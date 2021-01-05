Online

The Society for Technology and Philosophy’s 2021

Technological Imaginaries Conference

28-30 June 2021

Technologies are always more than the sum of their mechanical parts. Indeed, tech- nologies are entangled in symbolic forms of a social and cultural nature. Technologies also contribute to the construction of new worldviews and new forms of life. Technological imaginaries are far more than phantasies detached from technological innovation. They are at the heart of innovation itself, of the in- vention as well as of the implementation and use of technology in our societies.

Technological imaginaries are embodied in the technologies themselves, as well as in norms and social and cultural practices. Technological imaginaries are often crystallized in scientific and non-scientific texts, documents, sounds, and images. They are always distributed on an axis that goes from ideology to utopia. At times, they serve to defend and strengthen the social and cultural status quo. At other times, they announce state of affairs that are not yet present – or never will be. In short, the notion of technological imaginaries places technologies within a wider world, made of nature and matter, but also language, images, ideas, institutions, symbols, intuitions, and dreams.

Online Conference Experience

Due to the disruption of COVID-19 the Society for Technology and Philosophy’s 2021 Technological Imaginaries Conference (28-30 June 2021) has been re-imagined and will now be held online. While we would prefer to be able to have a fully in-person conference, this option is no longer viable due to the continuing risks and uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

This early decision reduces uncertainties and provides us with time to design a very positive conference experience by taking advantage of the very best that technology can offer. Benefits of the online format are numerous: reduced cost of attending the conference, an increase of accessibility, new ways of socializing and networking, an “à la carte” ability to easily attend the next presentation in a different virtual room, the ability to experience missed presentations (via temporary access to recordings), and a lower carbon footprint.

The updated conference structure will provide:

Engaging keynote guest presentations with Sheila Jasanoff, Bernadette Bensaude-Vincent, Judith Sutz, Pieter Vermaas, and the career prize winner

Later daily starts to help accommodate researchers wherever their geographic localization

A general presentation outline of a 15-minute presentation with 10 minutes of live Q&A following

Breakout rooms for networking, mentoring, socializing, workshops, etc.

An awards ceremony: celebrating the Lifetime Career Award and the two research paper winners: The Early Career and the Graduate Student winners

New Timeline:

15 Feb: Abstracts for individual presentations and panels due, as well as proposals for breakout rooms activities

1 April: Notification of acceptance

15 April: Papers due for best Early Career paper and best Graduate Student paper (see website for details)

for details) 1 June: Registration deadline, winners of the Early Career and Graduate Student papers notified

28-30 June: The SPT Conference

For detailed conference information, visit: https://lillethics.com/spt-2021/

For information about the Society for Philosophy and Technology, visit: http://www.spt.org/

Direct any questions to: spt2021@univ-catholille.fr