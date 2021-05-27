Panel sur la littérature médiévale (en ligne) / Medieval Literature panel (virtual) at the 118th annual conference of the PAMLA (Pacific Ancient and Modern Language Association) 2021

En ligne

Panel sur la littérature médiévale (en ligne)

Medieval Literature panel (virtual) at the 118th annual conference of the PAMLA

(Pacific Ancient and Modern Language Association) November 2021

The Medieval Literature panel (a virtual session) entertains proposals on any aspect of medieval literature. However, we are particularly interested this year in proposals dealing with cities, destruction, eschatology, heaven, purgatory, and hell, and religious and spiritual issues in medieval literature. We seek submissions addressing the conference theme of "City of God, City of Destruction" of any sort. This panel is being planned as an online (virtual) session.

Please submit proposals by June 30, 2021, via the online sublission portal: https://pamla.ballastacademic.com/