Revue Nerval, n° 4, 2020, varia
Revue Nerval n° 4, 2020, varia
dirigée par Jean-Nicolas Illouz et Henri Scepi
Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. Revue Nerval, 2020
EAN : 9782406105152
392 p. 49,00 €
Ouverte à toutes les approches critiques, la revue reflète l’actualité des études nervaliennes. Elle s’adresse à tous ceux, chercheurs, lecteurs ou écrivains, que l’œuvre de Nerval intéresse.
Sommaire
Jean-Nicolas Illouz et Henri Scepi
Éditorial / Editorial 13
RÉSONANCES
AUTOUR DE L’ORIENT NERVALIEN
Sarga Moussa
Introduction / Introduction 19
Henri Bonnet
Les Arméniens dans le Voyage en Orient /
The Armenians in Voyage en Orient 31
Ridha Boulaâbi
Les langues orientales dans le Voyage en Orient,
entre confusion et felix culpa /
Oriental languages in Voyage en Orient,
between confusion and felix culpa 45
Annick Gendre
D’un cheminement poïétique, l’île de Roddah /
On a poetic journey, The Island of Roddah 65
Kan Nozaki
Nerval et les paradoxes sur les pyramides /
Nerval and the paradoxes of the pyramids 81
Michael Bernsen
Un nouvel Orphée en Orient. Nerval ou la mise
en question d’un mythe fondateur européen /
A new Orpheus in the Orient. Nerval,
or the questioning of a European founding myth 99
Sarga Moussa
Présence de Nerval dans le Voyage en Égypte de Gautier /
Nerval’s presence in Gautier’s Voyage en Égypte 111
Jessica Desclaux
Nerval, Barrès, d’un Orient l’autre /
Nerval, Barrès, from one Orient to another 125
Daniel Lançon
La Rose de Choubrah. L’expérience nervalienne
selon Gabriel Bounoure, Le Caire (1956-1959) /
The Shubra rose. The Nervalian experience
in the eyes of Gabriel Bounoure, Cairo (1956–1959) 143
RENCONTRES
François Cornilliat
« Du sein des ténèbres muettes »
(ou « séparer les combattants ») /
“From the depths of darkness” (or “separating the fighters”) 159
Claude Mouchard
Lafcadio Hearn, « Note on some French Romantics »
(Life and literature, 1919) /
Lafcadio Hearn’s, “Note on some French Romantics”
(Life and Literature, 1919) 163
Michiko Asahina
Hommage à Yasuo Irisawa. Vibrato /
Tribute to Yasuo Irisawa. Vibrato 167
VARIA
Texte édité par Emmanuel Buron
Gérard de Nerval, « Poètes décriés » (IIe article).
La Tribune romantique, 29 avril 1830, p. 214-236 /
Gérard de Nerval, “Poètes décriés” (IId article).
La Tribune romantique, April 29, 1830 p. 214–236 179
Emmanuel Buron
« Pensée de poésie ». Les « formes de style »
du xvie siècle et la poétique des odelettes de Nerval /
“A thought of poetry”. The “stylistic forms”
of the sixteenth century and the poetics of Nerval’s odelets 205
Dominique Kunz Westerhoff
De l’automatisme des impressions à une contre-épreuve
poétique. Les discours de l’imagination chez Nerval /
From the automation of feelings to a poetic counterchecking.
The discourses of imagination in Nerval’s work 231
Jean-Didier Wagneur
Scènes de la (verte) Bohême /
Scenes of (green) Bohemia 259
Piero Latino
La rose initiatique. De la rose de Dante
et des Fidèles d’Amour à la rose de Nerval /
The initiation rose. From Dante’s rose
and the Fidèles d’Amour to Nerval’s rose 277
Pierre Fleury
Le « doux Franz » et le « doux Gérard ».
Pour une comparaison entre Schubert et Nerval /
“Sweet Franz” and “sweet Gérard”.
Comparing Schubert and Nerval 293
Antoine Piantoni
Nerval solo. Présence nervalienne
dans l’œuvre d’André Hardellet /
Nerval solo. Nerval’s presence in the work
of André Hardellet 315
Caroline Narracci
La déesse sous le voile.
De l’Isis de Nerval à l’Isis de Bonnefoy /
The veiled goddess.
From Nerval’s Isis to Bonnefoy’s Isis 335
Henri Bonnet
« Othys », Sylvie dans la lumière des saisons /
“Othys”, Sylvie in light of the seasons 353
COMPTES RENDUS
ET RÉFLEXIONS CRITIQUES
Filip Kekus, Nerval fantaisiste (Jean-Nicolas Illouz) 371
Année bibliographique 2019 / Works published this year 2019 377
