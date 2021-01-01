revue| Nouvelle parution
SubStance, 50-2 : "Reading After Blanchot" (ed. Z. Paul)
"Reading After Blanchot"
ed. Zakir Paul,
A special issue of
SubStance: A Review of Theory and Literary Criticism, Vol. 50, Number 2, 2021 (Issue 155)
Johns Hopkins University Press, 2021. EAN13 : 15272095.
Introduction: Reading After Blanchot
Zakir Paul pp. 3-10
Fiche de fragment: Reading Blanchot with Char
Tom Conley pp. 11-24
Ann Smock pp. 25-44
The Joy of Uprising and the Fear of the State: On Blanchot's Insurrectional Writings (1968-1969)
Jean-François Hamel, Bernard Schutze pp. 45-60
Politics and Ontology of the Image: Godard's Debt to Blanchot
Anne-Gaëlle Saliot pp. 61-78
"As Nameless as a Flower": The Exhaustions and Excesses of Outliving in Ganja & Hess
Kevin Bell pp. 79-101
Terror of the Image: Maurice Blanchot and Mohammed Dib in Conversation
Nasrin Qader pp. 102-118
John Brenkman pp. 119-140
Christophe Bident, Sylvia Gorelick pp. 141-155
