NUMÉRO 15 – ANNÉE 2021

Sons de Papier : nouvelles perspectives pour l’étude des relations entre musique et littérature

Et publié sous la direction de Claudia Cerulo et Giulia Zoli.

APPEL À CONTRIBUTIONS – VERSION FRANÇAISE

En 2016, le prix Nobel de littérature décerné à Bob Dylan a suscité beaucoup de critiques. Cet exemple emblématique met en lumière le caractère instable d'un domaine d'étude encore controversé : la relation entre la littérature et la musique. L’étude des relations entre littérature et musique est un domaine qui se situe au carrefour de plusieurs disciplines (esthétique, musicologie, critique littéraire) et l'approche théorique diffère selon la perspective que l’'on adopte pour traiter le sujet. Comme l’observe Russi dans son Letteratura e musica (2005) : «chaque effort pour s'orienter dans l'étude des relations entre les deux arts apparaît provisoire, presque infini». La littérature a toujours été en dialogue avec les autres domaines d'expression artistique, créant un réseau de références croisées, d'adaptations et de réécritures qui, au fil du temps, ont enrichi ses thèmes et sa structure. Dans l'histoire de la culture européenne, la musique a tissé des relations particulières tant avec la poésie qu'avec la prose. Dès le Romantisme, les écrivains font de la musique une des pierres angulaires de leur poétique ; il suffit de penser à la musique à programme, à l'importance de la musique dans le développement des Lieder romantiques ou de la poésie symboliste française, des Künstlerromane ou de l'idée wagnérienne de Gesamtkunstwerk. Cependant, c'est entre le XIXe et le XXe siècle que l'on peut constater une véritable contamination des deux arts. Le son et la musique investissent la forme littéraire tenant le rôle de protagonistes de la poétique de certains auteurs tout en participant à la perception dynamique du lecteur. Entre la fin du XIXe siècle et le début du XXe siècle, certaines collaborations marquent le développement des styles et des tendances culturelles (pensons à des exemples fructueux tels que la relation entre Maeterlinck et Debussy, Zweig et Strauss ou celle de Berio avec Sanguineti et Calvino). A partir de l'impact extraordinaire de la Sonate de Vinteuil, la perception du son musical et le thème de l'écoute ont acquis une autonomie expressive de plus en plus large à travers des livres qui font de la musique le centre de l'univers expressif. L'ekphrasis et la citation musicale - qu'elles se réfèrent à une œuvre de fiction comme dans Docteur Faustus de Mann ou réelle comme dans La Nausée de Sartre - ainsi que les bruits du paysage sonore (voir Berlin Alexanderplatz de Döblin ou Les Cahiers de Malte Laurids Brigge de Rilke) sont souvent liés au thème de la mémoire involontaire, conduisant ainsi à penser que les phénomènes sonores ouvrent une nouvelle dimension d'accès à l'inconscient. La musique devient un territoire d'expérimentation et d'hybridation (OuLiPo), une obsession (Quignard), un moyen de développer de multiples talents lorsque les écrivains sont dans le même temps musiciens, musicologues (Carpentier, Baricco, Savinio, Huston) ou mélomanes (Rolland, Schnitzler, Huxley, Woolf, Hornby). La musique envahit également les domaines de la narration graphique (voir Poulet aux prunes de Marjane Satrapi ou les nombreuses biographies graphiques de musiciens qui ont été publiée ces dernières années). Complexe et fascinante est aussi la façon dont la musique s’insère dans l'imaginaire narratif non pas comme un thème, mais comme un instrument stylistique de représentation (Littel, Némirovsky) ; voir l’adaptation dans l’écriture des formes proprement musicales telles que les variations sur un thème (Barthes, Bloch), le Leitmotiv (Mann), la polyphonie (Bachtin) ou le contrepoint (Kundera).

De Barthes à Adorno, de nombreux critiques littéraires du XXe siècle ont consacré des pages célèbres à l'évolution de la littérature et à ses constantes hybridations avec d'autres codes expressifs, soulignant l'importance de plus en plus marquée des changements médiatiques et sociopolitiques dans la culture de masse. Cet aspect s'intensifie actuellement. En effet, nous assistons non seulement à une reconfiguration des genres littéraires, mais aussi à la diffusion progressive de nouvelles pratiques de lecture (livres audio, podcasts) où l'aspect acoustique-sonore est de plus en plus central. A partir des études sur l'intermédialité, au cours du XXe siècle, on a tenté de donner une base théorique aux différentes formes qui peuvent naître du mélange entre la littérature et la musique. Bien que les études de Calvin S. Brown, Werner Wolf et Steven Paul Scher soient toujours considérées comme des bases importantes pour une approche théorique des études musico-littéraires, elles apparaissent aujourd'hui comme une grille qui ne peut plus décrire, dans sa complexité, une réalité en évolution continue dans laquelle la relation entre la littérature et la musique n'est qu'un des divers aspects d'une idée plus large d'interdisciplinarité, de dialogue entre différents savoirs et de transmédialité.

Tout en privilégiant une perspective comparatiste et inter artes, toute approche méthodologique est la bienvenue.

*

Les propositions, rédigées en italien, français ou anglais consistant en un résumé de 500 mots maximum, seront accompagnées d’une bibliographie indicative et d’une notice bio-bibliographique de 150 mots maximum, et devront être envoyées avant le 31 janvier 2021 à l’adresse suivante : redazione.rilune2021@gmail.com

Les expéditeurs sont priés de spécifier leur nom dans l’objet du mail ainsi que dans le document support de la proposition. Les articles pourront être ensuite rédigés en italien, français ou anglais et ne devront pas dépasser 40.000 signes, espaces compris. Les articles seront soumis à une double évaluation anonyme (double-blind peer review).

*

Calendrier

Envoi des propositions : avant le 31 janvier 2021

Notification de l'acceptation des propositions : avant le 14 février 2021

Envoi des articles : avant le 15 mai 2021

Notification de l'acceptation des articles : avant le 30 juin 2021

Envoi de la version finale des articles : avant le 31 août 2021

Publication : novembre 2021

*

CALL FOR PAPERS – ENGLISH VERSION

Number 15th of RILUNE (November 2021) will be dedicated to Literature and Music. Editors in chief: Claudia Cerulo and Giulia Zoli.

Paper Sounds: new perspectives for the study of the relationship between literature and music.

In 2016, the Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to Bob Dylan. This created controversy and brought with it numerous criticisms. This emblematic example sheds light on the fluctuating status of a still problematic field of study: the relationship between literature and music. The study of the relationship between literature and music is a domain that lies at the crossroads of several disciplines (aesthetics, musicology, literary criticism), and the theoretical approach varies according to the perspective one wishes to adopt in dealing with the subject. As Russi notes in the introduction to Letteratura e Musica (2005): ‘any effort to find an order in the relationship between the two arts seems to be provisional, if not endless'. Literature has always been in dialogue with other spheres of artistic expression, creating a network of cross-references, adaptations and rewritings that over time have enriched its themes and structure. In the history of European culture, music had a special relationship with poetry and prose writing. The Romantics had already made music one of the cornerstones of their poetics. One would therefore consider the Program Music; the importance of music for the development of the Romantic Lieder or French Symbolist poetry, the Künstlerromane or Wagner's idea of Gesamtkunstwerk. It is however at the complex junction between the 19th and 20th centuries that we assist a real contamination of the two arts. Sound and music enter literature in the dual role of protagonists of the poetics in the works of several authors and, at the same time, as elements of the reader's perceptive dynamic. Between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, a number of artistic collaborations marked the development of styles and cultural trends. One can think of the productive relationship between Maeterlinck and Debussy, Zweig and Strauss or that of Berio with Sanguineti and Calvino. Since the extraordinary impact of the Vinteuil Sonata, musical-sound perception and the theme of listening have become commonplace processes in literary works, achieving an even greater expressive autonomy with narratives that make music the centre of their expressive universe. The ekphrasis and the musical quotation - whether they refer to a fictional work as in Mann's Doctor Faustus or real as in Sartre's Nausea - as well as the noises of the soundscape (e.g. Döblin in Berlin Alexanderplatz or Rilke in The Notebooks of Malte LauridsBrigge) are doubly intertwined with the theme of involuntary memory. Listening becomes an instrument of knowledge in which sound phenomena open up a new dimension of access to the unconscious. Music becomes a ground for experimentation and hybridization of languages (OuLiPo), an obsession (Quignard), a means of development for multiple talents when writers are also musicians, musicologists (Carpentier, Baricco, Savinio, Huston) or music lovers (Rolland, Schnitzler, Huxley, Woolf, Hornby), and even invade the realms of graphic narrative. A notable example is Marjane Satrapi's Chicken with plums or the proliferation of graphic biographies of musicians in recent years. There are also complex and fascinating ways in which music penetrates the narrative imagination not as a theme, but as a stylistic instrument of representation (Littel, Némirovsky); we think of the adaptation in writing of purely musical forms such as variations on a theme (Barthes, Bloch), the Leitmotive (Mann), polyphony (Bachtin) or counterpoint (Kundera).

From Barthes to Adorno, numerous literary critics of the 20th century have dedicated famous pages to the evolution of literature and its continuous negotiations and hybridization with other expressive codes, thus underlining the growing importance of media and socio-political changes in mass culture. This aspect is intensified in our contemporary world, in which we are witnessing not only a re-adaptation of literary genres, but also the growing diffusion of new reading practices (audiobooks, podcasts) in which the acoustic-sound aspect is increasingly central. Following these studies on intermediality, an attempt was made during the 20th century to give a theoretical basis to the different forms that can arise from the combination of literature and music. Although the studies of Calvin S. Brown, Werner Wolf and Steven Paul Scher are still considered a firm foundation for a theoretical approach to music-literary studies, they seem today to be a reductive grid. These theories seem unable to describe in all its complexity our constantly evolving reality in which the relationship between literature and music is only a manifestation of a broader idea of interdisciplinarity. Although preferring a comparative and inter artes approach, every methodological analysis is welcome.

*

Proposals – in Italian, French or English – should not exceed 500 words and should include a bibliography and a bio-bibliography of no more than 150 words. They should be submitted by January, the 31st 2021 to redazione.rilune2021@gmail.com

Please specify name and surname in the header of the email and the attachment. Contributions should be written in French, Italian or English and must not exceed 40.000 characters (including spaces). All selected articles will be subjected to a procedure of double-blind peer review.

*

Deadlines:

Submission of proposals: by January, the 31st 2021.

Note of acceptance to prospective contributors: by February, the 14th 2021.

Submission of contributions: by May, the 15th 2021.

Note of acceptance of the contributions: by June, the 30th 2021.

Submission of final manuscripts: by August, the 31st 2021.

Publication date: by November, 2021.

*

CALL FOR PAPERS – VERSIONE ITALIANA

Suoni di carta: nuove prospettive per lo studio dei rapporti tra letteratura e musica.

Nel 2016 il premio Nobel per la letteratura conferito a Bob Dylan ha creato scalpore portando con sé numerose critiche. Questo esempio emblematico getta luce sullo statuto fluttuante di un ambito di studi tuttora controverso: i rapporti tra letteratura e musica. Lo studio delle relazioni tra letteratura e musica è un dominio che si situa all’incrocio tra diverse discipline (estetica, musicologia, critica letteraria) e l’approccio teorico cambia a seconda della prospettiva che si vuole adottare per trattare il soggetto. Come nota Russi nell’introduzione a Letteratura e Musica (2005): «ogni tentativo di orientarsi nello studio dei rapporti tra le due arti sembra essere provvisorio, se non addirittura infinito». La letteratura si è da sempre messa in dialogo con le altre sfere dell’espressione artistica, creando una rete di rimandi, adattamenti e riscritture che nel tempo ne hanno arricchito i temi e la struttura. Nella storia della cultura europea la musica ha intessuto rapporti peculiari con la scrittura poetica e in prosa. Si pensi alla musica a programma o all’importanza che la musica ha avuto per lo sviluppo dei Lieder romantici e della poesia simbolista francese, ai Künstlerromane o all’idea wagneriana di Gesamtkunstwerk; tuttavia è nel complesso snodo tra Ottocento e Novecento che si assiste a una vera e propria contaminazione delle due arti. Il suono e la musica entrano nella forma letteraria nel doppio ruolo di protagonisti della poetica di alcuni autori e, allo stesso tempo, come elementi della dinamica percettiva del lettore. Tra la fine dell’Ottocento e l’inizio del Novecento alcuni sodalizi artistici segnano lo sviluppo di stili e tendenze culturali (si pensi ad esempi fruttuosi come il rapporto tra Maeterlinck e Debussy, Zweig e Strauss o quello di Berio con Sanguineti e Calvino). A partire dallo straordinario impatto della Sonata di Vinteuil, la percezione musicale-sonora e il tema dell’ascolto diventano processi più usuali nei testi letterari raggiungendo una sempre più ampia autonomia espressiva con racconti che fanno proprio della musica il centro dell’universo espressivo. L’ekphrasis e la citazione musicale – siano esse riferite ad un’opera di finzione come nel Faust di Mann o reali come nella Nausea di Sartre – così come i rumori del paesaggio sonoro (ad esempio Döblin in Berlin Alexanderplatz o Rilke ne I quaderni di Malte Laurids Brigge) si legano a doppio filo con il tema della memoria involontaria e l’ascolto diventa uno strumento di conoscenza in cui i fenomeni sonori aprono una nuova dimensione di accesso all’inconscio. La musica diviene territorio di sperimentazione e ibridazione tra linguaggi (OuLiPo), ossessione (Quignard), mezzo di sviluppo per talenti multipli nel caso in cui gli scrittori siano anche dei musicisti, musicologi (Carpentier, Baricco, Savinio, Huston) o amatori della musica (Rolland, Schnitzler, Huxley, Woolf, Hornby), fino ad invadere anche i terreni della graphic narrative (si pensi a Poulet aux prunes di Marjane Satrapi o al fiorire negli ultimi anni di biografie grafiche di musicisti). Complessi e affascinanti sono anche i modi in cui la musica penetra nell’immaginario narrativo non come tema, ma come vero e proprio strumento stilistico della rappresentazione (Littel, Némirovsky); si pensi all’adattamento nella scrittura di forme prettamente musicali come le variazioni su tema (Barthes, Bloch), i Leitmotive (Mann), la polifonia (Bachtin) o il contrappunto (Kundera).

Da Barthes ad Adorno, numerosi critici letterari del Novecento hanno dedicato celebri pagine all’evoluzione della letteratura e alle sue continue negoziazioni e ibridazioni con altri codici espressivi facendo emergere l’importanza crescente dei mutamenti mediatici e socio-politici della cultura di massa. Tale aspetto risulta intensificato nella nostra contemporaneità, durante la quale stiamo assistendo non solo a una rifunzionalizzazione dei generi letterari, ma anche alla crescente diffusione di nuove pratiche di lettura (audiolibri, podcast) nelle quali l’aspetto acustico-sonoro risulta sempre più centrale. Sull’onda degli studi sull’intermedialità si è cercato, nel corso del Novecento, di dare una base teorica alle diverse forme che possono sorgere dalla commistione di letteratura e musica. Sebbene gli studi di Calvin S. Brown, Werner Wolf e Steven Paul Scher siano tuttora considerati basi autorevoli per un approccio teorico agli studi musico-letterari, sembrano oggi una griglia riduttiva e non più in grado di raccontare nella sua complessità una realtà in continua evoluzione in cui la relazione tra letteratura e musica non è che uno dei vari aspetti di un’idea più ampia di interdisciplinarità, dialogo tra diversi saperi e trans-medialità.

Pur privilegiando una prospettiva comparatistica e inter artes, qualsiasi approccio metodologico è il benvenuto.

Le proposte, redatte in italiano, francese o inglese e composte da un abstract di massimo 500 parole, dovranno essere accompagnate da una bibliografia indicativa e da una nota bio-bibliografica di massimo 150 parole, e dovranno essere inviate entro il 31 gennaio 2021 al seguente indirizzo: redazione.rilune2021@gmail.com. Si prega di specificare nome e cognome nell'oggetto dell'e-mail e nel documento allegato. Gli articoli potranno poi essere redatti in italiano, francese o inglese e non dovranno superare i 40.000 caratteri, spazi compresi. Saranno sottoposti a una doppia valutazione anonima (double-blind peer review).

*

Calendario

Invio delle proposte: entro il 31 gennaio 2021

Notifica dell'accettazione delle proposte: entro il 14 febbraio 2021

Invio degli articoli: entro il 15 maggio 2021

Notifica dell'accettazione degli articoli: entro il 30 giugno 2021

Invio della versione finale degli articoli: entro il 31 agosto 2021

Pubblicazione: novembre 2021