Écrire face aux images : un regard au singulier (Strasbourg)
Sémainaire « Écrire face aux images : un regard au singulier »
organisé par
Matteo Martelli (Université de Strasbourg, CHER - UR 4376)
et Patrick Werly (Université de Strasbourg, Configurations littéraires - UR 1337).
Séances :
28 janvier 2020
Yannick HAENEL, « Trois efffractions. Grünewald, Caravage, Bacon »
11h - Amphithéâtre du Collège Doctoral Européen
18 février 2020
Patrick WERLY, « Yves Bonnefoy et ' l'inconscient intellectuel ' chez Piero della Francesca et Mirò »
11h - Amphithéâtre Beretz (Nouveau Patio)
17 mars 2020
Gérard TITUS-CARMEL, « En regard »
11h - Amphithéâtre Beretz (Nouveau Patio)
7avril 2020
Jean-Luc NANCY, « Ekphrasis : Vénus et le joueur d'orgue »
11h - Amphithéâtre Beretz (Nouveau Patio)
*
Pour plus d'informations sur le séminaire et les séances : http://cher.unistra.fr/