CALL FOR PAPERS

TRANSLATION STUDIES: RETROSPECTIVE AND PERSPECTIVE VIEWS,

Academic journal aimed at disseminating

The latest developments in the field of Translation Studies and Translatology, P-ISSN 2065-3514, E-ISSN 2501-0778, edited by the Department of English, Faculty of Letters, “Dunarea de Jos” University of Galati, Romania, with the support of the Doctoral School of Socio-Humanities and the Research Centre Interface Research of the Original and Translated Text – Cognitive and Communicative Dimensions of the Message, invites proposals of original articles, related to the general theme of the journal.

The editors will consider for publication papers which tackle, among others:

- Translation studies;

- Cultural studies;

- Language studies;

- Stylistics/ Poetics and translation;

- Film and drama translation;

- Language for Specific Purposes and Terminology in translation;

- Applied Linguistics;

- Literary translation and/or adaptation.

Please send your proposals (title, abstract and 5 keywords) to neagum@ugal.ro and cdobrota@ugal.ro by July 25th, 2021.

Following preliminary acceptance, authors are expected to send their full-articles by September 30th, 2021.

Every manuscript is single-blind peer-reviewed by two senior researchers or academics.

The authors will be notified of the editorial decision in maximum 20 days. The new issue (24/2021) is scheduled to appear at the end of 2020.

The journal is indexed in CEEEOL, DOAJ, St. Jerome Publishing, Index Copernicus, Fabula, and currently under evaluation by Erih+. Translation Studies provides open access to its peer-reviewed contents through these databases and on the journal’s website, http://www.translation-studies.net. Also, Translation studies appears in print at Casa Cărții de Știință, a renowned publishing house located in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Publication fee (covers the printed volume and European shipping): € 30.