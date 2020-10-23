The CUNY Graduate Center is currently recruiting promising candidates for its Ph.D. Program in French. Each year, we admit a tight-knit cohort of five applicants who receive a $26,128 fellowship for five years, including a tuition waiver and health insurance. In exchange, they teach one course per semester in their second, third and fourth year at one of CUNY senior colleges and serve as writing fellows in their fifth. There is an abundance of additional opportunities for research and travel funding as well as for summer support.

Our program has been consistently rated as one of the finest and most innovative in the United States. We offer cutting-edge interdisciplinary coursework in the heart of New York City, close mentoring with leading scholars in French and Francophone Studies, visiting lectures and events sponsored by the Henri Peyre French Institute, and the diverse, state-of-the-art research environment of the Graduate Center, a national leader in the Humanities and in support for the Digital Humanities.

Our candidates are highly trained as teachers in the foreign language classroom, functioning as generalists who can teach a broad array of courses and as specialists with focused experience in a wide range of periods and perspectives, from medieval to gender/queer theory, visual cultures, and postcolonial and francophone studies. Recently-defended dissertations include The Subject of Jouissance: The Late Lacan and Gender and Queer Theories; African Childhood in Literature and Law: Between Traditions and Modernism; Out of Home: Social Class in Women's Writing 1949-2014; La Symbolique païenne dans l'oeuvre de René Depestre, and Collaboration Revisited: The Performative Art of Claude Cahun and Hannah Weiner.

Our multidisciplinary program welcomes international students from around the world and is open to candidates who do not necessarily have a traditional literary background. Recent alumni hold teaching positions at Drexel College, Bennington College, Saint John’s University, University of South Carolina, University of Southern California, University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and Williams College. Past alumni are faculty members at Swarthmore College, Manhattanville, the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, and campuses within the CUNY system. Other alumni have ventured outside of Academia, working in university administration, in the arts, or for consulting firms.

Qualified students are encouraged to apply.

For further information, please contact Professors Maxime Blanchard [mblanchard@ccny.cuny.edu] and Sam Di Iorio [adiiorio@hunter.cuny.edu].