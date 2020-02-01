Appel à communications

Relating

Congrès annuel de la Société Française des Etudes Ecossaises (SFEEc)

27 et 28 novembre 2020,

Université de Nantes

CRINI : Centre de Recherche sur les Identités Nationales et l’Interculturalité, EA 1162

À l’occasion du vingtième anniversaire de la Société Française d’Etudes Ecossaises, le laboratoire CRINI accueillera en novembre 2020 le congrès annuel de la SFEE. Prenant volontairement le contre-pied d’une actualité britannique et européenne qui porte essentiellement sur les modalités d’une séparation, le congrès sera cette année consacré à la question de la relation.

Les participants seront invités à se pencher sur l’histoire, la nature et le devenir des relations qu’a entretenues, entretient et pourra entretenir l’Ecosse avec ses voisins et partenaires : accords commerciaux, relations internationales, partenariats scientifiques (notamment dans le domaine des énergies renouvelables), culturels et autres qui lient l’Ecosse à ses « amis » européens et non-européens.

Un intérêt tout particulier sera porté aux relations franco-écossaises à travers l’histoire, depuis la Auld Alliance jusqu’à nos jours – et après, car il s’agira également d’interroger la viabilité de ces relations post-Brexit, éventuellement pré- et post-indépendance.

On s’intéressera aussi aux relations qu’entretient l’Ecosse avec les pays qui abritent une forte diaspora écossaise et les nations de l’Arc Atlantique, ainsi qu’aux liens qui unissent ou désunissent les diverses communautés ethniques, linguistiques et religieuses au sein de l’Ecosse.

La relation (amoureuse, amicale, conflictuelle ou autre) étant affaire de mots et d’images autant que d’actes, les intervenants seront invités à traiter de la traduction de ces relations dans et par les arts, en prêtant une attention particulière aux modalités linguistiques et médiatiques de leur expression.

Nous nous pencherons également sur la question de la relation entre auteurs, lecteurs, éditeurs et critiques, que ce soit dans leur correspondance ou dans un contexte plus large, y compris celui des relations entre l’Écosse et le reste du monde. La contribution décisive des penseurs des Lumières écossaises au développement de l’histoire et de la critique littéraires en Europe en fait partie.

On s’interrogera enfin sur les modalités du dialogue entre diverses écoles de pensée et sur les transferts littéraires opérés à partir de grands précurseurs écossais (Macpherson, initiateur de l’ossianisme, Walter Scott, qui ouvrit l’ère du roman historique), mais aussi sur les genres et les formes transmises de l’extérieur, puis adaptées ou transformées en fonction des particularités du contexte national.

Le comité scientifique invite des propositions portant, par exemple, sur les axes suivants :

Ecosse-Angleterre, Ecosse-Irlande, Ecosse-Pays de Galles : quelles relations post-Brexit ?

Ecosse-Europe : positionnement, rupture et continuité

Relations et frontières (géographiques et imaginaires)

Auld Alliance : échanges et contacts historiques, culturels et économiques entre la France et l’Ecosse dans l’histoire, la littérature et les arts visuels

L’Ecosse et le monde anglophone : relations passées, présentes et à venir

La relation Lowlands-Highlands à travers l’histoire

Relations, coopérations et conflits entre les communautés ethniques, linguistiques et religieuses qui composent la société écossaise

Lumières écossaises et relations internationales ; Théorie des Relations de David Hume

Représenter la relation : amour, désamour, amitié et conflit en littérature et dans les arts visuels écossais

Collaborations artistiques et échanges épistolaires

« Relating » : récit, épistolaire, multilinguisme, intermédialités, relations et (nouveaux) médias

…

*

Les propositions de communication (200 mots, 20 min de parole) en français ou en anglais accompagnées d’une courte notice biographique sont à expédier avant le 30 avril 2020 aux adresses suivantes : pierre.carboni@univ-nantes.fr, camille.manfredi@univ-nantes.fr, annie.thiec@univ-nantes.fr

*

Call for papers

Relating

Annual congress of the French Society for Scottish Studies (SFEEc)

27 & 28 November 2020, University of Nantes

CRINI: Centre de Recherche sur les Identités Nationales et l’Interculturalité, EA 1162

On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of its creation, the French Society for Scottish Studies will hold its annual congress at the University of Nantes under the aegis of the CRINI research centre on November 27-28, 2020.

In these challenging times of division and separation, the conference will focus on the notion of “relating”. Participants will be invited to examine the many different types of friendly and less friendly relations that Scotland has formed, promoted and maintained with its neighbouring nations and countries within and without the EU; those include commercial agreements, international and diplomatic relations, scientific partnerships, cooperation in the fields of art and culture…

Of special interest will be the history of the relations between France and Scotland from the Auld Alliance through to the present day – and beyond, for we shall also interrogate the way transatlantic relations might evolve post-Brexit and in the event of Scottish independence.

Special emphasis will also be placed on the relationships between Scotland and its Northern neighbours, as well as with its “global friends” and overseas diasporic populations. On a more local scale, we propose to investigate the ways the various ethnic, linguistic and religious communities that form Scotland’s civil society have related to each other and inter-acted with one another, whether it be through mutualism, competition or otherwise.

Participants are invited to approach the notion of relating as an act of communication and thus to examine how Scottish artists have translated love, friendship or conflict into fiction, poetry, drama and visual arts. What words, languages, forms and media to establish contact with each other, to relate to one’s rivals, peers, loved ones and “true fieres”?

We welcome proposals that aim to explore the relationship between authors, readers, editors and academics, whether in their correspondence or in a wider context, including the way the Scottish Enlightenment contributed to the development of literary history and literary criticism across Europe. Participants are also invited to examine the dialogue between schools of thought, literary transfers (Macpherson’s Ossian cycle, Walter Scott’s historical novel…) and the adaptation and reconfiguration of foreign genre structures and forms for the local context.

The organizers invite proposals that focus on (but are not limited to):

- Scotland-England, Scotland-Ireland, Scotland-Wales: what relations after Brexit?

- Scotland-Europe: the ties that bind, the ties that break

- Relations and borders (both geographical and imaginary)

- The Auld Alliance: historical, cultural and economic contacts, interactions and transfers between Scotland and France through history, in literature and the arts

- Scotland and the Anglosphere: past, present and future relations

- Interactions between the Lowlands and the Highlands through history

- Contact, cooperation and conflict between Scotland’s various ethnic, linguistic and religious communities

- The Scottish Enlightenment and the issue of international relations; David Hume’s Theory of relations

- Representing relations: love, friendship and conflict in literature and the arts

- Artistic cooperation and literary correspondence

- Relating as narrating, multilingualism, intermediality

- Relating in/via the media and social media

- …

Please send a 200-word abstract in English or French along with the author’s short bio-bibliography by 30 April 2020 to the following addresses:

pierre.carboni@univ-nantes.fr, camille.manfredi@univ-nantes.fr, annie.thiec@univ-nantes.fr