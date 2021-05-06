Berne

Traduction – relation : appel

Artiste.s, traductrice.s/traducteur.s, scientifique.s, seul.e.s ou collectif.ve.s, imaginez que cet appel que vous recevez ici, et que nous avons lancé comme une bouteille à la mer, vous le lisez en traduction. Traduit, nous ne l’avons pas pensé ainsi : nous n’avons pas utilisé le mot « appel » pour vous appeler, et nous n’avons pas dit « bouteille » pour le faire dériver vers vous – et pourtant vous le lisez, et sur le vague entre nous, il y a ceci : une traduction, une relation.

C’est pour baliser ce vague, le penser et y créer, que nous appelons : aborder la traduction ni prioritairement comme texte, ni seulement comme pratique, mais comme forme singulière de relation. Ni mime d’une présence (comme si dans cet appel nous avions d’emblée dit « appel », comme si rien ne restait flottant entre ici et là-bas, comme si la traduction était le pont qui nie la mer), ni fiction d’un échec (comme si le fil était rompu, coulée la bouteille), puisque cet appel d’une autre langue, vous le lisez bel et bien, nous voulons explorer ensemble et entre-deux.

Puisque cette année nous a rendus plus encore désireux.ses de relation et de traduction, nous vous appelons depuis trois îles que nous espérons relier-traduire en archipel :

Première île : Une plateforme d’échanges d’idées, de textes, de documents, pour des discussions distanciées et asynchrones dès cet été. Elle prendra notamment la forme d’un serveur discord (https://discord.gg/PrAUkdFuRN) sur lequel vous pouvez dès à présent intervenir. Partageons –

Deuxième île: un colloque du 6-8 octobre 2021 à Berne : interventions collectives, individuelles, artistiques, scientifiques. Créons –

Troisième île: une publication. Donnons –

Pour chaque île, toutes les formes scientifiques, littéraires, artistiques et traductives, et les interventions individuelles ou collectives, sont possibles. Dans la mesure où elles donnent à penser ou pratiquent la question de la relation traductive, toutes les directions nous intéressent: que les langues ou les images soient en jeu, que les sons interrogent, que les théories pratiquent et que nos pratiques pensent.

Si vous voulez répondre à l’appel, écrivez-nous avec un descriptif de votre intervention et en mentionnant le.s île.s que vous voudriez parcourir.

Vous pouvez également déposer votre proposition sur le serveur discord (https://discord.gg/PrAUkdFuRN).

Nous attendons n'importe quel type de fichier (word, pdf, jpeg, mp4…) d'ici la date du 26.5.2021.

Le choix des propositions se fera en fonction de leur manière d'entrer en relation les unes avec les autres. Vous pouvez demander à être en contact avant de soumettre une proposition, sur la base de quelques mots clefs que vous nous enverrez.

Le comité de pilotage :

Cléa Chopard (clea.chopard@hkb.bfh.ch)

Myriam Suchet (myriam.suchet@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr)

Arno Renken (arno.renken@hkb.bfh.ch)

Christoph Roeber (christoph.roeber@hkb.bfh.ch)

Le projet Traduction – relation est soutenu par le Fonds national suisse de la recherche scientifique FNS.

Haute école des arts de Berne HKB, Recherche, Institut Pratiques et théories des arts, Fellerstrasse 11, 3027 Berne

Übersetzung – Beziehung: Ausschreibung

Künstler·in, Übersetzer·in, Forscher·in, allein oder im Kollektiv – stellen Sie sich vor, dass Sie diese Ausschreibung, die wir losgeschickt haben wie eine Flaschenpost, nicht in der Sprache lesen, in der wir sie geschrieben haben. Wir dachten nicht an „ausschreiben“, als wir sie ausschrieben, hatten keine „Flasche“ auf dem Meer ausgesetzt, die an Ihr Ufer gespült werden sollte – und doch lesen Sie sie: Sie ist übersetzt. Und auf diesem vagen Wagnis der Woge zwischen uns (die keine Waage ist und nichts gegeneinander abwägt) gibt es also in Form der Übersetzung: Beziehung.

Dieses waghalsig wogende Vagabundum zu bebaken, es zu denken und selbst zu machen, dafür schreiben wir aus. Wir wollen uns die Übersetzung vornehmen, aber nicht in erster Linie als Text oder als Praxis, sondern als singuläre Form der Beziehung. Wir verstehen sie nicht als transzendente Präsenz (als hätten wir in der Ausschreibung von Anfang an „Ausschreibung“ geschrieben, und es bliebe nichts auf dem Meer zurück zwischen Hier und Dort, und die Übersetzung sei die Brücke, die das Meer verleugnet), nicht als vermeintliches Scheitern (der Faden gerissen, die Flasche gesunken), denn Sie lesen diese Ausschreibung ja sehr wohl – dieses Geflecht aus Beziehung zwischen Singuläritäten wollen wir zusammen ergründen und erkunden.

Da wir uns mit diesem Jahr im Rücken noch mehr nach Beziehung und Übersetzung sehnen als sonst, rufen wir von drei methodischen Inseln aus, die wir navigierend zu einem Archipel zu verbinden hoffen:

Erste Insel: Eine Plattform zum Austausch von Gedanken, Texten, Dokumenten, für Diskussionen, entfernt und asynchron, ab diesem Sommer. Wir haben dazu eine Discord-Webseite eingerichtet, auf der man ab sofort intervenieren kann: https://discord.gg/PrAUkdFuRN.

Zweite Insel: Eine Tagung vom 6. bis 8. Oktober 2021 in Bern/Berne (Schweiz): kollektive, individuelle, künstlerische, wissenschaftliche Interventionen.

Dritte Insel: Eine Publikation.

Für jede der drei Inseln ist uns jede Form wissenschaftlicher, literarischer, künstlerischer und übersetzender Arbeit, allein oder im Kollektiv, willkommen. Insofern sie die Frage der übersetzerischen Beziehung stellen, praktizieren, zu denken geben, interessieren uns alle Richtungen: ob Spiel von Sprachen und Bildern, ob Befragung mit Ton und Sound, ob Praxis der Theorie oder Denken unserer Praxis.

Bei Interesse senden Sie uns bitte eine kurze Beschreibung Ihrer Intervention und geben an, auf welcher oder welchen Inseln Sie mit uns Station machen möchten.

Sie können Ihre Intervention ebenfalls gleich auf der Discord-Webseite hinterlegen: https://discord.gg/PrAUkdFuRN.

Wir freuen uns auf Beiträge in jedweden Formen und Formaten (Word, PDF, JPEG, MP4, usw.) bis zum 26.05.2021.

Die Auswahl wird auf der Grundlage erfolgen, wie die verschiedenen Vorschläge miteinander in Beziehung kommen können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an das Organisationskomitee:

Cléa Chopard (clea.chopard@hkb.bfh.ch)

Myriam Suchet (myriam.suchet@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr)

Arno Renken (arno.renken@hkb.bfh.ch)

Christoph Roeber (christoph.roeber@hkb.bfh.ch)

Das Projekt Traduction – relation wird gefördert durch den Schweizerischen Nationalfonds SNF.

Hochschule der Künste Bern HKB, Forschung, Institut Praktiken und Theorien der Künste, Fellerstrasse 11, 3027 Bern

Translation—relationship: call for interventions

Artists, translators, researchers—individuals or collectives: imagine that this call, finding you here, which we have sent out like a message in a bottle—imagine that you are reading it in translation. Since it is translated, we didn’t think of the word „call“ when we were calling you, didn’t think of „bottle“ when we sent it your way—and still you are reading it, and in the vague wave, hiding in its ripples, there it is: translation and relationship.

We are issuing this call to fathom and to create this vague, this wave: to discover translation as a singular form of relationship rather than as a mere text or practice. Not so much a pretended presence (as if we had said “call” in the first place, as if there weren’t anything left floating between there and here, as if the translation were the bridge that denies the sea), not an alleged failure (as if the thread were torn, the bottle sunk) since you are actually reading it, this call from another language. We would like to explore this together and in-between.

As this year has made us crave relationships and translation even more, we’d like to call you from three islands which we hope to transrelate into an archipelago.

First island: a platform for the exchange of ideas, texts, and documents for asynchronous and long-distance discussions from this summer onwards. We have set up a website for this purpose: https://discord.gg/PrAUkdFuRN.

Second island: a conference from October 6th to 8th 2021 in Bern, Switzerland, consisting of both collective and individual, both artistic and scholarly interventions.

Third island: a publication.

For every island all kinds of scholarly, literary, artistic, and translative interventions, collective or individual, are welcome. Insofar as they make us consider or perform the relationship in translation, we are open to all kinds of approaches: addressing how languages and images interact, how sound raises questions, how theory is performed or how practice reflects what we do.

If you’d like to answer the call, please send us a description of your project specifying which island(s) you would like to head for.

You can also use the website to submit your proposals: https://discord.gg/PrAUkdFuRN.

We are happy to receive all sorts of files (word, pdf, jpg, mp4, and so on) until the May 26th 2021.

We will make our choice based on how the interventions could relate to each other. If you’d like to pose a question before making a suggestion, please send a member of the committee a note.

Cléa Chopard (clea.chopard@hkb.bfh.ch)

Myriam Suchet (myriam.suchet@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr)

Arno Renken (arno.renken@hkb.bfh.ch)

Christoph Roeber (christoph.roeber@hkb.bfh.ch)

The project Traduction – relation is funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation SNSF.

Bern University of the Arts HKB, Research, Institute Practices and Theories in the Arts, Fellerstrasse 11, 3027 Bern.