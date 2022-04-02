Université Autonome Madrid (Espagne) + online

REESCRITURAS, LENGUAJES Y PUBLICOS DE LAS ARTES ESCENICAS EN EL SIGLO XXI



CONGRESO INTERNACIONAL PLATAFORMA CARTEMAD



Del 3 al 5 de octubre de 2022 Universidad Autónoma de Madrid



Congreso en modelo mixto Presencial/virtual



En el marco del desarrollo actual del proyecto “CARTEMAD. Cartografía digital, conservación y difusión del patrimonio teatral del Madrid contemporáneo” (H2019/HUM-5722), se propone la celebración de este congreso internacional para ahondar en los fenómenos que están afectando a las artes escénicas en el siglo XXI. Los ejes temáticos del congreso se apoyan en algunas de las principales líneas de investigación que desarrolla CARTEMAD como proyecto.



Ejes temáticos:



1. Teatro e itinerancia



2. Impacto económico y social del hecho teatral



3. Artes digitales y escénicas



4. Documento y realidad en escena



5. La actividad editorial en torno al teatro del siglo XXI



6. Nuevos lenguajes en el escenario



7. Reescrituras, versiones y adaptaciones



Presentación de propuestas:



El plazo de presentación de las propuestas finaliza el 23 de mayo de 2022. Se enviarán por correo electrónico a item@ucm.es con asunto: COMUNICACION CONGRESO INTERNACIONAL REESCRITURAS. El Comité Organizador informara de la aceptación de las propuestas seleccionadas antes del 10 de junio de 2022.



Las comunicaciones tendrán una duración de 15 minutos y podrán hacerse en español, catalán, gallego, euskera, francés, italiano e inglés. Dadas las actuales circunstancias socio-sanitarias se da por hecho la capacidad de los comunicantes para desenvolverse en cualquiera de los posibles formatos (virtual o presencial).



La cuantía de la cuota general de participación en el congreso será de 40 euros. Para estudiantes y desempleados, la cuota se reduce a 20 euros. También existirá una opción de beca (toda la información en la web del congreso) Los datos bancarios para realizar el ingreso serán facilitados con posterioridad a aquellas personas cuyas propuestas sean seleccionadas.



Las propuestas de comunicaciones, en formato .doc, .docx u .odt, deberán incluir los siguientes datos:



-Nombre y apellidos



-Filiación universitaria



-Título, resumen (hasta 300 palabras) y cinco palabras clave



-Breve biografía (hasta 150 palabras)



La información relativa al congreso se irá ampliando en una página que estará disponible en los próximos días en la web: http://eventos.uam.es/go/congreso-reescrituras



Directora del Congreso: Carmen González Vázquez



Comité Organizador:



María Luisa Álvarez Villamil



Luis Calero Rodríguez



Diego Gil Zarzo



Pilar Hualde Pascual



Hugo Martin Isabel



Elena Moncayola Santos



Dolores Noguera



Agustín Pérez Baanante



Eulalia Pinero



Javier Ramírez Serrano



Melanie Werder Aviles





Comité Científico:



Francisco Javier Huerta Calvo



Francoise Gilbert



Carmen González Vázquez



Caterina Mordeglia



Javier Ramírez Serrano



Mar Rebollo Calzada



Julio Vélez Sainz



Elizabeth Wright





*

REWRITINGS, LANGUAGES AND AUDIENCES OF THE PERFORMING ARTS IN THE 21ST CENTURY



INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE CARTEMAD RESEARCH PROJECT



3 to 5 October, 2022, online and Universidad Autónoma de Madrid (Spain)



Within the framework of the research project "CARTEMAD. Cartografía digital, conservación y difusión del patrimonio teatral del Madrid contemporáneo" (H2019/HUM-5722), the celebration of this international congress is proposed to study in depth the trends that are affecting the performing arts in the 21st century.. The thematic axes of the conference are based on the main lines of research developed by CARTEMAD as a project.



Themes:



1. Theatre and itinerancy



2. Economic and social impact of the theatrical act



3. Digital and performing arts



4. Document and reality on stage



5. The publishing activity around the theater of the 21st century



6. New languages on stage



7. Rewritings, versions and adaptations



Proposals:



The deadline for proposals is May 23, 2022. They should be sent by e-mail to item@ucm.es with subject: COMUNICACION CONGRESO INTERNACIONAL REESCRITURAS. The Organizing Committee will inform of the acceptance of the selected proposals before Juin 10, 2022.



Presentations will have a duration of 15 minutes and may be presented in Spanish, Catalan, Galician, Basque, French, Italian and English. Given current uncertainty about the social-health context, we assume that, in submitting a paper, you are committed to taking part in either capacity (on-site or virtual).



The general participation fee for the congress will be 40€. For students and unemployed, the fee is reduced to 20€. There will be also a grant (all the information about this option will be posted



in the website). The bank details to make the payment will be provided later to those whose proposals are selected.



The proposals, in .doc, .docx or .odt format, must include the following information:



-Full name



-Affiliation



-Title, abstract (300 words) and five keywords



-Bio (150 words)



More information on the conference will be posted on a page that will be available on the website in the next few days: http://eventos.uam.es/go/congreso-reescrituras



Conference Director: Carmen González Vázquez



Organizing Committee:



María Luisa Álvarez Villamil



Luis Calero Rodríguez



Diego Gil Zarzo



Pilar Hualde Pascual



Hugo Martin Isabel



Elena Moncayola Santos



Dolores Noguera



Agustín Pérez Baanante



Eulalia Pinero



Javier Ramirez Serrano



Melanie Werder Aviles





Scientific Committee:



Francisco Javier Huerta Calvo



Francoise Gilbert



Carmen González Vázquez



Caterina Mordeglia



Javier Ramírez Serrano



Mar Rebollo Calzada



Julio Vélez Sainz



Elizabeth Wright.