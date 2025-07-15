Ranam, n°59/2025 : "The Porosity of Medieval Insular Romance" (dir. Morgan Dickson et Fanny Moghaddassi)

Un focus littéraire et philosophique sur les romans médiévaux anglais, des récits populaires dans lesquels se lisent et s’analysent les transformations du Moyen Âge : celle des corps, des techniques, de la conception de soi et du pouvoir politique.

This volume is dedicated to medieval insular romances, often described as “popular” and which receive less attention than Arthurian texts or canonical authors, such as Gower and Chaucer. It explores the porosity of a genre which has defied scholarly definition and recurrently engages with and challenges limits and boundaries. The different sections of this volume allow for a multi-faceted approach to the thematic, disciplinary and textual porosity of medieval romance. Middle English romances present a sustained interest in transformations of the body whether these relate to the influence of supernatural forces or to the accidents of life. Romances also exist at the crossroads between literature and philosophy (conceptions of the self), politics (constructions of power) and technology (how medieval technologies impacted fiction). They connect different geographical and historical areas, as stories are rewritten and adapted to new contexts, weaving webs of allusion and meaning.

Sous la direction de Morgan Dickson et Fanny Moghaddassi.

SOMMAIRE

Introduction – Morgan Dickson, Fanny Moghaddassi

1. Bodily Porosity

Porous Boundaries Between the Witch Medea and the Fairy Mistress Melusine in Middle English Romance –Caitlin Coxon

The Vagrant Knight. Loving the Stranger in Amis and Amiloun – Emily Dolmans

2. Disciplinary Porosity

Beyond What We Know: On Epistemic Limits in Sir Orfeo – Michael Reid

Beyond the Borders of Materiality: Tristrem and Counsel in Thirteenth-Century England – Aude Martin

Translating Technology in the Middle English Floris and Blauncheflour – Alicia Haniford

3. Textual Porosity

Guy beyond Borders: An Analysis of Guido de Warwick (ALC 414 ms) – Ana Rita Martins

Jehan Wauquelin, Sir Gilbert Hay, and the Medieval Alexander Tradition in the mid-fifteenth century – Valerie Gruenzel

Links and Traces: Remanence in Lay le Freine and The Romance of the Cheuelere Assigne – Martine Yvernault