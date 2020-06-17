Revue Nerval n° 4, 2020, varia

dirigée par Jean-Nicolas Illouz et Henri Scepi

Ouverte à toutes les approches critiques, la revue reflète l’actualité des études nervaliennes. Elle s’adresse à tous ceux, chercheurs, lecteurs ou écrivains, que l’œuvre de Nerval intéresse.

Sommaire

Jean-Nicolas Illouz et Henri Scepi

Éditorial / Editorial 13

RÉSONANCES

AUTOUR DE L’ORIENT NERVALIEN

Sarga Moussa

Introduction / Introduction 19

Henri Bonnet

Les Arméniens dans le Voyage en Orient /

The Armenians in Voyage en Orient 31

Ridha Boulaâbi

Les langues orientales dans le Voyage en Orient,

entre confusion et felix culpa /

Oriental languages in Voyage en Orient,

between confusion and felix culpa 45

Annick Gendre

D’un cheminement poïétique, l’île de Roddah /

On a poetic journey, The Island of Roddah 65

Kan Nozaki

Nerval et les paradoxes sur les pyramides /

Nerval and the paradoxes of the pyramids 81

Michael Bernsen

Un nouvel Orphée en Orient. Nerval ou la mise

en question d’un mythe fondateur européen /

A new Orpheus in the Orient. Nerval,

or the questioning of a European founding myth 99

Sarga Moussa

Présence de Nerval dans le Voyage en Égypte de Gautier /

Nerval’s presence in Gautier’s Voyage en Égypte 111

Jessica Desclaux

Nerval, Barrès, d’un Orient l’autre /

Nerval, Barrès, from one Orient to another 125

Daniel Lançon

La Rose de Choubrah. L’expérience nervalienne

selon Gabriel Bounoure, Le Caire (1956-1959) /

The Shubra rose. The Nervalian experience

in the eyes of Gabriel Bounoure, Cairo (1956–1959) 143

RENCONTRES

François Cornilliat

« Du sein des ténèbres muettes »

(ou « séparer les combattants ») /

“From the depths of darkness” (or “separating the fighters”) 159

Claude Mouchard

Lafcadio Hearn, « Note on some French Romantics »

(Life and literature, 1919) /

Lafcadio Hearn’s, “Note on some French Romantics”

(Life and Literature, 1919) 163

Michiko Asahina

Hommage à Yasuo Irisawa. Vibrato /

Tribute to Yasuo Irisawa. Vibrato 167

VARIA

Texte édité par Emmanuel Buron

Gérard de Nerval, « Poètes décriés » (IIe article).

La Tribune romantique, 29 avril 1830, p. 214-236 /

Gérard de Nerval, “Poètes décriés” (IId article).

La Tribune romantique, April 29, 1830 p. 214–236 179

Emmanuel Buron

« Pensée de poésie ». Les « formes de style »

du xvie siècle et la poétique des odelettes de Nerval /

“A thought of poetry”. The “stylistic forms”

of the sixteenth century and the poetics of Nerval’s odelets 205

Dominique Kunz Westerhoff

De l’automatisme des impressions à une contre-épreuve

poétique. Les discours de l’imagination chez Nerval /

From the automation of feelings to a poetic counterchecking.

The discourses of imagination in Nerval’s work 231

Jean-Didier Wagneur

Scènes de la (verte) Bohême /

Scenes of (green) Bohemia 259

Piero Latino

La rose initiatique. De la rose de Dante

et des Fidèles d’Amour à la rose de Nerval /

The initiation rose. From Dante’s rose

and the Fidèles d’Amour to Nerval’s rose 277

Pierre Fleury

Le « doux Franz » et le « doux Gérard ».

Pour une comparaison entre Schubert et Nerval /

“Sweet Franz” and “sweet Gérard”.

Comparing Schubert and Nerval 293

Antoine Piantoni

Nerval solo. Présence nervalienne

dans l’œuvre d’André Hardellet /

Nerval solo. Nerval’s presence in the work

of André Hardellet 315

Caroline Narracci

La déesse sous le voile.

De l’Isis de Nerval à l’Isis de Bonnefoy /

The veiled goddess.

From Nerval’s Isis to Bonnefoy’s Isis 335

Henri Bonnet

« Othys », Sylvie dans la lumière des saisons /

“Othys”, Sylvie in light of the seasons 353

COMPTES RENDUS

ET RÉFLEXIONS CRITIQUES

Filip Kekus, Nerval fantaisiste (Jean-Nicolas Illouz) 371

Année bibliographique 2019 / Works published this year 2019 377

