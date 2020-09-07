En ligne

Colloque en ligne, 5-6 février 2021.

Appel pour le 15 novembre 2020

Oxford University’s Medieval & Modern Languages Graduate Network is pleased to finally announce its 4th annual Graduate Conference. Originally planned for June 2020, our conference had to be postponed due to the pandemic. We now came up with a virtual format to involve all members from our Graduate Community regardless of their current and future location and timezone:



Theme and Dates



The theme of this year, as chosen by the graduate students of the Medieval & Modern Languages Faculty, is Voice and Vulnerability. Find attached our CfP with further details about the topic and thematic questions.



The Conference will take in two virtual half-day sessions on the 5th and 6th February 2021 (Wk 3 HT). We welcome submissions from all graduate students working in the field of Medieval & Modern Languages. The deadline for submissions of proposals is November 15th 2020 (Wk 6 MT).

We are also excited to announce already our confirmed Keynote Speakers for this year’s conference, Prof Galin Tihanov (Queen Mary) in Modern and Comparative Studies and Dr Alicia Spencer-Hall (Queen Mary) in Medieval and Media Studies.