropology, religion, popular culture, philosophy, visual arts, and social media. Topics may include but are not limited to:

The concept of travel: historical and philosophical perspectives

Travel writing, Life-writing as genre

Biofiction, biography, autobiography

Travel journalism

Travel in film, theater, literature, and television

The Internet of places: Pictures and videos of other places, cultures, etc.

Modern tourism

Adventure and exploration

Travel for business, pleasure, family reunion, aid work

Travel for education (study abroad, etc.)

Pilgrimage & religious travel

Modes of transportation

Environmental impact of travel

Travel to the moon and beyond; The sci-fi connection and influence

Tourism in international relations (migration, spying, etc.)

Temporary living and/or working abroad (mission, etc.)

Important Dates & Deadlines

Deadline for Full Article Submissions: June 15, 2020

Acceptance Notification: 60 days after submission

Projected Date of Publication: December 2020

Submission Guidelines

Include an abstract of 200-400 words (in MS Word) Include a biographical note of 50-250 words (in MS Word) The article should be 4000-6000 words, including the abstract, the footnotes and the works cited Include the following statement in the cover e-mail: “I solemnly confirm that the attached manuscript has never been published elsewhere, under this, or another title." Include name, professional affiliation, phone number, and email address in the cover e-mail.

Formatting Guidelines

Manuscripts should conform to MLA-style guidelines as detailed in recent editions of MLA Style Manual and Guide to Scholarly Publishing. For an MLA Style Works Cited format overview, please check the following web resource: https://owl.purdue.edu/owl/research_and_citation/mla_style/mla_formatting_and_style_guide/mla_formatting_and_style_guide.html Use font Georgia # 12. The entire article, including the abstract and the indented quotations, should be double-spaced, and in MS Word. The final submission must comply with other formatting guidelines, to be communicated upon notification of acceptance.

Submission & Review Process

Manuscripts should be sent to the editor, Abbes Maazaoui (maazaoui@lincoln.edu) Articles undergo a double blind review and their publication depends on the peer-review process.