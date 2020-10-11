Paradoxes, Oxymorons and Defying Constructs in the French and Francophone World (Prizes for best papers, American Journal of French Studies)

PRIZES FOR BEST PAPERS: 1st $150, 2nd $100

Human existence as we know it is characterized by contradictions and inconsistencies.

This volume of the American Journal of French Studies is seeking manuscripts that touch on phenomena such as contradictions, paradoxes, oxymorons and defying constructs—both literal and symbolic— in the French and Francophone world from the Middle Ages to today for a special edition of the journal.

The aim of this publication will be to gather academic articles by scholars whose work touches on interesting contradictions and conflicts that characterize French and Francophone societies. These paradoxes and contradictions may be more or less obvious, but nonetheless are omnipresent in our lives. Some may be trivial and inoffensive, while others may reveal harsh inequalities and jarring disadvantages. The fact that contradictions, paradoxes, oxymorons by definition involve two seemingly incompatible, unconventional parts, make them especially intriguing and thought-provoking.

We invite submissions that address and expand on phenomena such as contradictions, paradoxes, oxymorons and defying constructs, following your own interpretation of these themes and issues. We encourage papers from a variety of disciplines, including, but not limited to:

• French and Francophone Studies, Literature, Linguistics, Cultural Studies, Anthropology, History, Sociology, Philosophy, Architecture, Politics, International Relations, Women & Gender Studies, Poetry, Theatre, Rhetoric, Semantics, Musicology, Film Studies, Art History, Critical Identity Studies, to name a few.



• Articles will be subject to a blind peer review editing process.

Submission Guidelines for Authors:

● Submissions accepted in English and French.

● Abstract: a brief (250 words or less) description of the work, including title and 5-6 keywords. No author name(s) affiliated. Submissions should be clearly typed using double spacing.

● Articles submitted to the journal should be between 4000–8000 words in length including notes.

● Authors will be required to submit two separate documents:

● Authors should ensure that their main document is fully anonymized, for peer review purposes.

● Authors are also required to submit a title-page that contains their full contact details and affiliations, as well as a headshot to be displayed alongside their published article

● Please note that files should be submitted in .doc or .docx rather than .pdf files.

● Text to be clearly organized, with a clear hierarchy of headings and subheadings and quotations exceeding 4 lines displayed, indented, in the text (block quotation).

● MLA 8 Style Guide for citations and bibliography.

● Footnotes, if necessary, should be signaled by superscript numbers in the main text and listed at the end of the text before the references.

Please send all submissions to jsarro@tulane.edu with AJFS Submission 2021 in subject line.