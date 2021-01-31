Actualité | Appels à contribution
The beginnings and ends of democracy: Insurrection, populism, terrorism, and more (MLA 2022, Washington DC)
Information publiée le 31 janvier 2021 par Marc Escola (source : Yann Robert)
Le 20 mars 2021
Washington DC, USA
The Beginnings and Ends of Democracy: Insurrection, Populism, Terrorism, and More
Following the Capitol’s storming, we come to D.C. to explore uniquely eighteenth-century concepts like insurrection, populism, terrorism, nationalism, vandalism, and cult of personality, in literature, history, philosophy, and the arts.
Deadline for submission: March 20, 2021
Please send 400-word abstracts (French or English) to Yann Robert, yrobert@uic.edu.