INHA, 2 rue Vivienne, 75002 Paris

(bibliographie et version anglaise infra / English version below)

journée d’étude du 4 juin 2022, appel pour le 7 mars

Organisation : Dimitri Maillard, ATER en histoire romaine, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne

Comité scientifique : Charles Delattre, Professeur de langue et littérature grecque antique, Université de Lille ; Vincent Ferré, Professeur de littérature générale et comparée, Université Paris Est Créteil ; Isabelle Pantin, Professeure émérite de littérature française du XVIe s., ENS Paris ; Sandra Provini, Maîtresse de conférence en littérature française du XVIe s., Université de Rouen





Antiquitas, « le temps d’autrefois », « ce qui précède » : l’univers du Seigneur des Anneaux de J. R. R. Tolkien (1892-1973) fascine par son apparente historicité et dispose bien d’une antiquité, au sens de passé lointain. Dans l’histoire de ce monde, composée d’une multitude de récits communément désignée sous le nom de Légendaire, la place de la littérature antique a été soulignée de longue date.

Les premières amours de l’auteur, formé à la littérature classique, se ressentent particulièrement dans le Silmarillion : la cité de Gondolin présente de fortes ressemblances avec Troie (Bruce 2012, Pantin 2014), Númenor avec l’Atlantide (Delattre 2007, Kleu 2020) ; mais même la Galadriel de son œuvre phare a été rapprochée de Circé (Delattre 2014). On décèle donc chez lui une connaissance approfondie des auteurs anciens, Virgile bien sûr (Reckford 1974 ; Morse 1986 ; Bruce 2012), mais aussi Plutarque (Libran-Moreno 2005) ou Tacite (Obertino 2006). La liste n’est pas exhaustive et l’inspiration homérique, en particulier, affleure dans les récits des Contes Perdus et du Silmarillion. Quant aux sociétés de son univers, elles sont parfois proches des cultures de l’Antiquité, du côté grec (Williams 2017, 2020) ou romain (Allan 1974, Obertino 2006, Ford 2005, Gallant 2020). Cependant la dispersion de ces comparaisons rend la synthèse de ces apports difficile.

La journée d’étude du 4 juin 2022 ambitionne de porter un nouveau regard sur ce passé fictionnel : peut-on y distinguer des périodes antiques évoquant l’antiquité gréco-romaine ? La question est indissociable d’une dialectique associant Antiquité et Moyen Âge car, dans ses Lettres, Tolkien révèle que le Gondor vécut un Moyen Âge (Lettres, n° 131), ce qui implique une Antiquité… ainsi qu’une Renaissance (de ce point de vue, voir Ford 2005, Hunter 2005). Une époque ancienne est d’ailleurs désignée par l’auteur sous le nom de « Jours Anciens » (Elder Days), qui prennent fin avec le Premier Âge, bien avant les événements du Seigneur des Anneaux. Il y aurait alors plusieurs antiquités tolkieniennes.

L’histoire de la Terre du Milieu constitue elle-même une forme d’antiquité fictive, Tolkien ayant indiqué que nous nous situerions actuellement au 7e Âge, dans la continuité des premiers Âges qui forment le sujet de son œuvre. Au-delà des incohérences premières – comme le paradoxe de l’invention de l’écriture – peut-on envisager un continuum entre la Terre du Milieu et l’Antiquité ? Pour ces questions, l’analyse du corpus tolkiennien dans son ensemble (de l’Histoire de la Terre du Milieu aux Lettres, voire en dehors du Légendaire) sera la bienvenue.

On ne saurait chercher dans l’œuvre une image parfaite de l’antiquité gréco-romaine : il n’en est pas même ainsi pour le Moyen Âge, principale source d’inspiration et qui se confond imparfaitement avec la Terre du Milieu. Il s’agirait dès lors de parler d’un antiquisme, au côté du médiévalisme (sur cette notion, voir Ferré 2000, Carruthers 2007, Ferré 2009, 2010, 2013). L’Antiquité (et non plus la seule littérature classique) pourrait ainsi venir compléter le Moyen Âge dans la lecture de l’œuvre. La journée rejoindra ainsi des problématiques posées ailleurs concernant la réception de l’Antiquité dans la littérature et la culture populaire (Bost-Fiévet et Provini 2014, Besson 2019). Dans ce cadre, la réflexion pourra être enrichie par l’analyse distincte des créations dérivées (illustrations, films ou jeux).

Les propositions de communication (10-20 lignes) sont à envoyer avant le 7 mars 2022 à tolkienantique2022@gmail.com

Tolkien and Antiquity - Antiquities of Middle-earth

Paris, June 4, 2022

Antiquitas, “the time of the past”, “the old days”: the universe of the Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien (1892-1973) fascinates with its apparent historicity and does have an antiquity, in the sense of a distant past. In the history of that world, made of a multitude of tales commonly referred to as the Legendary, the place of ancient literature has long been emphasized.

Initially trained in classical literature, the author’s original interests are particularly felt in the Silmarillion : the city of Gondolin has strong resemblances to Troy (Bruce 2012, Pantin 2014), Númenor with Atlantis (Delattre 2007, Kleu 2020 ); but even the Galadriel of his major work has been compared to Circe (Delattre 2014). We therefore detect in him an in-depth knowledge of ancient authors, Virgil of course (Reckford 1974 ; Morse 1986 ; Bruce 2012), but also Plutarch (Libran-Moreno 2005) or Tacitus (Obertino 2006). The list is not exhaustive, and Homeric inspiration, in particular, is found in the accounts of The Lost Tales and The Silmarillion. As for the societies in his universe, they are sometimes close to the cultures of Antiquity, Greek (Williams 2017, 2020) or Roman (Allan 1974, Obertino 2006, Ford 2005, Gallant 2020). However, the dispersion of these comparisons makes it difficult to synthesize these contributions.

The workshop of June 4, 2022 aims to take a new look at this fictional past : can we identify “antic periods” reminiscent of Greco-Roman antiquity? The question is inseparable from a dialectic associating Antiquity and the Middle Ages, for, in his Letters, Tolkien reveals Gondor lived a Middle Ages (Letters, n ° 131), which implies an Antiquity ... as well as a Renaissance (on this point of view, see Ford 2005, Hunter 2005). An ancient era is referred to by the author as the "Elder Days", which end with the First Age, long before the events of The Lord of the Rings. Can these eras be compared to Greco-Roman antiquity, so that there would be several Tolkienian antiquities?

The history of Middle-earth itself constitutes a form of fictional antiquity, Tolkien having indicated that we are currently in the 7th Age, in the continuity of the Early Ages which form the subject of his work. Beyond the primary inconsistencies – such as the paradox of the historical invention of writing – can we envision a continuum between Middle-earth and Antiquity ? For these questions, the analysis of the Tolkiennian corpus as a whole (from the History of Middle-earth to Letters, even outside of the Legendary) will be welcome.

We do not expect to find a perfect image of Greco-Roman antiquity in the work : it is not even so with the Middle Ages, the main source of inspiration, which imperfectly merges with Middle-earth. It would therefore be a question of speaking of an “antiquism”, alongside “medievalism” (on this notion, see Ferré 2000, Carruthers 2007, Ferré 2009, 2010, 2013). Antiquity (and not only the classical literature) could thus complement the Middle Ages in the reading of the work. The day will thus join issues raised elsewhere concerning the reception of Antiquity in literature and popular culture (Bos-Fiévet and Provini 2014). In this context, talks may lead a separate analysis of the derivative creations (illustrations, films or games).

Communication proposals (10-20 lines) must be sent before March 7h, 2022 to

tolkienantique2022@gmail.com

