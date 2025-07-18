Visible and Invisible Transgressions. WIF26 (James Madison University)

CONFÉRENCE WIF26 @ JMU HARRISONBURG, VA (FRENCH)

Thème de la conférence : Transgressions visibles et invisibles

Nous avons le plaisir d’annoncer l’appel à communications pour notre prochaine conférence Women in French (WIF), qui se tiendra du 7 au 9 mai 2026, sur le thème « Transgressions visibles et invisibles ». Cette conférence vise à explorer les différentes dimensions et implications des transgressions, visibles ou invisibles, à travers divers champs disciplinaires et perspectives.

La transgression est liée à la notion de limite et informe les frontières de ce qui est considéré comme acceptable. Dans son essai « Préface à la transgression », Michel Foucault explore la transgression, son rôle dans la société, et son rapport aux tabous, aux limites et au sacré. Dans son hommage à Georges Bataille, Foucault qualifie la transgression de « geste qui concerne la limite : c’est là, dans la minceur de la ligne, que se manifeste l’éclair de son passage, mais peut-être aussi tout son trajet, son origine même. La ligne qu’elle franchit pourrait bien être tout son espace » (1963). La transgression va au-delà de la simple violation des lois ou des normes ; elle devient un mouvement qui dépasse et complète la limite franchie.

Le thème « Transgressions visibles et invisibles » explore la dynamique des transgressions sous différentes formes et dans divers contextes. Il interroge les actes qui défient les frontières, normes et tabous, à la fois comme « discours publics et cachés » (James Scott, 1990). Il invite ainsi à une réflexion sur la perception, la représentation et la régulation des transgressions. Cette conférence vise à explorer les multiples couches de la transgression et ses perspectives dans les structures sociales et politiques, y compris mais sans s’y limiter aux œuvres artistiques impliquant des dynamiques de pouvoir.

Au-delà des différentes motivations derrière la transgression, plusieurs questions peuvent se poser : la transgression est-elle une forme d’agression ou une réaction ? Peut-elle être synonyme de résistance, de liberté ou de transformation sociale ? Qui définit ce qui est transgressif ? Que signifie transgresser ? Qui fixe les limites, et qui les franchit – en silence ou avec défi ? Comment la transgression peut-elle être représentée ? Quelles sont ses différentes strates ? Quel rôle joue-t-elle dans la dichotomie entre le sacré et le profane ? Quelles en sont les implications pour les individus et les sociétés ? Où se situe la frontière entre les transgressions visibles et invisibles ? Existe-t-il des limites à la transgression ? Peut-elle être déshumanisante, tout comme l’invisibilité, comme en discute Guillaume LeBlanc dans L’invisibilité sociale (2009) ?

Ce thème invite à un dialogue interdisciplinaire autour des multiples formes de transgression – sociale, culturelle, politique, genrée, esthétique, linguistique ou spatiale – et de la manière dont elles sont rendues visibles, effacées, réduites au silence ou invisibilisées.

Nous accueillons les contributions qui interrogent la tension entre normativité et subversion, et les forces qui rendent certains actes ou corps plus visibles ou vulnérables que d’autres.

Exemples de thématiques possibles (liste non exhaustive) :

Censure, résistance et politique de la visibilité

Transgressions de genre et queer

Transgressions en contexte postcolonial et décolonial

Langue, accent, code-switching comme lieux de transgression

Corps et frontières : migration, déplacement et exclusion

Représentations artistiques, littéraires et cinématographiques de l’interdit

Surveillance, opacité et droit à l’invisibilité

Religion, tabous et normes culturelles

Transgressions environnementales et justice climatique

Intersectionnalité et formes croisées de transgression

Nous invitons les propositions de chercheurs, artistes et militant·e·s de divers domaines, notamment la littérature, le cinéma, les études de genre, les études culturelles, l’histoire, la sociologie, la philosophie, etc.

Projet « One Book, One WIF »

En partenariat avec nos collègues de WIF UK, Women in French participe au projet One Book, One WIF, lancé en 2017 par Stephanie Schechner pour promouvoir l’étude d’auteurs francophones peu connus. L’auteur sélectionné pour la conférence 2026 est Rajae Benchemsi pour son roman Lumière d’exil (Marrakech – bio : https://womeninfrench.org/current-selections). Les propositions d’articles ou de panels sur cet auteur et son œuvre sont les bienvenues.

Session spéciale:« Enseigner la transgression/Enseignement et transgression »

Cette session accueille des communications explorant, en théorie et en pratique, les concepts d’« enseigner la transgression » et d’ « enseignement et transgression », dans divers contextes disciplinaires et géographiques, au-delà du champ des études francophones. Enseigner la transgression renvoie à l’enseignement comme acte de libération et de rupture avec les normes, un enseignement critique qui pousse les étudiant·e·s à penser radicalement. Des ouvrages clés incluent Teaching to Transgress de bell hooks, Pédagogie des opprimés de Paulo Freire (1970), et Border Crossings de Henry Giroux (1992). Enseignement et transgression, quant à lui, analyse la manière dont les institutions éducatives provoquent, régulent ou réagissent aux actes transgressifs. Surveiller et punir (Foucault, 1975) et Teaching Positions (Elizabeth Ellsworth, 1997) sont des références importantes.

Thèmes suggérés (liste non exhaustive):

Enseignement comme acte de libération ou de résistance

Pédagogie critique et pratiques pédagogiques radicales

Politique du savoir, autorité et dynamique en salle de classe

Discipline institutionnelle, surveillance et transgression

Pédagogies du risque, du malaise ou du dissentiment

Transgressions des normes institutionnelles

Intersectionnalité et transgression dans l’enseignement

Approches postcoloniales, féministes ou décoloniales de l’enseignement

Études comparées des méthodes d’enseignement

Les propositions peuvent s’appuyer sur des cadres théoriques, des études de cas ou des expériences pédagogiques illustrant ou remettant en question les limites entre enseignement, apprentissage et transgression.

Modalités de soumission :

Les propositions de communications individuelles ou de panels sont acceptées.

Langues acceptées : français et anglais

Longueur du résumé : 250 à 300 mots

Titre de la communication : 100 caractères maximum



Pour les panels :

Une seule personne (modérateur/modératrice ou organisateur·rice) doit soumettre la proposition pour l’ensemble du groupe. Merci de rassembler les informations suivantes à l’avance :

Titre du panel

Résumé général du panel

Nom du ou de la modérateur·rice

Coordonnées, titres des communications, résumés (250–300 mots) et courtes bios (100 mots max) pour chaque participant·e (3 à 5 intervenant·e·s)

Pour soumettre une proposition : veuillez suivre le lien :

https://jmu.questionpro.com/WIF2026.

Coordonnées :

Pour toute question, n’hésitez pas à contacter Dr. Amina Saidou à l’adresse suivante : saidouax@jmu.edu. Nous attendons vos propositions avec impatience !

Dates importantes :

· 19 septembre 2025 : Date limite de soumission des propositions

· 19 décembre 2025 : Notification d’acceptation ou de refus

· 9 janvier 2026 : Date limite pour l’inscription anticipée

· 30 janvier 2026 : Date limite pour l’inscription normale

· 27 février 2026 : Date limite pour l’inscription tardive (en ligne uniquement)

· 27 février 2026 : Les intervenant·es sélectionné·es par le comité scientifique doivent être membres de Women in French à cette date pour pouvoir présenter. Si vous n’êtes pas encore membre, vous pouvez bénéficier d’une adhésion gratuite d’un an. Après acceptation, veuillez contacter Anne Marcoline @ marcoline@uhcl.edu).

· 3 avril 2026 : Date limite pour demander un remboursement en cas de désistement

Organisatrices et Comité de sélection :

Dr. Amina Saidou : saidouax@jmu.edu

Dr. Verónica Dávila Ellis : davilave@jmu.edu

Dr. Yenisei Montes de Oca : montesyx@jmu.edu

WIF26 CONFERENCE @ JMU HARRISONBURG, VA (ENGLISH)

Conference theme: Visible and Invisible Transgressions

We are pleased to announce the call for papers for our upcoming WIF conference to be held May 7–9, 2026, on the theme “Visible and Invisible Transgressions.” This conference seeks to explore the various dimensions and implications of transgressions, both visible and invisible, across a range of disciplines and perspectives.

Transgression is tied to the idea of limitation and informs the boundaries of what is considered acceptable. In his essay “A Preface to Transgression,” Michel Foucault explores the concept of transgression, its role in society, and its relationship to taboos, limits, and the sacred. In his tribute to Georges Bataille, Foucault refers to transgression as “a gesture that concerns the limit: It is there, in this thinness of the line, that the flash of its passage is manifested, but perhaps also its entire trajectory, its very origin. The line it crosses could well be its entire space” (1963). Transgression goes beyond mere violation of laws or norms to becoming a movement that exceeds and complements the limit it crosses.

The conference theme “Visible and Invisible Transgressions” explores the dynamics of transgression in various forms and contexts. It seeks to examine acts that challenge boundaries, norms, and taboos, both as “public and hidden transcripts” (James Scott, 1990). It invites discussions on the perceptions, representations, and regulations of transgression. The conference aims to delve into the different layers of transgression and its prospects in various social and political structures, which include but are not limited to any work of art involving power dynamics.

Beyond the various reasons or motives behind transgression, some questions may arise. Is transgression a type of aggression, or is it reactionary? Can transgression equate to resistance, freedom, or social transformation? What is deemed transgressive? What does it mean to transgress? Who defines the boundaries, and who crosses them, silently or defiantly? How can transgression be displayed? What are the layers of transgression? What role or purpose can transgression play in the dichotomy of the sacred and the profane? What are the implications of these transgressions for individuals and societies? What is the layer between visible and invisible transgressions? Are there limits to transgression? Can transgression be dehumanizing, just like invisibility, as discussed, for example, by Guillaume LeBlanc in L’invisibilité sociale (2009)?

This theme invites interdisciplinary dialogue on the multiple ways in which transgressions – social, cultural, political, gendered, aesthetic, linguistic, or spatial – are made visible, erased, silenced, or rendered invisible. We welcome contributions that interrogate the tension between normativity and subversion, and the forces that make certain acts or bodies more visible or vulnerable than others.

Topics may include but are not limited to:

· Censorship, resistance, and the politics of visibility

· Gender and queer transgressions

· Transgressions in postcolonial and decolonial contexts

· Language, accent, and code-switching as sites of transgression

· Bodies and borders: migration, displacement, and exclusion

· Artistic, literary, and cinematic representations of the forbidden

· Surveillance, opacity, and the right to invisibility

· Religion, taboo, and cultural normativity

· Environmental transgressions and climate justice

· Intersectionality and layered forms of transgression

We welcome abstracts from scholars, artists, and activists across disciplines including literature, film studies, gender studies, cultural studies, history, sociology, philosophy, and more.

« One Book, One WIF » Project:

In partnership with our colleagues at WIF UK, Women in French is participating in the “One Book, One WIF” project. Established in 2017 by Stephanie Schechner, this program promotes the study of little-known French or French-speaking authors. The author selected for the 2026 conference is Rajae Benchemsi for her novel Lumière d’exil (Marrakech - bio https://womeninfrench.org/current-selections). We welcome proposals for papers or panels on this writer and her work.

Special Session: “Teaching Transgression/Teaching and Transgression"

This panel invites papers that explore the concepts of Teaching Transgression and Teaching and Transgression, both in theory and in practice, across regions and fields of study beyond the scope of French/Francophone Studies.

Teaching Transgression refers to teaching as an act of boundary-breaking and liberation, designing courses that deliberately challenge conventional ideas and encourage students to think critically and radically. Key works include bell hooks’ Teaching to Transgress, where teaching is framed as an act of rebellion and freedom; Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed (1970), where critical pedagogy becomes a tool of emancipation; and Henry Giroux’s Border Crossings: Cultural Workers and the Politics of Education (1992), which portrays education as a site for cultural resistance and political struggle. In this sense, teaching invites students to question authority, cross social, political, and cultural boundaries, and imagine new possibilities.

By contrast, Teaching and Transgression considers education and acts of transgression as two related but not necessarily merged phenomena. This approach may involve studying how educational institutions provoke, regulate, or respond to acts of transgression. Michel Foucault’s Discipline and Punish (1975) provides a framework for understanding how schools and institutions discipline behavior through knowledge and power structures. Elizabeth Ellsworth’s Teaching Positions: Difference, Pedagogy, and the Power of Address (1997) further examines how power, race, and identity interact with teaching practices, often revealing moments of transgression within pedagogical spaces.

This session welcomes proposals that include, but are not limited to, the following topics:

· Teaching as an act of liberation or resistance

· Critical pedagogy and radical teaching practices

· The politics of knowledge, authority, and classroom dynamics

· Institutional discipline, surveillance, and transgression

· Pedagogies of discomfort, risk, and dissent

· Discomfort in classrooms

· Transgressing institutional norms

· Intersectionality and transgression in educational settings

· Postcolonial, feminist, or decolonial approaches to teaching transgression

· Comparative studies of teaching methods across disciplines or institutions

Papers may engage theoretical frameworks, offer case studies, or reflect on pedagogical experiences that illustrate or challenge the boundaries between teaching, learning, and transgression.

Submission Guidelines:

We welcome proposals for individual papers or panels.

· Submissions in both languages (French and English) are accepted.

· Length of abstract to be submitted: 250-300 words

· The length of the title of the papers: 100 characters maximum

Note for Panel Submissions:

For panel proposals, only one person, typically the panel organizer and/or moderator, should submit the proposal on behalf of the group. Please collect all required information in advance. The submission form will ask for:

Panel title

Panel overview describing the theme and objectives

Name of moderator

Contact information, paper titles, abstracts (250–300 words), and short bios (max 100 words) for each panelist (min 3, max 5 presenters)

For all submissions, please follow the link: https://jmu.questionpro.com/WIF2026.

Contact Information: For any questions, feel free to contact Dr. Amina Saidou @ saidouax@jmu.edu.

We look forward to receiving your proposals.

Timetable:

· September 19, 2025: submission of proposals

· December 19, 2025: notification of acceptance or rejection.

· January 9, 2026: end date for early registration

· January 30, 2026: normal registration ends

· February 27, 2026: Late registration online

· February 27, 2026: Speakers selected by the Scientific Committee must be members of Women in French before this date in order to present. Also, if you are not a current WIF member, you can get the introductory free one-year membership. Upon acceptance, please contact Anne Marcoline @ marcoline@uhcl.edu)

· April 3rd, 2026: deadline for refund in case of withdrawal

Organizers and Selection Committee:

Dr. Amina Saidou: saidouax@jmu.edu

Dr. Verónica Dávila Ellis : davilave@jmu.edu

Dr. Yenisei Montes de Oca : montesyx@jmu.edu