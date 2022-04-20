The Graduate School Language & Literature Munich offers a systematically structured, research-oriented course of high academic standard. A faculty of specialists from different disciplines provide a framework for study in which literature is approached from a wide variety of theoretical and methodological perspectives. An interdisciplinary approach to literature forms the basis of further enquiries into culture- and media-related issues.



The Class of Literature offers a PhD position for up to 3 years (50% of a full TV-L E13 position).



Applications are invited from highly qualified graduate students with experience in their field of work. International applications are welcome. A solid knowledge of German is an application requirement.



Deadline for applications: June 1, 2022.



For more information on the program and the application process please go to: www.lmu.de/gsll/literatur