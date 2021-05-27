Université Paul Valéry Montpellier 3

Traduction et matérialité / What’s the matter in Translation ?

Conférence internationale bilingue anglais/français

11-14 mai 2022

Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier 3

Organisatrices :

Paola Artero, Marianne Drugeon, Lily Robert-Foley, Julie Sauvage

Date limite d’envoi des propositions de communication : 12 juillet 2021

Retour sur les propositions : 15 octobre 2021

Contact : whatsthematterintranslation@gmail.com

Après les Jeux Olympiques d’été d’Atlanta en 1996, Antoni Muntadas a lancé un travail de traduction en collaboration intitulé On Translation: The Internet Project (OTTIP). Il s’agissait de la traduction d’une seule phrase en anglais vers 22 langues. Cette phrase était : « Communications systems provide the possibility of developing better understanding between people: in what language ? »

Dans un article publié en 2016 sous le titre « Traductions algorithmiques », Rita Raley écrit :

Le projet visionnaire d’OTTIP était une transmission en temps réel d’un.e traducteur.ice à l’autre, chacun.e postant la phrase traduite sur un site internet et la transmettant à la personne suivante dans la chaîne, et le cycle se répétait. Mais souvenons-nous qu’en 1997 le codage des caractères était limité, les programmes de mails et les interfaces internet étaient incapables de lire les caractères autres que romains. Les participant.e.s devaient donc, par défaut, se replier sur des technologies plus anciennes, le fax et le service postal. Ainsi les messages contenant des caractères japonais, arabes ou cyrilliques furent en fin de compte scannés et publiés sous forme d’images. Ceci explique le message d’avertissement à l’attention des visiteurs du site ada’web : « En raison du recours au réseau informatique et à une transmission entre plateformes différentes, le projet nécessite de votre part de l’imagination et une certaine dose de suspension de l’incrédulité. » (Raley 2016, 126, traduction de Marianne Drugeon)

Dans les quelque 25 années qui ont suivi le projet de Muntadas, des traductologues se sont penché.e.s sur la question de la matérialité (Littau, Mitchell, Samoyault), de la « machination » qui désanthroponcentrise désormais la traduction, et de l’agentivité que l’on peut attribuer aux technologies produisant ou reproduisant l’activité textuelle humaine. Ces recherches s’inscrivent dans un tournant plus général des humanités vers la matérialité, accompagné de tournants similaires au sein de la traductologie, vers les études culturelles, les études sur l’identité ou la performativité. C’est au centre de ces multiples tours et retours, voltes et virevoltes, à l’image du Spaghetti Bowl, cet immense échangeur routier de Las Vegas, que viendrait alors se lover le tournant traductif des humanités.

Ce que ce tournant vers la matérialité implique avant tout, c’est que les conditions de production matérielles d’un événement langagier engendrent la manifestation de ce qui vient à en être compris. La nécessité de contextualiser, de déterminer qui s’adresse à qui, l’emporte ainsi sur les décontextualisations abstraites et essentialistes. Cette nécessité impérative de savoir se situer s’impose en premier lieu dans le domaine de la traductologie : c’est l’accès des locuteur.ice.s à la communication et aux supports de transmission qui détermine quelle voix sera entendue, et quelle voix restera inaudible. Or cet accès reste très variable, aussi bien entre différentes langues qu’au sein d’une même sphère linguistique. Cet appel à communication se doit donc, avant tout, de se situer lui-même dans son contexte matériel, celui d’une institution universitaire où sont parlés l’anglais et le français, deux langues dominantes, nationales, coloniales, une institution qui cherche à répondre aux avancées technologiques en matière de traduction, aux conséquences de la crise sanitaire actuelle, et à l’impérialisme technologique que ces circonstances révèlent.

Le français et l’anglais font aussi partie d’une petite élite de langues, entre lesquelles les traducteurs automatiques fournissent des résultats instantanés de très grande qualité, faisant désormais planer sur l’être humain une menace d’obsolescence, réelle ou virtuelle. La nature des bases de données alimentant la traduction automatique fait qu’elle atteint même, entre le français et l’anglais, une qualité inégalée dans les autres paires de langues (Poibeau). Si cela peut expliquer pourquoi le français et l’anglais seront « privilégiés » lors de cette conférence, ce ne fait que renforcer la nécessité de problématiser ce privilège. Comme Rita Raley, Avery Slater, Barbara Cassin et d’autres en ont discuté, l’anglais est la langue du code et de la programmation, et les programmes de traduction automatique l’ont souvent utilisé comme langue-pivot (en traduisant vers et depuis l’anglais pour parvenir à un système d’équivalences entre deux autres langues), lui conférant ainsi le statut d’« Ur-langue ».

Ceci démontre que le « tournant sensible » (Samoyault) en traductologie n’est pas le simple résultat d’une curiosité intellectuelle vaine, mais qu’il trouve en réalité sa source dans un changement fondamental du champ de la traduction, en tant que pratique et que profession. Ce tournant est donc doublement performatif, les outils de la recherche suivant le tournant pris par la technologie. Les chercheurs Michael Cronin et Anthony Pym, entre autres, ont commenté la façon dont les développements récents des technologies de traduction comme les mémoires de traduction, les mémoires résultant de productions participatives, les applications mobiles et les outils de traduction portatifs ont radicalement transformé le travail des traducteur.ice.s ainsi que la façon dont la population mondiale lit et parle des langues en traduction. Mais depuis trois ou quatre ans, les avancées des connaissances sur le réseau de neurones et l’apprentissage profond, par les traducteurs automatiques privés ou gratuits sur internet tels Google Translate, Systran, CSLI, Bing, Promt, Tilde, Baidu et DeepL ont poussé ces transformations à leurs limites. Quelles sont les conséquences pour la traduction et la traductologie du fait que les vieux débats entre sourciers et ciblistes ou fidélité et adaptation (où la matérialité linguistique, sonore et graphique du texte pouvait jouer un rôle prépondérant), se conjuguent désormais à l’intervention de traducteurs automatiques, qui viennent superposer, à l’encodage et au décodage des textes, d’innombrables couches de vectorisation des mots et d’algorithmes inter-corrélés. Les traducteurs automatiques sont-ils à la traduction ce que la photographie fut aux arts visuels, transformant radicalement la façon dont nous concevons la matière et le sens ? Que se passe-t-il aujourd’hui en matière de traduction ? Autrement dit : What is the matter in translation ?

Les propositions de communication pourront s’inscrire dans les axes suivants :

Les effets de la technologie sur la traduction, dans un contexte historique, tel qu’envisagé par Michael Cronin et Karen Littau, ou dans le monde contemporain et à l’avenir (des propositions de science-fiction et de fictocritiques sont les bienvenues). Comment la traduction s’adapte-t-elle et change-t-elle en migrant de la bouche au papier puis au code ? De quelle façon cela nous invite-t-il à repenser l’entremise humaine et non-humaine ?

Les effets de la technologie sur la traduction en tant que pratique et que profession, avec une attention particulière portée aux conditions matérielles de l’acte de traduction et ses ramifications, pour les traducteur.ice.s de textes commerciaux et techniques comme pour les traducteur.ice.s littéraires.

De quelle manière l’affect joue-t-il un rôle dans ces transformations ? Comment les angoisses du.de la traducteur.ice et ses conditions de travail se conjuguent-elles à des facteurs matériels ? Quels en sont les effets sur le corps et le bien-être du traducteur ?

De quelle manière des facteurs matériels relatifs aux questions de genre, race, classe, sexualité etc. jouent-ils un rôle dans ces transformations ? Qu’arrive-t-il lorsque l’on conjugue le matérialisme de chercheuses comme Claudia Jones, Angela Davis et Chela Sandoval à la théorie et à la pratique de la traduction ?

L’humain et les langues humaines dans la technologie de la traduction, l’évolution de leur rôle et de leur définition. Comment les traducteur.ice.s et les agent.e.s textuel.le.s associé.e.s s’adaptent-ils à l’évolution de la culture cyborg et algorithmique ?

Les machines et le langage de la machine dans la technologie de la traduction, l’évolution de leur rôle et de leur définition. Le code est-il une langue ? Nous pensons ici à la critique de l’anglais utilisé comme lingua franca de la technologie.

Les politiques économiques et culturelles de la langue, leur évolution face aux récents développements des technologies de la traduction. Les langues mineures deviennent-elles des espaces privilégiés de résistance, de façon plus significative qu’elles ne l’étaient déjà ? Les problèmes rencontrés lors de la traduction automatique des langues mineures sont-ils les mêmes que pour les langues majeures ?

Comment les normes traductionnelles évoluent-elles ? Comment faire évoluer ou remettre en question le tiercé des nouvelles normes de traduction défini par Avery Slater : « le navigable, le productif et le prédicatif » ?

La façon dont ces changements technologiques engendrent, affectent, réécrivent ou déplacent les vieux débats des études de traduction comme les questions de fidélité, d’autorité, d’originalité, d’exactitude et d’équivalence.

Comment la technologie et le tournant matérialiste nous obligent-ils à repenser les vieilles dichotomies entre le corps et l’esprit, l’oral et l’écrit, alignées sur l’opposition binaire entre le mot-à-mot et la traduction du sens en traductologie ?

Comment les changements traductionnels matérialistes ont-ils affecté notre façon de penser la matérialité de la langue en traduction, dans la lignée du « tournant sensible » (Samoyault) dans les études de traduction ?

Quel est le lien, au sein de la traductologie, entre la matérialité comme héritage marxiste et la poétique qui se concentre sur la matérialité de la langue ?

La matérialité dans les pratiques de traduction féministe, queere et/ou décoloniale.

Comment les questions de matérialité font-elles le lien entre la traduction et la transmédiation ou la traduction intersémiotique, comme dans le contexte de la traduction des images ou de ce qui accompagne des images ?

Comment ces questions s’articulent-elles aux contextes des arts vivants ? Comment la matérialité joue-t-elle dans la traduction pour le cinéma, la télévision ou la scène ? On pourra s’intéresser à la matérialité dans le sous-titrage, le surtitrage, le fansub ou la voix off.

Le rôle de la matérialité dans les pratiques alternatives de traduction « expérimentale » comme celles d’Outranspo, ou encore celles d’auteur.ice.s comme bp Nichol, Erin Mouré, John Cayley, Mónica de la Torre, etc. Quelle est la vision de la matérialité proposée par la pratique de la traducson par exemple ?

En partant de la définition de la traduction par Coldiron comme « acte de faire passer une œuvre dans une langue nouvelle », que cela signifierait-il de traduire de la matière pure, de traduire autre chose que du sens, ou quelque chose qui n’a pas de sens ?

Les cybertraductions, ou les œuvres d’art traductionnelles qui utilisent le numérique et internet, comme Google, les logiciels de reconnaissance vocale, les médias sociaux, la traduction automatique etc.

La conférence explorera également des façons alternatives de faire de la recherche : elle se veut ouverte à la créativité, aux modèles fondés sur la pratique, en partant du principe que les transformations technologiques changent non seulement notre façon de traduire mais aussi notre façon de faire de la recherche, pour nous orienter vers des modèles participatifs qui se concentrent sur les processus. Dans ces conditions, nous acceptons des propositions de participation qui pourront prendre l’une des deux formes suivantes :

Une proposition écrite de 200 mots environ, pour une communication classique de 15-20 minutes (chaque participant.e disposera de 30 minutes, temps d’échange compris).

Une proposition d’atelier de traduction pratique, qui durera entre 1 et 3 heures (merci d’indiquer la durée prévue) consacré à l’exploration des techniques de la traduction expérimentale utilisant la matérialité de la langue ou la technologie de manière originale, et qui recherchent l’innovation pédagogique, créative ou en matière de recherche scientifique. Nous encourageons des propositions qui pensent la traduction dans sa matérialité, en termes de mouvements dans l’espace, en traduisant à un endroit puis en proposant une lecture ou une performance de la traduction produite à un autre endroit par exemple.

La conférence sera enfin l’occasion de s’interroger, tout en conservant le désir de faire de la recherche différemment, sur la pédagogie de la traduction, pour un environnement d’apprentissage émancipateur et démocratique. Les propositions d’atelier prévoyant un travail avec des étudiant.e.s pendant la conférence ou au préalable devront l’indiquer, en précisant si nécessaire le type de public étudiant recherché (se spécialisant en traduction ou étudiant une langue étrangère en particulier).

Nous encourageons également les participant.e.s, en particulier pour les ateliers, à proposer un travail à deux ou en groupe.

Enfin nous encourageons les propositions de travail dans d’autres langues que l’anglais ou le français, en particulier pour les ateliers, sachant que l’anglais et le français resteront les langues principales de communication, si la communication nécessite une compréhension mutuelle.

La conférence donnera lieu à une publication d’une sélection d’articles et de comptes rendus d’ateliers.

*

What’s the matter in Translation? / Traduction et matérialité

Bilingual (at least) French/English symposium 11-14 mai, 2022

Université Paul Valéry Montpellier 3

Organizers:

Paola Artero, Marianne Drugeon, Lily Robert-Foley, Julie Sauvage

Deadline for abstract proposals: July 12th, 2021

Notification of proposal acceptance or refusal: October 15th, 2021

Address email submissions to: whatsthematterintranslation@gmail.com

Following the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta Georgia (USA), Antoni Muntadas launched a work of collaborative translation: On Translation: The Internet Project (OTTIP). The work consisted of the translation into 22 languages of a single English sentence: “Communications systems provide the possibility of developing better understanding between people: in what language?” As Rita Raley writes in a 2016 article on “Algorithmic Translations”:

“The visionary plan for OTTIP was real-time transmission from one translator to another, each posting the translated sentence on the website and passing it along to the next person in the chain, with the entire cycle repeated. As we recall, however, in 1997 there were limitations on character sets, and the inability of e-mail programs and Web interfaces to read non-Roman characters mean that participants had to default to older technologies—fax and the postal system—with for example, messages containing Japanese, Arabic, and Cyrillic characters eventually scanned and published as picture files. Hence the cautionary note for viewers of the ada’web site: ‘Due to computer network and cross-platform transmission [translation], the project may require a little willing suspension of disbelief’.” (Raley 2016: 126)

In the almost 25 years following Muntadas’s project, Translation Studies has turned toward questions of materiality (Littau, Mitchell, Samoyault), de-anthropocentrizing translation machinations, and allowing agency for the technologies that produce and reproduce human textual activity. This follows a much larger turn toward materiality in the humanities, and is also accompanied by a series of other turns in Translation Studies, cultural, performative and identity based, squirming and twisting together like the many turns in the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl, with the translational turn in the humanities looping at its circulatory center.

This turn toward materiality first and foremost implies that the material and technological conditions that produce an event of language engender the performance of what becomes understood by it. The importance of who is speaking to whom and in what context overrides decontextualized abstractions and essentializing. Indeed, the imperative to situate one’s knowledge imposes itself perhaps nowhere more obviously than in Translation Studies, if for no other reason than it is impossible to speak all the languages, and less obviously, because not all speakers of language have equal access to communication and transmission media, engineering the politics of whose voices get heard and whose don’t. This call for papers must then, before attending to other matters, situate itself in its material context, in an academic institution speaking in English and in French, two dominant, national, colonial languages, coping with the technological imperialism relating both to advances in translation technology as well as COVID-19 fallout.

French and English likewise find themselves among an elite group of languages having achieved an extremely high level of speed and quality in machine translation, threatening with the spectre (if not the reality) of human obsolescence. In fact, because of the nature of the databases which ground much machine translation, machine translation between French and English has achieved a level of quality surpassing any other language pair (Poibeau). This points to their privileged status in what Tiphaine Samoyault has called the “war of languages”. And while this explains the “choice” of languages for this event, it also further deepens the need to problematize it. As Rita Raley, Avery Slater, Barbara Cassin and others have pointed out, English is the language of code and programming, and many expressions of machine translation have used English as a hub language, translating diverse languages into and out of English to achieve ‘equivalence’ between two non-English languages, giving it the status of a kind of “Ur-language”.

This points to the fact that the material turn in Translation Studies is no simple product of idle intellectual curiosity. Rather, it is foregrounded by a sea change in the field of translation as a practice and a profession. This makes the turn itself doubly performative as the tools of research turn to cope with technological shifts. Scholars such as Michael Cronin and Anthony Pym have commented upon the ways that recent developments in translation technology such as translation memories, crowdsourced translations, mobile apps or wearable translation devices are radically changing the way translators translate, as well as the relationship of global reading and speaking publics to language in translation. But over the past three or four years, advances in neural networks and deep learning with free online or private machine translators such as Google Translate, Systran, CSLI, Bing, Promt, Tilde, Baidu, and DeepL have pushed these shifts to the brink. What does it mean for translation and translations studies when the debate between word for word and sense for sense translations is conjugated by the uncountable layers of word vectors and interrelated algorithms that go into the process of coding and decoding a text entered into a translation machine? Could machine translation be likened to the advent of photography for the visual arts–changing profoundly the way we conceive of matter and meaning, of what we translate? What is the matter in translation?

This call for a 2022 symposium exploring the connection between Translation and Materiality is thus open to papers on:

- The effect of technology on translation, either in a historical context as Michael Cronin and Karen Littau have done, or in a contemporary or future setting (science-fiction or fictocritical proposals more than welcome). How does translation adapt and change as it migrates across tongue, paper and code? How does this invite us to rethink both human and non-human agency?

- The effect of technology on the act and profession of translation, paying particular attention to the material conditions of how people translate and ramifications for translators, both for translators of technical or commercial texts, as well as for literary translators.

- How does affect play into these changes? How do translator’s anxieties, as well as work conditions conjugate with material factors? What are the effects on translators’ bodies and well-being?

- How do material factors relating to issues of race, class, gender, sexuality etc. play into these changes? What happens when we conjugate the materialism of scholars such as Claudia Jones, Angela Davis, or Chela Sandoval with translation theory and practice?

- The changing role and definition of the human and of human languages in translation technology. How are translators and their associated textual agents adapting to the evolution of cyborg and algorithmic culture?

- The changing role and definition of the machine and machine languages in translation technology. Is code a language? Here we might see critiques of English as the Lingua Franca of technological language.

- The changing politics of language, both economically and culturally, with regard to recent developments in translation technologies. Are minority languages becoming privileged spaces for resistance (to an even greater extent than they were already)? How are the problems of machine translation for minority languages different from those of major languages?

- How are translational norms changing? What might be added or questioned in Avery Slater’s trifecta of new translation norms, “the navigable, the productive and the predicative”?

- The way in which these technological shifts engender, affect, rewrite or displace old debates in Translation Studies such as questions of fidelity, authorship, originality, accuracy and equivalence.

- How does technology and the material turn cause us to rethink old dichotomies of spit and matter, speaking and writing as aligned with sense-for-sense versus word-for-word binaries in translation?

- How have material translational shifts affected our thinking about the materiality of language in translation, such as in terms of what Tiphaine Samoyault has called the “tournant sensible” in Translation Studies?

- What is the link within Translation Studies between materiality as part of a Marxist heritage, materiality as a focus on the way media and technology shape human behavior, and a poetics that focuses on the materiality of language?

- Materiality in feminist, queer and/or decolonial translation practices.

- How do questions of materiality link translation and transmediation or intersemiotic translation, such as in the context of translating images or alongside images.

- How does this relate to performance contexts? How does materiality play into translating for film, television or theatre? Topics relating to the materiality of translating subtitles, surtitles, fansubbing or voice over could be tackled here.

- The role of materiality in alternative practices of “experimental” translation such as those carried about by the Outranspo or by writers such as bp Nichol, Erin Mouré, John Cayley, Mónica de la Torre etc.? What vision of materiality is proposed by a practice such as homophonic translation, for example?

- Keeping to a definition of translation as “the act of putting a work into a new language” (Coldiron), what might it mean to translate pure matter, to translate something other than meaning, or something that has no meaning?

- Cybertranslations, or works of translational art that make use of digital and online media, such as Google, speech recognition software, social media, automatic translation etc.

Proposals for participation may take two forms, as the symposium will likewise explore alternative forms of doing research, opening to creative, practice-based models, under the assumption that these technological shifts are changing both the way we translate and the way we do research, orienting us towards a more process-oriented, participative model.

1. A 200 (approx.) word abstract for a classic conference paper of 15-20 minutes (30-minute time slots for each presenter).

2. Proposals for practical translation workshops, with a duration anywhere from one to three hours (please indicate a proposed timeline in the abstract), exploring experimental translation techniques that use the materiality of language or technology in inhabitual ways, with a view towards creative, research or pedagogical innovation. We encourage proposals for the workshops to think about translation as material in terms of literal movement through space, perhaps translating in one place and then carrying out a reading or performance of the work undertaken in another. For an idea of what kinds of workshops might be proposed, please visit: http://ecrireenmouvement.com/.

A final preoccupation of the symposium relating to the desire to do research differently is the desire to reflect practically on translation pedagogy, emancipating and democratizing the learning environment. Potential workshop leaders open to working with students prior to and/or during the symposium in the organisation and realisation of their workshop should make this known in their proposals, indicating if there is a particular student public they are interested in working with (for example, students studying translation or a particular foreign language).

We likewise encourage communicants, particularly of the workshops, to submit collectively in pairs or groups.

We also urge participants to work with and present on other languages besides English or French, particularly for the workshops, with the knowledge that English and French must by necessity remain the principal languages of comprehension (if comprehension is necessary) during the symposium.

Conference papers and workshop proceedings may be considered following the symposium for subsequent publication.

*

