Appel à contribution

Regards africains sur la diaspora noire / African perceptions of the black diaspora

Que la diaspora, dans ses représentations de l’origine cherche à établir et maintenir les liens avec la patrie de rêve n’a rien de surprenant car tout porte à penser que le lieu quitté, volontairement ou suivant des contingences politiques, historiques voire naturelles, ne quitte pas le sujet diasporique. Confrontée à une situation de l’entre-deux, son travail de création articule des identités différentes, des cultures qui s’opposent et une mémoire diffuse de l’origine. Mais comment cette origine pense-t-elle et représente-t-elle sa diaspora ? Telle est la question au centre de cet ouvrage collectif, essentiellement consacrée à l’Afrique.

La perception africaine de la diaspora noire suscite des interrogations car, pendant longtemps, les démarches qui ont visé à instaurer le dialogue entre l’Afrique et sa diaspora se sont faites à l’instigation de cette dernière.

Ainsi en est-il des projets de retour d’Africains à la « terre mère » aux XIX et XXe siècles. Sous la houlette de figures de proue telles que Martin Delany et Marcus Garvey, ces entreprises ont marqué l’histoire du nationalisme noir aux États-Unis. Le suivi des relations avec l’Afrique se réalise, par ailleurs, à travers des manifestations culturelles telles que le Kwanzaa[1] dédié, entre autres objectifs, à la célébration de l’héritage africain. Des démarches individuelles, et/ou collectives, visant à découvrir l’Afrique, à y aller en pèlerinage, à en faire le « pays rêvé » se multiplient à travers des mouvements de retours réels ou fictionnels.

En outre, le rêve panafricain né sur le continent américain aux tournants des XIXe et XXe siècles, avec pour objectif, selon St Clair Drake (1993, 453) « d’accroître les contacts culturels entre [les] différentes composantes [du monde noir] et de les unir dans la poursuite d’intérêts communs », a été concrétisé grâce à des initiatives de personnes issues de la diaspora noire. Au nombre des personnalités qui ont conduit les premiers congrès panafricains, on compte, notamment, le Trinidadien Henry S. Williams et l’Africain Américain William E. B. Du Bois.

Cet élan d’une diaspora noire tournée vers l’Afrique trouve, surtout, sa traduction dans la littérature. À travers des récits tels que Racines d’Alex Haley (1977), Un billet d’Avion pour l’Afrique de Maya Angelou (2011) et La maison d’eau (1973) d’Antonio Olinto, transparaît l’attrait irrésistible que le continent des origines, mythifié et longtemps imaginé, exerce sur une part de la population diasporique

Parallèlement à cet engouement pour la terre des ancêtres, on note la récente émergence, du côté de l’Afrique, d’un mouvement inverse. Dans le domaine littéraire se signalent des voix qui traduisent une attention de plus en plus accrue portée aux descendants d’Africains dispersés de par le monde du fait de l’histoire de l’esclavage transatlantique, des clivages sociaux instaurés en Afrique par la conférence de Berlin en 1944, des guerres civiles en Afrique, des problèmes socio-économiques, etc. Tierno Monénembo (dans Pelourinho (1995), Les coqs cubains chantent à minuit (2015)), Léonora Miano (La saison de l’ombre (2013)), Florent Couao-Zotti (Les Fantômes du Brésil (2006)), Kangni Alem (Esclaves (2009) ), etc., illustrent une démarche visant à équilibrer les rapports de l’Afrique et de sa diaspora.

Ces constats fondent la réflexion que nous nous proposons de mener dans cet ouvrage. Celle-ci interroge spécifiquement les discours africains relatifs à cette part d’Afrique « hors de ses murs » dont l’Histoire et les histoires remontent aussi bien à une époque récente (XXe siècle), celle des migrations africaines, qu’à une période plus ancienne (XVIe siècle), celle de la déportation de Noirs outre Atlantique.

Un tel sujet : « Regards africains sur la diaspora » se prête à des approches et domaines de recherches variés ce qui préfigure la nature pluridisciplinaire de l’ouvrage. Dès lors se profilent plusieurs questionnements au nombre desquels :

Comment se traduit réellement sur le continent – au-delà des accords philanthropiques et économiques –, le projet de reconnexion à l’humain, « aux frères et sœurs » déportés outre Atlantique et à ceux qui ont dû partir du continent pour des motifs autres ?

Quelle conscience les Africains ont-ils des expériences historiques et contemporaines vécues par ceux qui sont partis ?

Quel(s) regard(s) porte-t-on sur ceux qui ne sont « plus tout à fait Africains », qui manifestent un attachement au continent et avec lesquels l’on voudrait créer les conditions d’une rencontre fructueuse ?

Quelle est la portée historique, politique voire culturelle réelle de ces exigences de « remembrements identitaires » que suscite en Afrique même, cet intérêt pour la diaspora ?

Comment la littérature, le cinéma, la musique et les autres disciplines des sciences sociales et humaines manifestent-ils ce regard africain ?

Quelles sont les modalités de représentation et de narration de ce besoin de colmater les brèches de l’identité noire ?

Quels peuvent être les enjeux d’une telle démarche aussi bien pour l’Afrique que pour la diaspora ?

Comment les discours sur la mondialisation et l’américanisation du monde participent-ils de cet amour, certes tardif mais fortement vivant, de la diaspora ?

Si des œuvres de création se multiplient, éclairant d’un jour nouveau les processus sociaux de reconfigurations identitaires au cœur de « ces regards », comment alors les évaluer et quels outils épistémologiques convoquer ?

Comment concilier l’appel de l’origine et l’attrait des espaces diasporiques noirs, aujourd’hui, au-delà de la fiction et de la mode d’une époque ?

Loin d’être exhaustives, ces questions sont certaines des pistes que cet ouvrage collectif se propose d’explorer.

*

Références bibliographiques

- BERTHOMIÈRE, William et CHIVALLON, Christine, (sous la direction de), Les diasporas dans le monde contemporain. Un état des lieux, Paris, Pessac, Éditions Karthala et MSHA, 2006.

- CHIVALLON, Christine, La diaspora noire des Amériques. Expériences et théories à partir de la Caraïbe, Paris, CNRS Editions, 2006.

- COHEN, Robin, Global Diasporas. An Introduction, Seattle, UCL Press and University of Washington Press, 1997.

- DRAKE, Saint Clair, « Diaspora Studies and Pan-Africanism », in Joseph Harris (edited by), Global Dimension of African Diaspora, Washington, D.C., Howard University Press, 1993, pp 451-514.

- DUFOIX, Stéphane, Les diasporas, Paris, PUF, QSJ ? 2003.

- GILROY, Paul, L’Atlantique noire. Modernité et double conscience, Paris, Éditions Amsterdam. (Titre original : The Black Atlantic : Modernity and double consciousness. Traduit de l’anglais (États-Unis) par Charlotte Nordmann), 2010.

- GOMA-THETHET, J. E., Histoire des relations entre l’Afrique et sa diaspora, Paris, L’Harmattan, 2012.

-HARRIS, Joseph (edited by), Global Dimension of African Diaspora, Washington, D.C., Howard University Press, 1993.

- MOURA, Jean-Marc, PARIZET, Sylvie, LABORIE, Jean-Claude, Vers une histoire littéraire transatlantique, Paris, Classiques Garnier, 2018.

- MOURA, Jean-Marc/ PORRA Véronique (eds.), L’Atlantique littéraire. Perspectives théoriques sur la constitution d’un espace translinguistique, Hildesheim, Georg Olms Verlag AG, 2015.

*

Comité scientifique :

Marie-Rose Abomo-Maurin (Université de Yaoundé I), Clément Akassi (Howard University), Mohamed Camara (Howard University ), Mbaye Cham ( Howard University), Adama Coulibaly (Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny), Perpétue Dah ( Université Allassane Ouattara), Papa Samba Diop (Université Paris-Est Créteil), Selom Komlan Gbanou (Université de Calgary), Martin Gbenouga (Université de Lomé), Leontine Troh Gueyes (Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny), David N’Goran (Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny), Abdoulaye Imorou (University of Ghana, Legon), Léon Koffi (Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny), Dago Gérard Lezou (Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny), Benjamin Ngong (Dickinson College), Adama sSamaké (Université Félix-Houphouët-Boigny), Dominique Traoré (Université Félix-Houphouët-Boigny), Lacina Yéo (Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny).

*

Coordinatrice : A. Mia Élise Adjoumani (Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny) / Contact : a.elise1@yahoo.fr

*

Les propositions de contributions (en français ou en anglais) d’une longueur maximale de 15 pages (Times New Roman, Interligne 1,5), accompagnées d’une courte notice biobibliographique sont à envoyer au plus tard le 15 août 2020 à l’adresse regardsdiaspora19@yahoo.com

*

Call for papers

"African perceptions of the black diaspora"

It is not surprising that the diaspora, in its representations of the origin seeks to establish and maintain the links with the dreamed motherland for everything leads to think that the place left, voluntarily or because of political, historical and even natural contingencies, do not leave the diasporic subject. Confronted with an in-between situation, his creative work articulates different identities, opposing cultures and a vague memory of the origin. But how does this origin think and represent its diaspora? This is the central question of this anthology, essentially dedicated to Africa.

The African perception of the black diaspora raises questions because, for a long time, the process that aimed to establish dialogue between Africa and her diaspora has been carried out at the instigation of the latter.

Such were the return projects of Africans to the ‘‘motherland’’, during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. These took place under the leadership of leading figures like Martin Delany and Marcus Garvey and are landmarks in the history of Black Nationalism in the United States of America. The follow up of relations with Africa is also materialized through cultural events such as Kwanzaa dedicated, among other objectives, to the celebration of the African legacy. Individual and / or collective approaches to discover Africa, to go on pilgrimage, to make it the "dream country" multiply through movements of real or fictional returns.

In addition, the Pan-African dream born on the American continent at the turn of the nineteenth and twentieth century, with the aim to “increase, according St Clair Drake (1993, 453) cultural contacts between [ the] diverse segments [of the black world] and to unite them in the pursuit of common interests ", has been realized thanks to the initiatives of people from the black diaspora. Among the personalities who led the first Pan-African congresses were, especially, the Trinidadian Henry S. Williams and the African American William E. B. Du Bois.

This momentum of a black diaspora turned towards Africa finds, particularly, its translation in literature. Through stories such as Roots (Alex Haley, 1976), All God's Children Need Travelling Shoes (Maya Angelou, 1986) and La maison d’eau (Antonio Olinto,1973), appears the irresistible appeal that the continent of origin, mythologized and imagined since a long time, exert on a part of the diasporic populations.

In parallel to this enthusiasm for the land of the ancestors, we can notice the recent emergence, on the side of Africa, of a reverse movement. In the literary field, there are voices that translate an increasing attention to the people of African descent scattered throughout the world because of the History of the transatlantic slavery, social cleavages created by the Berlin Conference (1944), civil wars in Africa, social and economic problems, etc. Tierno Monénembo (in Pelourinho (1995), Les coqs cubains chantent à minuit (2015)), Léonora Miano (La saison de l’ombre (2013)), Florent Couao-Zotti (Les fantômes du Brésil (2006)), Kangni Alem (Esclaves (2009)), etc., illustrate an approach aiming to balance the relationship between Africa and its diaspora.

These observations are the basis for the reflection that we propose to carry out in this anthology. This one specifically questions the African discourses related to this part of Africa "outside its walls" whose History and stories go back to a recent period (the twentieth century), that of the African migrations, as well as to an older period (16th century), that of the deportation of Blacks beyond the Atlantic.

Such a subject « African perception of the black diaspora » lends itself to various approaches and fields of research and prefigure then the interdisciplinary character of the book. Subsequently, it raises several questions :

How is really expressed on the continent - beyond philanthropic and economic agreements - the reconnection’s project to the Humans, to the "brothers and sisters" deported overseas and those who had to leave the continent for other reasons?

What consciousness do Africans have of the historical and contemporary experiences of those who have left the “motherland”?

What are Africans point of view on those who are "no longer completely Africans", who show an attachment to the continent and with whom we would like to create the conditions for a fruitful meeting?

What is the genuine historical, political, and even cultural significance of these requirements of « identity reconstitution » that arose in Africa because of this interest in the diaspora ?

How do literature, cinema, musique and the others fields of the Social Sciences and the Humanities express this african perception ?

What are the forms of representation and narration of this need to fill the gaps of the black identity ?

What can be the stakes of such a process for Africa as well as for the diaspora ?

How do the discourses on the globalization and the americanization of the world contribute to the belated but really keen interest in the diaspora ?

If works of creation are multiplying, shedding a new light on the social process of identity reconfiguration at the heart of these « views », how then can they be evaluated and what epistemological tool can be used to this end ?

How to reconcile the appeal of the origin and the attraction of the black diasporic spaces nowadays, beyond the fiction and the spirit of the time ?

Far from being exhaustive, these questions are some of the avenues of thought that this anthology propose to investigate.

*

Bibliography

- BERTHOMIÈRE, William et CHIVALLON, Christine, (sous la direction de), Les diasporas dans le monde contemporain. Un état des lieux, Paris, Pessac, Éditions Karthala et MSHA, 2006.

- CHIVALLON, Christine, La diaspora noire des Amériques. Expériences et théories à partir de la Caraïbe, Paris, CNRS Editions, 2006.

- COHEN, Robin, Global Diasporas. An Introduction, Seattle, UCL Press and University of Washington Press, 1997.

- DRAKE, Saint Clair, « Diaspora Studies and Pan-Africanism », in Joseph Harris (edited by), Global Dimension of African Diaspora, Washington, D.C., Howard University Press, 1993, pp 451-514.

- DUFOIX, Stéphane, Les diasporas, Paris, PUF, QSJ ? 2003.

- GILROY, Paul, L’Atlantique noire. Modernité et double conscience, Paris, Éditions Amsterdam. (Titre original : The Black Atlantic : Modernity and double consciousness. Traduit de l’anglais (États-Unis) par Charlotte Nordmann), 2010.

- GOMA-THETHET, J. E., Histoire des relations entre l’Afrique et sa diaspora, Paris, L’Harmattan, 2012.

-HARRIS, Joseph (edited by), Global Dimension of African Diaspora, Washington, D.C., Howard University Press, 1993.

- MOURA, Jean-Marc, PARIZET, Sylvie, LABORIE, Jean-Claude, Vers une histoire littéraire transatlantique, Paris, Classiques Garnier, 2018.

- MOURA, Jean-Marc/ PORRA Véronique (eds.), L’Atlantique littéraire. Perspectives théoriques sur la constitution d’un espace translinguistique, Hildesheim, Georg Olms Verlag AG, 2015.

*

Scientific Board :

Marie-Rose Abomo-Maurin (Université de Yaoundé I), Clément Akassi (Howard University), Mohamed Camara (Howard University), Mbaye Cham ( Howard University), Adama Coulibaly (Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny), Perpétue Dah ( Université Allassane Ouattara), Papa Samba Diop (Université Paris-Est Créteil), Selom Komlan Gbanou (Université de Calgary), Martin Gbenouga (Université de Lomé), Leontine Troh Gueyes (Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny), David N’Goran (Université Félix Houphoët-Boigny), Abdoulaye Imorou (University of Ghana, Legon), Léon Koffi (Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny), Dago Gérard Lezou (Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny), Benjamin Ngong (Dickinson College), Adama Samaké (Université Félix-Houphouët-Boigny), Dominique Traoré (Université Félix-Houphouët-Boigny), Lacina Yéo, (Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny)

*

Coordinator : A. Mia Élise Adjoumani ( Félix Houphouët-Boigny University ) / Email : a.elise1@yahoo.fr

*

Contributions (written in French or English), of a maximum length of 15 pages (Times New Roman, 1,5 spacing), along with a short bio-bibliographic notice, must be sent by August 15th, 2020 to the following address: regardsdiaspora19@yahoo.com.

[1] - « Kwanzaa is an African American holiday celebrated from 26 December thru 1 January. [ ...] Kwanzaa is time for for ingathering of African Americans for the celebration of their heritage and their achievements, reverence for the Creator and creation, commemoration of the past, recommitment to cultural ideals and celebration of the good », Maulana Karenga (creator of Kwanzaa), Kwanzaa. A celebration of family, community and culture, Los Angeles, University of Sankore Press, 2008, p. 3.