Caliban, n° 73 | 2025 : "Conversations avec un fantôme"

Un fantôme existe entre deux mondes, entre deux temps, entre deux états de la matière. En tant qu'il articule ces opposés, il les fait entrer en contact ; mais établit-il pour autant une communication ? Dans nombre de textes littéraires et de spectacles du monde anglophone, les fantômes ne restent pas muets. Converser avec les spectres suppose d’ouvrir l’espace d’une scène où le temps sort de ses gonds, où passé et présent se superposent et où les spectres placent les vivants en position de responsabilité, comme Derrida le souligne dans Spectres de Marx. Ce numéro de Caliban étudie notammentles littératures dites « minoritaires » du monde anglophone, hantées par des éclats ou des filets de voix qui font resurgir des identités opprimées ou des fautes refoulées que la nation n’a pas inscrites dans son histoire officielle. Plus largement, ce recueil d’articles interroge les modalités de l’écriture élégiaque dans la littérature anglophone moderne et contemporaine, en envisageant notamment l’intertextualité ou l’intermédialité comme autant de conversations fantomatiques avec des œuvres antérieures, simultanément présentes et absentes à l’intérieur des textes.

Sommaire

Carline Encarnación and Aurélie GuillainIntroduction [Full text]

Part I: Minority Voices and Spectral Reappearances

Voix minoritaires et résurgences spectrales

Claudine Raynaud“Another kind of dead”: Writing Spectrality in Morrison’s Beloved [Full text]

Stéphanie Eyrolles SuchetConjuring Identity: Spirits in Jesmyn Ward’s Let Us Descend [Full text]

Emeline JouveOn Sugarland d’Aleshea Harris : l’Amérique hantée ou le drame afro-américain [Full text]

Christelle Ha Soon-Lahaye“The hero in a ghost story laughs a nimble laugh” : The Woman Warrior: Memoirs of a Girlhood Among Ghosts ou la réinvention du canon littéraire états-unien chez Maxine Hong Kingston [Full text]

Laura Singeot“Living people couldn’t pop into existence like this”: Conversing with Spirits in Catching Teller Crow by Ambelin and Ezekiel Kwaymullina [Full text]

Stéphanie DurransVoix d’outre-tombe dans la littérature féminine américaine de la fin du xixe siècle : « The Amber Gods » (Harriet Prescott Spofford), « Number 13 » (Elizabeth Stuart Phelps) et « ‘One of Us’ » (Grace Elizabeth King) [Full text]

Part II: Giving a Voice to the Dead: Philosophical and Political Perspectives

Donner la parole aux morts : positionnements philosophiques et politiques

Fabien Desset“Forcing some lone ghost […] to render up the tale of what we are”: The Evolution of Traditional Spectral Talks in Percy Bysshe Shelley’s Work [Full text]

Camille RivoireExpansive Ectoplasms: Demystifying the Ghost Story in The Haunted House [Full text]

Bérengère RiouH.D.’s War Ghosts [Full text]

Part III: Conversations with Ghosts: a Metaphor for Intertextual Dialogues

La conversation avec un fantôme comme métaphore du dialogue intertextuel

Myriam Bellehigue and Jean-Marc Victor« The Comforts of Home » de Flannery O’Connor, ou la voix des autres en soi [Full text]

Héloïse LecomteConversations with a Dearly Departed Ghost in the Poem. “The Unquiet Grave” and Ali Smith’s Artful [Full text]

Jessica Billy-Le Flem« This thin world of ghosts, of outlines, of abstract densities » : l’écriture hantée de Rosamond Lehmann [Full text]

Yasna BozhkovaConversations avec un corbeau : le spectre intertextuel dans Grief Is the Thing with Feathers de Max Porter [Full text]

Anaïs Neumille« I walked in a world of their invention » : conversations spectrales, d’Henry James à Genesis et Kate Bush [Full text]

Recensions

Reviews

Catherine PascalMarguerite Buffet. New Observations on the French Language, with Praises of Illustrious Learned Women, edited and translated by Lynn S. Meskill, New York and Toronto, Iter Press, “The Other Voice in Early Modern Europe: the Toronto Series”, 99, 2023, 139 p. [Full text]

Robert IvermeeMarine Bellégo. Enraciner l’empire : une autre histoire du Jardin botanique de Calcutta (1860-1910). Paris, Muséum national d'histoire naturelle, 2021, 559 p. [Full text]

Marie-Françoise AlamichelLe Roman historique en ses frontières. Isabelle Durand, Pauline Pilote & Patricia Victorin (dir.). Rennes : Presses universitaires de Rennes, 2023. 243 p. [Full text]

Marine GalinéThierry Robin. Polar et émeraude noire. Portrait(s) de l’Irlande à travers le roman policier. Rennes : Presses universitaires de Rennes, 2024, 505 p. [Full text]